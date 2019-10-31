The children of Estrella and Jose Sison honored them Oct. 26 at the Delano Elks Lodge for the celebration of their 60th anniversary.
The couple was married in the Philippines and came to Delano in 1968.
Daughter Jocelyn was a student of mine at Delano High School and later Miss Philippine Weekend for Delano. She was a 1979 Delano High graduate.
Daughter Elaine was the school newspaper assistant editor and head cheerleader for me during her stay at Delano High which ended with her 1982 graduation. Then Richard graduated from Delano High in 1983 and Erica in 1998.
The gathering drew about 120 family and friends. One of the friends was Odette Gapultos, who was a very efficient student aide for me at Delano High.
°°°
Volunteers and donations are needed for Delano’s Community Thanksgiving Luncheon. The event was an annual affair for several years but has not taken place for a couple of years.
Anthony Martinez Jr., whose dad was instrumental in the past event, spoke with the other original organizer, Mr. Singh, at the Tony Martinez Sr., funeral and determined that they wanted to revive the event.
Those wishing to donate or volunteer may call Ginda Adkins, (661) 586-2391, or Art Armendariz, (661) 586-2001.
°°°
To align with the week following the Kern County Fair, Delano’s volunteer Harvest Holidays organizers have set the next event for Oct. 8-10, 2020.
The Grand Marshal(s) is still to be selected, but organizers also want to honor the past queens of the festival which next fall will be the 75th annual celebration. So if you know of the whereabouts of a past queen, contact Harvest leaders Claribel Gutierrez, Barbara Moreno-Mejia, Annette Salim or Claribel Ruiz.
°°°
Down an aisle at State Market, I ran across John Zaninovich who asked me how everything was going. I mentioned we just had a recent Harvest Holidays meeting, and I mentioned there was so much to do, and he concurred because he knew of the hard work of his late wife, Janice, who for several years was Harvest president and other years was active in the celebration.
John asked my age, to which I responded 83, and he countered with his age, 85. He said it was important to stay “active” and I concurred.
°°°
The Saturday night of the Sison anniversary celebration, I received a phone call from a past cheerleader who used to be my ace advertising salesman for cheerleading publications before her graduation.
It was Dana Pangaldan. I knew that she was still in the military but thought she might be home on leave. No, she was calling from El Paso, Texas, where she is currently stationed. Previously she served in South Korea.
Dana said in late January she will be out of the military and plans to start college to become a nurse.
°°°
Delano High recently closed a 0-10 football season filled with difficulties for first-year head coach J. D. Thompson.
Thompson said he would “stick” with his discipline protocol of not allowing athletes who missed “zero” period to start the next game. That benched one or more athletes each week during the season, for a quarter or a half, for example. In addition, the Tigers had a greater than usual number of injuries that sidelined players for one to multiple weeks or even the entire season. In the next-to-last game against Porterville, injuries during the first half added to prior game injuries to have 12 players sidelined on a roster that was already short in numbers.
When first quarter grades came out, several athletes, especially at the JV and freshman levels, were ineligible to continue in athletics.
Delano was generally competitive during the pre-season, but was unable to successfully contend with the East Yosemite League schedule.
DHS was 0-5 in the EYL this fall and last fall. Over the past eight seasons, DHS had six wins, 34 losses in the EYL and a record of 26-59 for the season. Delano in recent history went 0-10 in 2005 — the year the Tigers felt the brunt of the split of students to Cesar Chavez High School — plus in 1990, 1989, 1983 and 1981. In addition, the 1992, 1988 and 1982 teams had just one victory on the season.
When realignment last came up, Delano sought to be moved out of the EYL, but DHS was again “plugged in” to the EYL because Dinuba, a school with about 2,000 students, declined to move into the EYL. No other team to fill out the six-team league could be found either.
Entering the last game of the season, Delano had not won a varsity, JV or freshman football game. The only success came when on three occasions the JV team sent its juniors (only a handful) up to the varsity level and the JV sophomores combined with the freshman team — winning all three times as a frosh-soph team.
Not only has winning been a problem at all three levels in football, but after this school year there will be two more years before the CIF central section considers realignment of its schools.
The CIF contends that all is equal because in the playoffs the schools are placed according to past success in each sport. But I contend that going through a horrendous season cannot be compensated for by placing schools according to past success into the playoffs. Who wants to go to the playoffs after an 0-10 season?
Delano’s enrollment has dropped down to the 1,300s. Cesar Chavez has climbed to the highest enrollment in Delano at more than 1,500 students and Robert F. Kennedy is in the high 1,200s. All three high schools of Delano are now in the same division for football.
Mission Oak of Tulare has 100 or more students than Delano while the other four EYL schools are in the 1,800s or even up to 2,000 students.
The South Sequoia League, where Delano most likely would like to head in the future to join Chavez and Kennedy, has Arvin with more than 2,500 students and Wasco and Shafter near the 2,000 mark. Other league schools include McFarland, which has about 1,000, and Taft, with enrollment in the 800s.
Football is a sport that requires the most athletes, but Delano has not been very successful in other sports either. Only the boys’ tennis team has been able to win a league title — gaining outright crowns twice and tying for the championship once over the last three seasons.
This year and the next two will be very difficult for Delano teams with the competition level and with the EYL’s smallest enrollment.
°°°
Analya Hernandez Castellanos has been named editor-in-chief of the Delano High School yearbook by adviser Cynthia Ayala.
Ashleah Mia Flores is the literary/copy editor, David Maleno is the business manager, Freggie Ochinang is the photo editor and Laelyn Parel is the design editor.
Other staff members are Destiny Arevalo Chavez, Aylana Chairez, Angeles Chavez Reyna, Antonio Duenas Ibarra, Jeslaine Fernandez, Alondra Galindo, Evelyn Gamboa, Xemenia Gomez, Arturo Gonzalez, Victoria Herrera, Hailey Lema, Guadalupe Leyva, Priscilla Lizarraga, Cassandra Morales, Miguel Nunez, Jodi Picar, Isaac Quiroz, Yajaira Salas, Claudia Sanchez, Cristian Sanchez, William Santos, Rodolfo Silva, Nuvia Solorio, Laylah Tapia, Angel Torres and Andrea Vaca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.