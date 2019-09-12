After a two-year wait, Delano High School cross country runners will be able to use the nine-lane, artificial track surface around a lit field for the first athletic use of the facility on Saturday. The track and infield as well as stadium lights and stands add up to a $2 million investment.
Longtime DHS track and cross country coach Jerry Angkahan returns this fall to guide the Tiger distance runners and has lined up 11 schools to take part in the unique Twilight cross country meet. Angkahan has assisted the past three years with the Kennedy running program but returns to DHS where he competed in track and field and football, and for several years headed the cross country and track programs.
The JV girls’ race will start at 6:30 p.m. and will weave around the DHS campus to finish the race. The following races at half hour intervals will be JV boys, frosh-soph girls, frosh-soph boys, varsity girls and varsity boys. The last race is set at 9 p.m.
Entrances to the campus will be closed because of runners crossing the campus. Parking will be available on the Norwalk parking lot due west of the track and also in the school’s Cecil Avenue parking lot.
There will be no charge to attend the meet, and Angkahan has already arranged the band’s drum line to play during the running. Portable lights will make it possible for runners to see the course path once darkness arrives.
°°°
First event of Delano’s 74th annual Harvest Holidays fall festival will be the Saturday Tiny Tots program at the Delano Elks Club.
By the start of September there were 30 sign-ups to take part, and chairperson April Gonzalez expects the number to reach the “cap” of 60 participants.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. with the program starting at 11 a.m. Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for youth 12 and under or a donation of at least $3 of school supplies.
Snacks and beverages will be on sale. Seating will be limited.
In addition to a boy and girl winner in each category, a Heart of Gold crowning will take place, honoring the one child entrant who collects the most items to be donated to the local homeless.
A group talent will be performed by 3- and 4-year-olds and individual talents by participants in the 5-6 age bracket and the 7-8 category.
°°°
The second event on the festival calendar is the annual Queen’s Scholarship Program on Sept. 21 in the Delano High auditorium. Seven candidates will take part in the show which will start at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets are $7 from the candidates and at the Chamber of Commerce office on High Street up until Sept. 19.
At the door the charge is $10.
Two of the seven candidates are profiled below:
Susana Maria Gonzalez, a daughter of Ruben and Christina Gonzalez, is a senior at Robert F. Kennedy High School, where she has won the valedictorian award for three years, the Principal’s silver award for three years and been honored as the outstanding student in her class by the Soroptimist Club. She is president of the Biology Club, a member of the band and choir and has achieved the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Cal State Bakersfield to obtain a degree in nursing.
Tiffany Caridad Zamora, daughter of Leandro and Martha Zamora, is a senior at Delano High. She has taken part in Delano’s Distinguished Young Women’s event, has gained certificates of merit at levels 1, 2 and 3 for music and also state and branch honors. For five years she has played the harp. She also has participated in folklorico dancing. Her goal is to attend University of Southern California, where she plans to major in music and educational arts.
°°°
Delano’s Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors for its Fall Street Fair scheduled on Oct. 3.
Persons may contact the Chamber staff at 661-586-2391 or 661-809-4076 in regard to arranging a booth at the fair or to ask questions.
°°°
More than 7,000 students at the elementary school level and more than 4,000 at the high school level have returned to classrooms in Delano this fall.
The early tally had 1,537 students at Cesar Chavez High, 1,409 at Delano High and 1,287 at Robert F. Kennedy.
°°°
Elsie (Velasco) Davis, one of the many responsible students I enjoyed having at Delano High as editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, the Live Wire, is using the skills that she picked up as a student.
With her family located in Wisconsin for many years, she made her annual trek to Delano in late August to help her mother celebrate her birthday.
Elsie was looking for 1972 Delano Records as she said she was seeking information on her father, the late Leonard Velasco. Leonard was Delano’s first councilman of Filipino descent and also the first to serve as mayor. She said she is considering writing a book about her father.
Already Elsie is writing for two newspapers in her community.
°°°
Delano High’s class of 1987 is planning its 50s Bash (most class members are hitting age 50 at this time) on Dec. 7 at the Aviator Casino.
Two of the planners of the event are Cynthia (Conde) Munoz, 661-301-6137, and Christy Chanley.
More information is to come soon, reported class member Maria (Ahumada) Garaygordobil.
°°°
Another reunion coming up is that of the Class of 1969 on Oct. 19, celebrating its 50th reunion.
°°°
The 25th annual golf tournament of the Soroptimist Club of Delano is to take place Sept. 23 at the Stockdale Country Club.
Teams may enter by group or organization. Charge is $125 per player or $500 for a team of four. The charge includes green fees, range balls, a cart, tee prizes and lunch.
The registration deadline for early birds is Sept. 20.
°°°
My daughter, Renee (Girard) Carson teaches sixth grade in Porterville and early in the school year her class was one attending the SCICON camp. Students from Delano middle schools also happened to be in attendance the same week.
When Renee learned that Delano schools were represented, she asked the Delano instructors if any knew of me in Delano. One turned out to be Almond Tree Middle School teacher Mary Ann Scott, who was a Delano High cheerleader when I directed the program.
°°°
The Fall Fiesta is a fundraiser for the Delano Community Alliance. The event will take place from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Delano’s Heritage Park. Donation is $20 per person.
For tickets, persons may contact the Delano Chamber of Commerce or the Community Connections Center.
°°°
One of the more active organizations at Delano High is the Black Student Union, advised by alumna and longtime district employee Glenda Muldrow who is now the DHS librarian.
Jesus Ambriz serves as president, Eladio Cordero as vice president, Lilliana Ojeda as secretary and John Etrata as treasurer. All are seniors and four-year members of BSU. The publicist is sophomore Jacqueline Astorga, who has been in the group for two years.
