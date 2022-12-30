DELANO RAMBLINGS: Council takes up parade fees, police and rent control

DELANO — The Delano City Council at its Dec. 5 meeting approved a request from the Delano Chamber of Commerce to co-sponsor the 2022 Christmas parade and fair, events that took place Dec. 8.
The city has presented an ordinance amending the city code regarding the departmental services charge and adding a chapter regarding parade routes established for certain organizations.
The ordinance declares that certain organizations within the city have historically held parades in the city and due to this long history of providing these events on behalf of Delano citizens, the fees charged for the events are $1,000 parade fee and $350 city clean-up fee.
Events listed were Delano Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, Philippine Weekend Parade, Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Parade, Harvest Holidays Parade, Delano School District for the Kiddie Parade, and Delano Hometown Heroes Parade Committee for the Veterans Day Parade.
The council was also expected to approve a second and final reading of an ordinance regarding police department acquisition and use of military equipment. Approval of military equipment use policy is required by Assembly Bill 481.
For the 2022 7th and Vassar curb and gutter project, the work was awarded to MAC General Engineering Inc. for $42,441.48.
Purchase of one new 2023 Super Duty F-250 SRW (F2A) L, 2WD regular cab from National Auto Fleet Group for $44,540.73 was also up for approval.
The council was to ratify the 2022 Lexington St. and Cecil Avenue urgent sewer line replacement being performed by JM Pipeline Construction on a time and materials basis with a budget not to exceed $200,000.
During a public hearing, the council gave approval of issuance by the Housing Authority of the County of Kern of up to $20,000,000 in tax-exempt bonds to finance acquisition, rehabilitation and conversion of the project known as Delano RAD to ownership by a tax credit partnership to be formed by the Housing Authority.
At the request of Mayor Bryan Osorio, there was discussion and possible direction of a potential rent control ordinance in the city of Delano.
The council has also presented an ordinance revising the number of Planning Commission members to five members, each to be appointed by a City Council member.
•••
The city’s action on parades was in a legal notice the same day Delano Union School District ran a public notice that Dec. 12 was a regularly scheduled public meeting of the board.
The board considered entering into an Energy Products Purchase Agreement and energy Products Operation and Maintenance Agreement with Tesla, Inc. for installation of battery energy storage systems.
•••
Fall special sports awards for Delano High School athletes have been announced by athletic director Albino Duran.
For varsity football, the first-time Tony’s Firehouse Grill Player of the Year award went to George (JJ) Inguito, a senior. He caught 36 passes for 604 yards and 12 touchdowns, in addition to running back two kickoffs for TDs against North Bakersfield. He returned punts and kickoffs for DHS, was the Tiger punter, and also played defensive back.
For varsity football, the Benny Alcala Jr. most improved player award went to senior Alejandro Mejia. Lineman of the Year award recipient was junior Jacob Gama.
Junior Jayden Gurrola won the Defensive Player of the Year award, and sophomore Roberto (RG) Garcia the Offensive Player of the Year award. Junior Victor Arroyo earned the Osbaldo Orozco team MVP award.
For frosh-soph football, Armano Nunez was chosen Most Improved Player, Izaiah Garcia the Lineman of the Year, Michael Cardenas the Defensive Player of the Year, and Ariel Ayon the Offensive Player of the Year. Robert Garcia Jr. gained the team MVP award.
Angelina Duran won the MVP award for varsity volleyball with Abigail Ayon earning the Defensive Player of the Year award and Frances Donato the Coaches Award.
Ashley Raya was MVP for JV volleyball girls and Ahani Arroyo the most improved award winner.
Melissa Cabrera was chosen the most valuable player for frosh-soph volleyball and Daylin Mendoza the recipient of the coaches award.
Kaelynn Hernandez was the Most Outstanding Contributor for girls golf. Josefina Franks won the most dedicated and Amea Valencia the most promising award.
April Silva received the MVP award for girls tennis. Maite Carranza was named most improved and Angel Casabar recipient of the Coaches Award.
•••
The 23-member cheerleading team at Robert F. Kennedy High School will make its eighth trip to the regional cheerleading competition of the United Spirit Association.
The event will take place Jan. 14 at Agoura High School in Southern California.
Natalie Fragoso has been adviser-coach since the program began and is assisted by Celeste Carcha.
Mrs. Fragoso says the Jan. 14 journey will be an overnight stay and if the team qualifies for Nationals, they will move on to the next level. A 75 percent or better score is required to qualify for Nationals, which is a level that Kennedy has achieved every year it has competed.
The Nationals are scheduled Feb. 2 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
The Kennedy girls, who represent all grade levels, will compete in three categories: varsity show cheer, game day band chant, and game day fight song.
•••
Two of Delano’s leading citizens of the past were noted in recent obituaries in The Californian.
I was one of many who recognized the late Rod Middleworth as a friend during his days in Delano.
After serving in the Navy during the Korean conflict, he was married to Vicki Ruth Smart in 1954, worked for Pacific Bell in Fresno and Bakersfield and then in Delano managed the local Pacific Bell office during his 30-year stay with the company.
In Delano he was active in community service, especially the Rotary Club, Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce.
His daughters, the late Bonnie Taylor and Esther Kitcherside, and son Glenn all graduated from Delano High School. His survivors include wife Vicki, who for years worked for the city of Delano.
Another obituary I noted was of Brenda Jean Phillips, who came to Delano after graduating from South High in 1963. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Phillips.
