By a 3-2 vote the Delano City Council tabled a motion to approve a move to sign up for a Vigilant Solution program proposed by Police Chief Robert Nevarez.
The program would allow police to “read” license plates and gain information about the vehicle and the owner of the vehicle.
Information would be sent to a central system and the city would have the choice to determine with whom the information would be shared.
People in the council audience, including an ACLU attorney, were concerned that information might end up in the hands of agencies such as ICE.
The program is available to the city through a grant that would cover all costs.
It is expected that the proposal will be reconsidered at a future meeting of the city council.
-----
The annual Memorial Day service on Monday at the North Kern District Cemetery has been announced by Alfred Roman, manager for the district.
The program at the west cemetery location will start at 10 a.m. with raising of the flag by Merle Reed Post 124 of the American Legion and an honor guard of the Kern Valley State Prison.
Jose J. Hernandez, chairman of the district board, will give a welcome. Invocation will be by the Rev. Dr. Lois Woodard.
Roman will present the names of veterans to be added to the veterans wall in the cemetery.
Taps will be a U.S. Army bugle call with reading of a Memorial Day poem by C. W. Johnson, read by Benjamin Bulseco, a Delano High student body leader and cheerleader captain, arranged by instructor Rene Gutierrez. The Chamber Choir led by Gutierrez will sing.
Roman will introduce the veterans groups and presenters. They will include Casey Rhodes, 1st vice commander of American Legion Post 124; Dee Tinkle, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 124; Monte Harrelson, squadron commander of the Sons of American Legion Post 124; Joe Cardona, of American Legion Post 745; Pastor Larry Sullivan, guest speaker; the Kern Valley State Prison honor guard; Arnold Morrison and Fernando Sanchez playing taps; release of doves by Delano Mortuary; assistance in placing American flags on military graves by instructor Rick Rivera and his students from Almond Tree Middle School; groundsmen of the cemetery district; and Rene Gutierrez, director of the Delano High School choir.
After the guest speaker will be placing of memorial offerings, the honor guard presenting of flags, playing of taps, closing remarks by Roman and the benediction by Dr. Woodard.
-----
The annual Delano Jobfest is planned Thursday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cesar Chavez High School cafeteria, 800 Browning Road.
Job Fair readiness workshops at AJCC, 1816 Cecil Ave., took place May 15 for resume and master applications and May 22 for 60-second commercial and interview questions.
Scheduled Wednesday at 10 a.m. are mock interview, job retention and work ethics, and on Wednesday, June 5, at 10 a.m. Jobfest navigation, preparation and follow-up.
More information is available by calling 325-HIRE or emailing www.americasjobcenterofkern.com.
-----
On Tuesday, the three local public high schools will begin the sale of graduation tickets. Graduates at each high school will receive five free tickets.
The tickets to be sold for $8 are VIP tickets to allow purchasers to enter the stadium a half hour early. Tickets for the regular entrance time are $6 each.
Tickets will be available at Robert F. Kennedy High from 2 to 4 p.m. from the principal’s secretary, at Delano High from 3:10 to 4:30 p.m. from athletic director Albino Duran, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cesar E. Chavez High from the principal’s secretary.
-----
Baccalaureate services open to seniors from any area high school are planned Sunday during the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 10th Avenue and Lexington Street, in Delano.
Graduates are requested to call the church office at 661-725- 8456 to report how many graduates will attend from that individual and what school.
Seniors in caps and gowns should report outside the church by 10:40 a.m.
-----
A tri-tip takeout luncheon of the Delano High football program will take place from the school parking lot on Cecil Avenue on Saturday, June 8, with pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The sale of the $12 luncheon is from May 20 to June 6 from players or coaches. Persons wishing to support the football program may also arrange for tickets by calling Chris Permejo, 661-668-9565.
The footballers are also having a car wash Saturday, June 15, at the school parking lot on Cecil Avenue.
-----
Tickets from Monte Marshall for $35 are available for Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame dinner/ceremonies on Saturday, June 15. Marshall, chairperson of the Hall of Fame committee, may be called at 661-725-7541.
-----
Aubrey Jasso, a Robert F. Kennedy High School senior, has been selected to the cheer squad at University of California, Berkeley, for the coming year. She will become the first RFK cheerleader to participate at a Division I Pac-12 university.
She has cheered at RFK and taken part in cross country and track and field.
A former Delano High cheerleader, who now attends Tulare Western High School, is Aubrey Valencia who will cheer at College of the Sequoias, Visalia, in the fall.
-----
Delano High seniors may have been deluged with costs of graduation, but the “price is right” for the upcoming senior banquet and senior breakfast.
There is no charge for the senior banquet and senior sunset to be observed May 31 in the DHS quad from 6 to 9 p.m. or for the Senior Picnic June 3 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mooney Park, Visalia, or for the senior breakfast June 7 in the school cafeteria at the conclusion of graduation practice.
-----
Delano High School’s 40th year reunion of the 1980 class will include a reunion cruise April 16-19 of 2020 from Long Beach to Ensenada. The trip is actually open to any class graduate.
For information, persons should call the travel agent, Cecily, at 559-433-3030, extension 112, or toll free to 800-625-5139, to book the trip or to gain information. The charge is about $400 per person depending upon the type of accommodations.
The 1980 class will have another reunion event Oct. 10 at the Bakersfield Country Club. Event chair Andrea Turnipseed may be contacted at atseed@att.net.
-----
Four Delano High School seniors will receive special recognition at the June 7 graduation for perfect attendance. Guadalupe Reyes and Bernard Guerrero, in fact, have had perfect school attendance since kindergarten. Those with perfect high school attendance — and maybe longer — are Abigail Barroga Pagala and Jared Edwin Zamora.
-----
Tania Barrera Castelan, a member for two years of the Robert F. Kennedy High School Mock Trial team and ranked No. 8 in her class, will represent RFK at Girls State this summer.
Kevin Medina, who plays baseball and basketball and is ranked No. 3 in his class, will be the Kennedy student attending Boys State.
-----
The newly chosen Robert F. Kennedy High cheer squad will be selling water at the June 5 graduation while Delano High cheer will also be selling water at its June 7 graduation.
-----
At a special meeting of the Delano Joint Union High School Board of Trustees, the board voted to have Juan Jose Madrigal move from the social studies department as an instructor to become assistant principal in charge of discipline, succeeding Oscar Luna who resigned to accept a position in his hometown of Wasco.
Madrigal’s teaching position will be filled by Joseph Thompson, who recently was named Delano High’s new head football coach.
-----
Edi Navarro, a Cesar E. Chavez High School member of FCCLA, the former FHA group, achieved first place in menu planning and table display at the state competition.
-----
Now available at the Chamber of Commerce office are Philippine Weekend applications for Tiny Tots, the Miss and Mr. pageant, and the Barrio Fiesta.
-----
June 18 is the deadline for people to turn in suggestions for the Grand Marshal and the theme for next fall’s Harvest Holidays celebration. Forms may be picked up and turned in at the Chamber of Commerce office. Girls who will be seniors in the fall are sought by the Harvest Holidays to be candidates in the queen’s pageant for which practices begin in June for the actual show which is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Delano High auditorium. Interested girls may contact Sumeet Batth-Chavez at the Delano recreation department.
-----
I have a sago palm in my backyard and a photo enlarger that I would be happy to give away if someone wanted either one. Call me at 661-725-8803 if interested.
