The new Delano City Council, with one incumbent voted into office and two new first-timers on the city government body, will face a new problem in upcoming months as they negotiate with Kern County on what a fair charge is for the county’s fire services to the city.
Delano and other communities in Kern County have been notified by the county that they will be charged a fee closer to the actual cost of the county services. The higher fee is expected to take effect in 2022.
A major problem is that cities and the county have different views on how to determine the cost to cities.
If the county’s perspective becomes the approved plan, Delano, for example, will be charged well over a million dollars annually, but I am unsure how that amount relates to the current charge.
City staff will have to negotiate and come up with a fee that the county agrees to, but the council will be charged with determining how to pay for the added cost.
Under the current pandemic, which has reduced sales tax and other types of income for the city, this becomes an even greater problem.
°°°
I will be behind President Joe Biden as he and his administration face many problems in the coming months and years. I am only concerned with some of the “progressive” ideas of his cohorts and the party. Can Biden satisfy all factions of his party, keep taxes down, and travel somewhat of a middle of the line path?
Often I hear people and the media talk about how the wealthy should be taxed more. This all sounds great, but the wealthy can afford the tax experts to handle their investments and keep the tax rate “down,” and the wealthy can move their investments out of the country.
Most of us have not taken extensive classes in economics, so we do not understand that when more cash is “given away” by the government and more taxes are levied OR fees levied, then those businesses that are being affected just turn around and raise the costs of their products.
Just recently I heard a talk show in which the subject was the Democratic Party’s possible wiping out of student debt and/or changing the government loans granted during the pandemic to just out and out gifts. Maybe extending free rent for apartment tenants, more health funding for the elderly or housing. There could just never be an end to giving, which eventually is going to catch up with the government and its national debt.
I notice that many products do not increase in expense but items such as bread, candy bars and cereal boxes can have big wrappers or boxes, but the item inside seems to continue to get smaller.
I would think that the public has a good idea of what items they see climbing in costs at their local grocery stores and in other areas they make purchases, many climbing greatly since the pandemic set in.
We are “stuck” in California, which seems to adopt every social program that comes along and then just raises taxes to pay for the programs.
Just wait until you pay for your vehicle tags, and I’m sure you will see a big increase in the fee.
Big companies have and will continue to avoid these taxes by simply moving to other states that do not have these taxes or endless state restrictions.
°°°
Two students at Delano High School have been honored as Student of the Month.
Senior Grettel Torres received the most nominations from teachers and for August and September was recognized with the honor.
Freshman Lawrence Paguio earned straight A's for the first quarter and received nominations from three of his six teachers to gain honors for October.
°°°
While many churches must have services virtually, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Delano continues to have drive-in services at the St. Mary’s School grounds.
Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, a 5 p.m. service will take place. Christmas Day, Dec. 25, there will be a 7 a.m. Mass in English and at 9 a.m. a Spanish-language service.
On Sunday, Dec. 27, regular services will be 7 a.m. in English and 9 a.m. in Spanish.
°°°
Winners in the Kiwanis Club of Delano Christmas Holiday writing contest are scheduled to be revealed on Friday, Dec. 10.
°°°
Sometimes it is not as easy as it seems to go into retirement.
Delano police sergeant Mario Nunez told me that on his early August birthday he was retiring from the force.
But just recently he told me that he will REALLY retire on Dec. 18.
°°°
A former school newspaper student of mine, Delilah Mascarinas, longtime secretary at Princeton Street School, told me that she was retiring after the spring 2020 school year.
For many years she has first taken part in planning of the summer Philippine Weekend celebration and in recent years has been chairperson in charge of the celebration. It’s been so many years that I cannot even remember how long she has chaired the event.
In a get-well note to her as she is on the mend from illness, I told her that I had warned her that retirement was not often as pleasant as it is supposed to be.
Get well soon, Delilah. Delano and your family and all your friends miss you AND need you!
°°°
Mario Nunez, who heads the Delano Bengal youth football program, told me that no cheerleaders are to be selected for the upcoming season.
He pointed out that if uniforms were sized and ordered and then the season had to be abandoned due to COVID-19, it would be a big loss of funds.
°°°
Coaches for fall sports that have been moved to mid-school year have been announced for Robert F. Kennedy High School.
Seasons for football, cross country and volleyball are supposed to start in early January but are all dependent on what the state and Gov. Gavin Newsom decide.
For Kennedy volleyball, Roxanne Salinas will be head varsity coach, Ivan Sanchez will direct the JV team, and Melissa Perez will coach the freshmen.
In cross country, Pedro Ramos Mariscal will head the varsity team and Servando Navarro Jr. the JV team.
Mario Millan returns as head varsity football coach, assisted by Jacob Fragoso, Samuel Salinas and Jonathon Nunez.
Joshua Mendoza is head coach for JV football, assisted by Johnny Salinas and Adam Basconcillo, with volunteers Marcos Arias and Jamal Martinez.
Amador Orozco is head freshman football coach, with Alexandro Rivera and George Becerra assistants and Christopher Arguello and Timothy Nunez the volunteers.
°°°
Recently I learned of the deaths of three Delano High School graduates who I either knew personally or had known of.
Mike Shaffer, a Delano High Class of 1954 classmate of mine, moved from this area and continued working at JC Penney for many years in Arizona, where he had lived for many years.
Another friend told me of the deaths of Larry Boivin and Tom DeVore.
I knew of Larry and his sister and believe that Tom was a member of the high school newspaper staff that I advised and was a pitcher for the Tiger baseball team.
°°°
With the death of Willene Chase, a former student with me on the Delano High School newspaper staff, her son, George Chase III, was searching for someone to take her yearbooks.
Elaine Ellebracht Covington aided George in disposing of many items left behind and asked if I wanted the yearbooks she had. I told her that I often take yearbooks and sell them and turn the money over to the Delano High cheerleader fund.
The yearbooks given to me that are available for $20 each are from Delano High for the years 1948, 1950, 1951, 1952 and 1953.
°°°
The Delano Union School District has announced its distribution of lunches for the remainder of December.
Dec. 16 will be the final distribution for December with a six-day distribution.
A five-day distribution will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
Distributions Dec. 16 and Jan. 6 will only be at the central kitchen and Harvest/La Vina school locations.
Regular distributions will resume Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Del Vista, Princeton, Harvest/La Vina, Cecil Avenue, Almond Tree, Albany Park, Nueva Vista and Pioneer school locations, as well as the central kitchen.
°°°
Delano Joint Union High School District began Dec. 7 serving Mondays only with a five-day food distribution.
Monday, Dec. 14, a five-day distribution will be the last district food service until Monday, Jan. 11, when the district will resume its five-day Monday distributions at the three public high schools in Delano plus Earlimart, Richgrove and Allensworth.
