Maybe later in the year the COVID-19 pandemic will be behind us all. Let’s hope so.
I am sure that we will all soon be making official OR unofficial New Year’s resolutions related to 2021, and I hope that many people consider resolving to help out in some volunteer capacity during the year.
Helping out Claribel Gutierrez and Mario Nunez in seeing that locals are fed would be at the top of the volunteer list, in addition to coaching youth sports when that avenue becomes open, helping the Delano Historical Society or joining an organization such as Harvest Holidays, Lions, Kiwanis, Rotary or Ideal Club
Joining the Harvest Holidays board of directors is one of the suggestions that I am “pushing” for because the group has done a great deal this year with only a core group of members.
The past year the Harvest group has been led by what I call the “Super Six.” There are six women who gathered regularly all year long to plan last fall’s 75th annual Harvest Holidays. Even the COVID-19 pandemic did not daunt their efforts.
Gutierrez is president of Harvest, aided by Annette Salim, Henrietta Ruiz, Barbara Mejia-Moreno, Jessie Fragoso and Pearl Rivera.
When the Harvest Holidays event was about to “die” because of lack of members and falling in debt, Alice Luque-Duarte and Don Hiett stepped up to lead the fundraising and head the festival. Since they have left the committee, the new women have stepped up to keep Harvest Holidays alive.
They recently were given a treasurer’s report by Mejia-Moreno that showed Harvest ended the past festival year in the black.
The group has voted donations to the local Soup Kitchen with No Walls project, volunteered to help direct drivers at a drive-up flu shot event, helped distribute food baskets in the Soup Kitchen project, and aided in distributing meals at the Thanksgiving luncheon at Tony’s Firehouse Grill.
Directors also have mailed letters to the nine Harvest queen candidates, praising their participation in many of those projects, as well as taking part in the virtual queen show.
Two young ladies as chairpersons of the queen and Tiny Tot shows and omnipresent photographer Arnold Morrison have held key positions in the festival, but more assistance is needed, especially from men, said Gutierrez.
Interested persons need volunteer only with a specific event of Harvest and are not required to attend all meetings. But at least they could be present during the late planning stages of events.
Still to be determined months in the future is whether the 76th annual event will be virtual or in-person.
Another community event always looking for help is Philippine Weekend.
Delilah Mascarinas, retired from the Delano Union School District in July (and a former high school staff member of the school newspaper that I advised), has been the chairperson of the festival for many years.
In July she had what was described as routine knee replacement surgery, but when she gave me a call to thank me for a prior “get well” in this column, she said that routine turned into something completely different because of complications that developed. “I was very close to the ‘other side,’” she said.
She is recovering now while staying with her daughter Krystal and granddaughter in Bakersfield but hopes to be improved enough to start spring planning on the Philippine Weekend event.
“We are going to try for October 2021,” she said.
Traditionally the event has taken place the last weekend of July, but she said organizers of the festival had agreed that it was so hot at that time that attendance was being affected.
The plan discussed last spring before the pandemic set in was to drop the usual parade and make the festival a Friday and Saturday event in October after Delano’s Harvest Holidays.
Delano High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame event was canceled for June 2020, and for June 2021, the event is also being canceled with hopes that the inductions can take place in June of 2022.
Before Hall of Fame meetings were shut down last March, the group had been able to make contact with Larry Percy, George Alvarez, Mark Taylor, Ron Hill, Herman Santaella, Mario Millan, Willie Jenkins and Jaime Robles, all scheduled inductees for the next class.
The committee still needs phone numbers and/or addresses or other means of contacting the following inductees for the 11th year of the event.
Those who had not been tracked down as of last spring were Doug Klinchuch, Jack Pandol Jr., Jerry DeLa Rosa, David Fernando, John Beck, Ken Watkins, Edwin Comer, Don Fipps, Robert Markham, Ray Mendoza, Tony Carbajal, John Hooks, Ryan Basconcillo and Jorge Mariscal.
Chairperson of the organizing committee is Monte Marshall, 661-725-7541. He is on the mend from a medical problem, so those interested may also call Jerva Winn, 661-565-5609, or Gary Girard, 661-725-8803.
A Go Fund Me account has been established for Delano High senior basketball player Nicole Bonifacio, who a little over a month ago lost both of her parents in a span of a few days to the coronavirus.
The fund is not connected to the high school or district in any way but was established by Shauna Gravelle, Nicole’s varsity basketball coach at Delano High. Created Dec. 4, the fund had earned about two-thirds of the sought $15,000 by mid-December.
Of Nicole, Mrs. Gravelle said, “17-year-old Nicole Bonifacio is a kind-hearted, spanky and intelligent student-athlete at Delano High with aspirations to one day become a nurse in a household of 10. She has learned to become resilient and independent as the ‘baby’ of the family.”
My memory must be bad, so I am hoping that I receive a phone call from Louis Pandol, who I believe can offer me information on some persons whose names I spotted in a recently distributed publication of the Mercy Foundation.
There are many names listed in the publication, and I believe that they have or have had connections (or been related to locals) as local residents or spouses of present or past locals. All have been instrumental in fundraising for the Mercy Hospital Foundation.
The 2019-20 members list included Julie Cesare, Simona Dulcich, Kimberly Fiorini, Theresa McNally, Beth Pandol, Carolyn Camp Pandol, Dominique Zaniovich, Katy Zaninovich, Tammie Zaninovich and Theo Zaninovich.
Jon P. Zaninovich (and he was a freshman English student of mine at Delano High) is a charter member of the Century Club.
Founders Circle members (including several who are no longer with us) include Gary and Antonette Anich, Louis and Sheryl Barbich, Jim and Julie Cesare, George and Millie Caratan, Columbine Vineyards, Jasmine Vineyards Inc., Timothy and Theresa McNally, Jack and Carolyn Pandol, Jack and Winnie Pandol, San Joaquin Helicopters Inc., Dorothy Zaninovich and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Jon P. Zaninovich, Marko B. and Theo S. Zaninovich, Mr. and Mrs. Martin J. Zaninovich, and Vincent B. Zaninovich and Sons Inc.
Margaret Zaninovich was a donor in memory of Jeanette Logrecco-Weiss.
The director list includes Simona Dulcich and Carolyn Pandol.
Hopefully Louis can let me know the “connections.”
