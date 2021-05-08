DELANO RAMBLINGS: City workshop planned on future community funding

The City of Delano has planned a Consolidated Plan Community Workshop for Tuesday, May 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The meeting link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89429516236?pwd=cXYxVEIRSXBqTmdmZHMxbElOWjhxUT09.
The meeting ID is 894 29561 6i236 and the passcode is 130458.
The city receives about $650,000 annually from the federal government through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
The CDBG is to fund housing, community development and infrastructure projects.
The public’s input is sought to help determine housing and community needs in Delano for future funding.
The public’s help is also requested in filling out this survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Delano_CPENG.
Any questions or additional information should be directed to Ana Fernandez, 661-720-2249 or AFernandez@CityofDleano.org.
The city will provide reasonable accommodations toward the inclusion of all participants, but ample time is required to determine the needs of each request.
Delano High’s Class of 1996 has scheduled its 25th reunion for Saturday, Oct. 23, in Bakersfield.
Heading the planning are Angela (Alvarado) Hernandez and Rosanna (Figueroa) Natividad, both of whom I had the privilege of having as students at Delano High School.
The class did hold a 20th reunion.
Delano Lions Club has rescheduled its monthly sale of a chunk of tri-tip and a large pan of rice pilaf.
The club, which will use funds from the sale to finance purchase of eight-semester honor roll plaques for the three Delano public high schools, has set the pick-up of the food for Saturday, May 22, at the Harvest School parking lot on Cecil Avenue near Taco Bell.
The $30 order may be placed until May 18 by calling Pearl Rivera, 725-5750, or Henrietta Ruiz, 720-9269.
Cesar Chavez High School’s baseball teams will host Robert F. Kennedy on Friday, May 21, to conclude the spring sports season locally.
Linda Hernandez and Annette Salim are leading the planning of sack lunches to be given to players from both schools. They are hopeful that donations from parents and others will make the bags possible.
Starting with the fall of 2022, Delano High School will become a part of the South Sequoia League for sports.
The 2021-22 school year will be the final year of participation for the Tiger teams to be part of the East Yosemite League, a league that Delano High entered sometime in the early 1970s.
DHS officials sought to change leagues four years ago but were turned down. A written statement of why DHS would be a better fit in the SSL, chiefly because of Delano’s declining enrollment, prompted a 42-0 vote of the central section CIF to accept the Delano district application to move to the SSL.
Public high schools in Delano have scheduled their graduations as follows: Robert F. Kennedy on June 2, Cesar E. Chavez on June 3, and Delano on June 4.
Details on how the in-person ceremonies will take place have been scheduled for announcement in mid-May.
There is no Junior Livestock Show planned for October 2021, but a committee member believes the event will return in the fall of 2022.
Jim Regan, the president of Delano Junior Livestock, passed away during the winter of 2020. Then at an early 2021 meeting, Cris Wright, vice-president, resigned from the board.
The board now hopes to revamp its leadership to plan for the next show.
“Delano Harvest Holidays Association ... Keeping Hope Alive” is the theme for the 76th annual Delano Harvest Holidays that will take place in early October of this year.
Festival leaders have gained an acceptance from the grand marshal(s) for the fall event and will soon announce the selections.
Delano High School has filled the leadership positions for next fall’s sophomore class.
Ally Herrera, the class vice-president for the 2020-21 year and a two-year selection as a DHS cheerleader, will be class president and Brianna Galvan will be the vice-president.
Tatyana Almadin has assumed the position as head athletic trainer at Delano High School.
A graduate of Santa Maria High School, she was a cheerleader for four years and participated two years in track and field.
She was a Class of 2017 student at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and Class of 2020 at San Jose State.
For four years she was cheerleading coach for El Camino Jr. High School, five years took part in the Hancock dance program, and for one year competed for the Hancock track and field team.
She says that amidst the global pandemic that she has discovered a trend as far as student athletes developing more acute musculoskeletal injuries as a result of muscle atrophy due to the decrease in physical activity.
For the second straight June, the Delano High School Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will have induction postponed until at least 2022.
Names of inductees were revealed in the fall of 2019, but most have still not replied. Contact has been made with Larry Percy, Jack Pandol Jr., Mario Millan, Tony Carbajal, Ryan Basconcillo, Jorge Mariscal, John Hooks Jr., Ronald Hill, Herman Santaella, Don Fipps, David Fernando, Mark Taylor, George Alvarez, Dou Klinchuch, Jerry DeLa Rosa and Jaime Robles.
No information has been available on the address or phone number for Robert Markham, Edwin Comer, Ken Watkins, Willie Jenkins and John Beck.
