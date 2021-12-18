DELANO RAMBLINGS: City Council votes on mayor, mayor pro-tem, in-person meetings

The Delano City Council at a special meeting voted Mayor Bryan Osorio and Mayor Pro-Tem Veronica Vasquez for second terms in their prior one-year positions.
In a prior meeting, after lengthy discussion, Delano council members voted unanimously to return to in-person meetings after being virtual for several months.
Masks will be a must at meetings, and social distancing will be enforced. Concerning the latter, the council determined that it might be possible for some people to be in the foyer of the council chambers to hear the proceedings, or it might be possible for meetings to be moved to a larger venue.
Christmas is a fitting time to recognize the volunteers who took part in the community Thanksgiving Luncheon at Tony’s Firehouse Grill and the lighting of buildings and Christmas trees at Delano’s Heritage Park near the Garces Highway and South Lexington intersection.
Claribel Gutierrez, Harvest Holidays and Delano Kiwanis Club president, coordinated about 60 volunteers at the community luncheon, which for the second year passed out about 1,500 meals.
Volunteers included the sponsoring groups and the high school and elementary school districts, S Club students from Delano High School, Harvest Holidays and Kiwanis Club, plus some people with no affiliation but were just there to put their own and Delano's “best foot forward.”
Many volunteered to transport meals before the takeout line went into action, delivering to places such as Rotary Club retirement village, Casa de Hernandez and the 40 Acres, plus other senior citizens sites as well as the area’s homeless. One of those driving the farthest to help was Mel Sparks, retired Bakersfield city employee who began volunteering three years ago when he saw the call for help on television news.
The only sad part of the day, reported coordinator Art Armendariz, was when it was learned that about a month before that Dalip Singh, former Delano car dealer, had passed away. He aided the late Tony Martinez in launching the Thanksgiving luncheon years ago.
Coordinator Art Armendariz provided the “help list” for the turkey day luncheon. Volunteers include Claribel Gutierrez, Delia De Leon, Genie Sanchez, Edgar Guzman, Pearl Rivera, Anthony and Cindie Cortez, Gary Chaney, Mia and Camry Madrigal, Esmeralda Robles Garcia, Jose Robles, Rosa Renteria, Griselda Gomez, Ann Santam, Hector Vasquez, Barbara Moreno-Mejia, Arnold Morrison, Amanda Garza, Charlotte Vera, Susana Zaragoza, Tara Kates, Cindy Calderon, Liz Morris, Jaythen Peralta, Nevaeh Faith Minel, Amowyah A. Cortez, Isaiah Lazo, Victor Lopez, Dan Madriaga, Joselle Talabong, Bryan Avelar, Rafael Silva, Milan Shults, Ruben (last name not clear on list furnished), Sunshine Hernandez, Nathaniel Cavazos, Salvador Solorio-Ruiz, Harley St. Clair, Christina Clair, Annette Salim, Rica Ballesteros, Alicia Martinez, Carmelo Madrigal, Alma Garza, Veronica Soto, Betsy Carver, Jasneet Bairs, Yannett Tapia, Joe Alindajao, Octavio Magana, Julius Salon, and Johnny Escalante.
Some names I have misread from the sign-up sheet, and I know that Gilbert Martinez, Roy Castillo and many of the men, including the cooks who started at 4 a.m., did not sign in. Plus, there were many employees of Tony’s who were not listed but were there from start to finish.
Decorating Delano’s Heritage Park for Christmas was another local project with Kiwanis Club and Delano Historical Society in the lead roles, aided by Harvest Holidays and Key Clubs from Wonderful College Prep Academy, Delano High and Robert F. Kennedy High.
From Delano High Key Club were Susana Zaragoza, Isaiah Lazo and Athena Catungal, and from the Wonderful Prep Academy Key Club were Ricardo Navarette and Juan Manuel Franco.
Also decorating were Kiwanians Steve Kinsey, Dorsey Driggs, Jim and Becky Koontz, Claribel Gutierrez, Dan Madriaga, Arnold Morrison, and Patty Torres.
American Legion Auxiliary was represented by Dee Tinkle Hardesty, Zana Chaney, Denise Driggs and Mary Serna. Pearl Rivera took part for Harvest Holidays, Colton Kinsey for Kiwanis and Historical Society, Suzanne Villaruz for the elementary school district, and Liz Morris for the city of Delano.
Only about a dozen citizens make up Delano’s Kiwanis Club, but their many projects make it appear there are many more participants.
Steve Kinsey, once a student of mine at Delano High when he was active in Key Club, reported Kiwanis and Historical Society partnered in decorating the park.
Decorations include 25 trees that delight passers-by until they are delivered to area families. Elementary school district and high school district officials locate the families that receive the trees, with the elementary district furnishing delivery of the trees.
Kern Valley State Prison sponsored 10 of the trees, the American Legion two trees and one each by Jordan Davis, John and Kelly Andreas, Veronica Vasquez, Harvest Holidays Association, the American Legion Auxiliary, and Eloise Carrillo.
Kiwanis also sponsored a fundraising sale of 120 pies sold in the community as a service to the public and adding to the funds that go to local projects.
Kinsey reports that an essay contest sponsored by the club last year will not take place in 2021 but may be in the works for the spring or later in 2022.
The Cesar Chavez High School yearbook, the “Titaneer,” is being sold for $70 for late spring delivery, but the charge goes up to $75 on January 1.
The annual may be purchased at the following website: https://www.balfour.com/student-info?smi=121000. Questions can be emailed to ccyearbook@djuhsd.org.
Editor-in-chief of the yearbook this school year is Rachel Cubangbang. Advisor is Rosemarie Dao.
On Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 916 Lexington St., the Pfizer vaccine will be available, with no appointment, for all adults as well as ages 5 to 17.
Any minor under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
With the vaccine there will be free tacos provided.
Today a luncheon and dinner fundraiser from noon until 7 p.m. for takeout or sit down will benefit Hubert Rabanal and family.
Frank Valdez called to inform me that he and Max Bacerra were arranging the event through sponsoring Delano Elks Lodge No. 1761, where the meals will be served.
