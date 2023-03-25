DELANO RAMBLINGS: City Council takes up residential subdivision proposal, high school achievements and transit expansion

DELANO — The City Council was to hold a public hearing March 20 in regard to a tentative tract map to subdivide a 28.38-acre parcel into 94 single-family residential lots.
The parcel is located at the northeast corner of Browning Road and Garces Highway, a site that is to the south of the Cesar E. Chavez High School stadium.
Applicant was Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group of Bakersfield.
The council at its March 6 meeting gave several recognitions to outstanding community groups.
Chavez High wrestling was honored as Central Section Division IV champions.
Robert F. Kennedy High cheer was honored for the USA Spirit and Junior Nationals/Collegiate championships at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Both Kennedy and Delano high schools were recognized for their designation by the state Department of Education as Exemplary Dual Enrollment Schools.
The council was expected to pass a resolution to add on-demand (DART N’Go) service during the week to areas currently not served by fixed routes for Delano Transit programs.
Up for approval was payment of $167,423.95 to SoCal Edison for undergrounding overhead power lines on Garces Highway west of the intersection with Albany Street.
Expected to be approved was an agreement for purchase and sale to Double Eagle Dover Investments LLC for 8.23 acres of vacant land for future High Street flyover right of way for $2.51 million.
City staff recommended to the council an agreement for airport farmland between the city and Joe Paesano Farms.
In closed session, the council and Kern Community College District met regarding property located at 1942 Randolph St. The property was once the site of the Delano campus of Bakersfield College and then was used by Wonderful Academy until Wonderful moved its school site.
During the pandemic, the Delano Kiwanis Club moved its annual Easter egg hunt from Delano High’s stadium to a drive-thru goodies bag handout at Memorial Park.
After the switch for the past three years, the Kiwanis Club plans to return to the high school stadium for the April 8 Easter egg hunt.
Preschool youngsters will take part starting at 10 a.m., kindergarten youth starting at 10:30 a.m., first- and second-graders at 11 a.m., and third- and fourth-graders at 11:30 a.m.
The Kiwanis Club will be assisted by about two dozen high school students from Key clubs at Wonderful Academy, Delano High and Kennedy High.
The number of eggs ordered for the event will depend upon donations. The last time the hunt took place at Delano High, there were 450 dozen eggs set out for the hunt, but egg prices have vaulted recently.
This is the 44th annual event held by Kiwanis, which started the hunt in 1981.
Joan Smith was honored by the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation as Person of the Year for 2022 at the foundation’s 57th Sports Dinner.
She was an educator in the Delano Union School District for 40 years. She taught students but also mentored other teachers on how to be better at their jobs, not just in the local district but also through her professorship at the Kern County Office of Education, said presenter Brenda Perry-Reed.
Besides being active in many organizations, she is the proud mother of Marvette, Amy, Larry, Erica and Nathan, and grandmother to Darrion, Emma, Andrew and Kingston.
Perry-Reed also told the audience that they probably were unaware of her being a lover of sports. “All sports at all levels. I met her in 1991 at a McFarland High School football game when she was helping the cheerleaders, and I have admired her ever since. If someone or something needs assistance, she is there.”
Smith is described as an outstanding musician and has passed that on to her children and grandchildren. She is a quilter and loves beautiful material.
“I believe,” said Perry-Reed, “that Joan has the first and possibly only front-yard lending library in town. Her belief in literacy allowed her to make and continue making an impact on the children of Delano as everyone’s favorite kindergarten teacher, reader of books and storyteller at the Delano historical park. She tries to visit every school as a reader during ‘Read Across America.’”
Chief speaker at the Sports Dinner was Mark Grace, who served in the military for 20 years and after that coached basketball at the collegiate level, most recently at Vanderbilt University and before that at several West Coast schools, including UCLA.
Grace stressed that in his work with collegiate basketball players that he found a common thread for those who were very successful. The common denominator was a strong work ethic.
Perry-Reed, the master of ceremonies, urged those in the audience to mail in $30 memberships for the year to Delano Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 135, Delano, CA 93216. She noted that the Youth Foundation’s usual budget of $9,000 to assist local youth projects has been doubled for 2023. Income is derived from the sports dinner, annual memberships and the 22 dinner sponsors.
The 2023 Person of the Year recipients will be chronicled in the next Ramblings.
Delano High School’s Chamber Choir, directed by Lily Nguyen, received the highest possible score of a Unanimous Superior at the Central Section Music Festival.
Daniela Gonzalez, a Delano High graduate who will graduate from Visalia’s College of the Sequoias in 2024, has already earned an honor for next fall’s COS volleyball team.
The daughter of Elvia Martinez of Delano has been named volleyball captain for the COS team for the coming school year.
Delano Babe Ruth League baseball sign-ups are Sundays through May 7 at Tony’s Firehouse Grill on County Line Road between 2 and 4 p.m.
Candidates must be at least age 12 by May 1 and not over 18 by May 1 and reside in the Delano Joint Union High School District or the McFarland Unified School District. At registration, a $100 fee is required, as well as a birth certificate and parents being present.
Trustees of Delano Joint Union High School District were to view the agreements on salary of certificated and classified employees at its March 14 meeting.
The board approved receipt of donations from Wonderful Giving of $500 each to the band account in the name of Alejandra Sanchez, for Alyssa Fragosa for the freshman basketball boys, and for Alfonso Herrera for football. An additional $1,000 from Wonderful went to the school’s donation account.
Carniceria Janitzio and Triple A Construction Inc. both contributed $500 to Chavez High to fund championship rings for wrestlers.
The board approved head coach Jacob Fragoso and the Kennedy varsity baseball team to play in an April 2-6 baseball tournament in San Diego.
For the 2022-23 season, Arlin Hill was approved as head varsity softball coach and Angel Villalobos as assistant.
At Delano High, Andrea Popoy as assistant varsity softball coach and Brian Franks as head JV softball coach were OK’d by the district board.
For the 2023-24 school year, the board approved Frank Gonzales, Jr., head varsity football coach; Jonathon Carrillo, volunteer assistant varsity football; Juan Orozco, varsity football volunteer; Ramon Ayon, assistant freshman football; Jason Gonzales, assistant varsity football; Ramon Marquez volunteer assistant for varsity football; and Ozzie Orozco, assistant varsity football.
Alejandra Ramirez was approved for a move from nutrition specialist to library/audiovisual technician/textbook clerk position.
