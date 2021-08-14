DELANO RAMBLINGS: City Council makes moves; athletic directors map return to sports

The Delano City Council has approved a staff plan for continued reduction in the city’s use of water to reach a 20 percent goal in reducing water consumption over a five-year period.
The move is in line with a state mandated program.
The Council tabled for further study a development agreement and tentative subdivision map to subdivide a 152.64-acre parcel into four separate tracts with 177 single family residential lots.
Joseph Vineyard Estate is the name of the applicant for a site generally located on the west side of Hiett Avenue north of Cecil Avenue at the northwest corner of the intersection of Cecil Avenue and Hiett Street.
For nearly two hours athletic directors of Delano, Cesar Chavez, and Robert F. Kennedy high schools mapped out plans for the “return to sports” at the three schools this fall.
There will be no limit to those who may attend football games, which started with Aug. 13 scrimmages and continue with actual games starting Aug. 20, including the Delano and Chavez matchup at Chavez.
Masks will be required for indoor athletic events but not for outside games. DHS athletic director Albino Duran by way of his computer screen noted that many central section schools are “hurting” in numbers for football and other sports. The result may be a reduction from three teams per school to just two, but all schools hoped that numbers would rise with the start of on-campus classes.
Duran said that admission is $7 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens for football. Frosh football admission would be $6 adults and $3 for others. Entry to Delano’s Gene Beck Stadium will be from the west or home side of the stadium.
Frosh games on Thursdays would start at 5 and on Fridays JV at 5 and varsity at 7:15.
Delano High volleyball was to host Corcoran in an Aug. 12 scrimmage and start regular play at home Aug. 17 against Robert F. Kennedy with match times 4, 5 and 6.
Volleyball admission is $6 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. Since volleyball is indoors, masking will be required.
Delano’s varsity football team, which has lost 16 straight games, has a new head coach this fall in former Tiger all-league center Frank Gonzales.
During the 2019 last football season Delano did not win a game at the varsity, JV or freshman levels, but when schools lacked JVs, Delano’s frosh-soph team was very successful.
The key quarterback position is up for grabs between senior Robert Andrade, who took some snaps but was chiefly a defensive starter for the Delano JV team in 2019, and sophomore Eduardo Silva, who has never played football at the high school level.
Distribution of food for the needy is planned Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m. at the St. Mary’s Catholic School grounds.
The distribution is sponsored by St. Mary’s Church and the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fresno.
To fill positions in the Delano Joint Union High School District, the board of trustees made many hires at a recent meeting.
At Cesar Chavez High, Sandra Carrillo was approved to instruct English/language arts; Fernanda Martinez Vargas and Kendyl Chavez, special education; Guadalupe Mendivil, Spanish; and Matthew Rivera, mathematics.
Jacob Gutierrez was approved to instruct English/language arts at Cesar Chavez with Anthony Sigala, mathematics, and Cynthia Rivera-Martinez, music, also OK'd at CC.
Paige Winders was approved to teach special education and Rachelle Romanoff to instruct chemistry and biology, both at Robert F. Kennedy. Janet Manuel was approved to teach math at Delano High and Alexander Reed to teach math at Valley High.
Coaches approved at Cesar Chavez were Elden Ramos, head varsity volleyball; Jose Nava, head JV basketball; James Gorospe, volunteer varsity football assistant; Alfonso Hernandez, volunteer varsity boys basketball assistant; Nicolas Guzman, head varsity boys basketball; and Janno Rojas, head boys tennis coach.
At Kennedy High, Miguel Sanchez will be JV volleyball volunteer; Michael Ornelas, head varsity volleyball coach; Jasmine Guerrero, head JV volleyball; Rachelle Romanoff, head freshman volleyball; Jordan Delarosa, head varsity girls basketball; Briana Leal, head JV girls basketball; Mike Picar, head freshman basketball; Thaddeus Esperanza, head JV boys basketball; Miguel Sanchez, head varsity wrestling; Servando Navarro, Jr., head varsity girls soccer; Ivan Sanchez, volunteer for freshman volleyball and varsity wrestling; and Gilbert Hernandez, volunteer for boys varsity basketball.
Miguel Espinoza was approved as district school nurse at Delano High and Erika Neri as career technical education-health science and medical technology teacher at Robert F. Kennedy.
Retiring from Delano High in September will be Don Chandler, campus discipline safety liaison, and Cindy Reyes, secretary III student affairs. Maria Palomo is retiring as an instructional and health care aide.
Retirements also include Blanca Galvan, cook/driver; Jerome Jones, utility worker; Juan Lara, utility worker/bus driver; and Brenda Lopez, bus driver.
The board also OK'd $901,899 for turf replacement in the Kennedy stadium.
“We are making it through together” is the theme for the year for the Delano Union School District. The theme in Spanish is “Com Ganas.”
Superintendent Rosalina Rivera reported that the district will have ongoing vaccination clinics for students, staff and the community during the fall.
Delano’s Harvest Holidays committee still has high hopes that the queen/king show can take place with the public in attendance at the Delano High School auditorium in September.
“Keeping Hope Alive” is theme for the 76th annual festival.
At last report there were ten candidates for queen and three for king. Coordinating practices and the show are Liz Morris and Delisa Gallego.
