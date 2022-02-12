DELANO RAMBLINGS: City Council expected to discuss allegation against mayor pro-tem

An investigation into an allegation regarding Delano City Council Mayor Pro-Tem Veronica Vasquez is expected to be on the March agenda of the council.
After a Delano resident brought an allegation before the council that Vasquez should resign, Councilman Joey Alindajao requested discussion of a vote to hire an independent attorney at cost to the city to look into allegations of whether the mayor pro-tem had indeed interfered with an internal affairs investigation.
Alindajao requested discussion of a vote for an investigation to be on the March agenda.
Vasquez in the council’s Zoom meeting responded by saying that Alindajao was “trying to put a narrative out there.”
The resident had alleged before the council that a council member had interfered with the duties of a city employee, which led to disciplinary action against that person.
Then the council member allegedly told the city manager to remove the disciplinary action from the employee’s personnel file. The resident stated that the city manager was allegedly threatened because she would not comply with the council member’s insistence.
°°°
Two local citizens whose work in the community affected many and set a high mark for excellence have passed away.
Wava M. Billingsley-Hocking was born in Los Angeles in 1934 with her family moving to the Tipton-Earlimart area when she was in grammar school. She graduated from Tulare High in 1952, attended College of the Sequoias, and earned a bachelor's degree from Cal State Fresno. Five years later she earned a master's degree from Cal State Fresno.
Starting in 1957 she spent 20 years earning five different credentials related to the field of education. She spent a 42-year career serving in many roles as an educator in the Delano Union School District. She started as a fourth grade teacher at Cecil Avenue School, served in many administrative positions and eventually retired as assistant superintendent of instruction.
She and husband Wayne, who was a teacher and later a counselor at Delano High and after retirement became a school board member, opened the Carousel Pancake House in Delano in 1965, where she was involved along with many hobbies and organizations.
After the death of Wayne, she was living in Bakersfield and eventually married Thomas Hocking, a former Delano businessman who later passed away.
Services for Mrs. Billingsley took place in late January.
Another Delano woman, Maria “Lydia” Berona, also worked closely with her husband in business in Delano. She was a Texas native who at a young age relocated with her family to California, residing in Delano.
°°°
SheRie Wolosz, who this year is senior counselor at Delano High School, is seeking to attract businesses, organizations and individuals who will donate toward 2022 Delano High graduates in the form of scholarships.
“I am striving to bring awareness to our students about the importance of furthering their education,” she reported. “My current goal for the Class of 2022 is to acquire local scholarships to assist graduates in their academic endeavors.”
In May the school will be hosting its 50th annual Senior Awards Night.
The counselor is seeking donations of $5,000 for the Platinum level, $1,000 for the Gold level, $500 for the Silver level, $250 for the Bronze level or any other amount.
Checks may be made to “Delano High School-Counseling” and mailed to Delano High School, Attn: Sherie Wolosz, 1331 Cecil Avenue, Delano, CA 93215. She said that a tax ID number will be furnished upon request.
A letter she is sending out closes with, “Your generosity is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your support and assistance in one of the greatest causes we can undertake — investing in the future of our students!”
°°°
Head cheerleader Sophia Lira was revealed as queen and football/basketball player Anthony Mojarro as king at Delano High’s Winter Hoopcoming.
Class princess and prince were Kaeleigh Chanell Cesar for juniors, Eduardo Silva and Ally Herrera for sophomores, and Ernesto Ortega and Dezarae Pimentel for freshmen.
°°°
I felt shock as did many others to learn of the death of Anthony (Tonky) Zaninovich on Jan. 28.
Funeral services for him have been scheduled for Thursday, Feb 24. There will be a repast at Delano Elks Lodge following graveside services.
Though I knew him only through an occasional conversation, I had seen him in action over the years as a lector and serving communion at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and in his many facets with the Delano Elks Lodge.
He was always “volunteered” to give the invocation at Delano Sports Dinner functions. For the Elks he was current treasurer and for many years was the chaplain. Whether it was an Elks barbecue or bingo or the Hoop Shoot, he was there as a volunteer.
“Tonky” edited and wrote a column for the monthly Elks bulletin and always found a way to be positive and to encourage Elks members to be active.
In 2009 he was honored as Grand Marshal for Delano’s Harvest Holidays community festival.
His good works will certainly be missed. More volunteers like him are always being sought.
°°°
Recently I spoke with Delano High principal Shondra Walker to tell her I admired that she was always the FIRST person to be in the school parking lot each day — even though she commutes from Visalia!!
I speak with her often about some of the good practices of the school in the past, and she has come up with many good ideas herself.
A “Weekly Focus” is being sent by her to all staff. From it I learned that she encouraged students to take part in College Shirt Day the January late-start Wednesday.
Arrangements she reported were hearing and vision screenings for students Feb. 3 and 4 in history classes, a vaccine clinic for students and staff Feb. 8, a new teacher academy Feb. 10 after school, and an after-school barbecue for staff Feb. 11. To celebrate 100 days of school on Jan. 31, the first-year DHS principal planned to make 100 “positive” calls to parents on Feb. 1.
The weekly report also noted from DHS alumnus and first-year learning director Walter Fontejon that a voluntary Tiger tutorial is underway. He reported great success the last semester in a program for English and math to aid students.
The bulletin also noted that student Grace Elliott had placed fifth in the South Valley FFA section job interview.
