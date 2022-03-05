DELANO RAMBLINGS: City Council, DJUHSD take variety of actions at meetings

The Delano City Council at its Feb. 22 meeting was expected to proceed with its program of installing water meters in the city.
A contract was awarded for water wells 26 and 33 rehabilitation projects to Bakersfield Well and Pump Co. for $186,930.
A contract for $713,000 for the 2022 water meter install project was to be awarded to Brough Construction Inc. from Arroyo Grande.
The council presented the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the city municipal code to address mandatory organic waste disposal reduction.
Approval was recommended for an amendment to the lease agreement of 2012-119 for wastewater municipal farm property with B&D Morris Farms, adding the Bervel II acreage.
Also up for approval was a memo of understanding between the city Transportation Department and the Omni Family Health Clinic to provide dial-a-ride services to transport their clients.
The council was also to appoint a planning commissioner to fill a vacancy and to establish a city anti-gang and anti-violence committee.
•••
Salary schedules were approved by the board of trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District at its February meeting.
For the 2021-22 school year the schedule for certificated employees will reflect a 4 percent salary increase and an off-salary schedule bonus effective July 1 of 2021.
The classified salary schedule for 2021-22 will also provide a 4 percent salary increase and a one-time 5 percent bonus effective July 1, 2021.
The administrative schedule was also approved but was not listed in the board agenda as to a percentage or money amount.
The board approved the A-G completion improvement grant plan, and the board was to disclose the costs of the collective bargaining agreement between the district and the Teachers Association and the CSEA Chapter 79.
The board accepted the resignation of Joshua Barr, music teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High School. Also OK’d was the resignation of Chavez instructor Sergio Sanchez as of June 30.
The school board approved Iliana White as female campus service at Cesar Chavez and Jamal Martinez as male campus security at Robert F. Kennedy High.
Terri Ann Gonzales was approved for the current school year to assist in providing planning and coordinating the music education program services districtwide at a cost not to exceed $10,000.
A $600 donation to the Delano High girls soccer program from GFKP Ethanol LLC was approved.
Coaches approved at Cesar Chavez were Ilario Prieto, Edwin Morataya, and Nicolas Guzman, all as assistant track coaches; Frank Garay, head JV boys tennis; Kaitlyn Franks, volunteer assistant JV softball; Mario Zetina, volunteer assistant varsity girls basketball; John Wenger, assistant varsity softball; Jacob Ozuna, volunteer assistant varsity softball; Rafael Guerra, volunteer assistant JV baseball; Jorge Medrano, volunteer assistant freshman baseball; William Nichols, volunteer assistant JV baseball; Roman Nunez, volunteer assistant JV baseball; Christian Sanchez, volunteer assistant varsity baseball; Michael Walker, head JV baseball; Ashley Tabajunda, varsity girls basketball volunteer; and David Trevino, head freshman girls basketball.
The board also approved for Cesar Chavez High Jesse Ortega, varsity head football coach; Art Gonzalez, head JV football; Ilario Prieto, assistant varsity football; Edwin Morataya, head cross country; Daniel Alegria, head girls golf; Tony Zarate, assistant varsity football; James Gorospe, assistant freshman football; Larry Ronk, assistant JV football; Manuel Huerta, assistant frosh football; Rene Chavez, assistant JV football; Alan Guinto, assistant varsity football; Frank Garay, girls varsity tennis; and Jan Medel Valenzuela, volunteer assistant varsity boys soccer.
For Delano High, Adrian Rodriguez was OK’d as a volunteer assistant coach in swimming; Guillermo Rivera, head varsity boys tennis; Nayib Rivera, head JV boys tennis, all for the 2021-22 school year, and for 2022-2023, Frank Gonzales Jr., head varsity football coach; Jonathon Carrillo and Edward Zacarias, both varsity assistants for football; Ozzi Orozco, volunteer assistant for varsity football; and Brian Franks, volunteer assistant for JV football.
Resignations were accepted from Adriana Montes De Oca, English teacher at Robert F. Kennedy effective Jan. 21, and from Rochelle Romanoff, Kennedy science teacher, effective June 30.
Kennedy approved as coaches Vanessa Carrillo, head freshman softball; Andrea Romero, assistant track; and track volunteers Jamal Martinez, Pedro Ramos and Erica Fernandez.
The board also approved a minimum school day for April 8.
•••
Future Business Leaders of America students from Delano High School and Cesar Chavez High School placed in events at the FBLA section leadership conference, and some will quality for state competition scheduled in April.
From DHS, Cristian Cerda placed third in business law; Cis Garcia, eighth in computer problem solving; Nathaniel Cavasos, eighth in cyber security; Giselle Etrata, eighth in health care administration; Angel Casabar, fourth in health care administration; entrepreneurship team, second; and sports and management team, eighth.
Cesar Chavez students included Karanbir Sunner, second in business communication; Sunner and Gurnoor Bhatti, first in hospitality and event management; Harshan Sunner, second in both introduction to business communication and in introduction to financial math. Gurnoor Bhatti was third in public speaking.
Chavez yearbooks are on sale and can be pre-ordered online with debit or credit card. For more information, persons may email ccyearbook@djuhsd.org.
•••
I need to correct two errors I made in an earlier Ramblings. It was Zana Chaney of American Legion Auxiliary recovering from a health problem — not Delano High’s rep to Girls State last summer. Zana has also been able to get out and catch up on arranging Girls State interviews.
Another was Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame, which has now changed the date of its 12th event to Thursday, June 16, at Tony’s Firehouse Grill on County Line Road.
•••
A call from Alex Guerrero asked me WHEN St. Mary’s School in Delano closed down.
I had wondered about the same happening for several years, and I also would like to know. IF someone knows the last year of the school’s existence, please leave me a message at 725-8803.
•••
The president and governor in recent times have taken steps to crush the national and state oil business, which has led to increasing costs for gasoline.
You can be sure, however, that the Russian conflict will be cast by both the president and governor as the reason prices have hiked.
•••
Congratulations to Robert F. Kennedy boys basketball, seeded No. 13 but a clear 55-44 winner over No. 1 seed Strathmore in Division V semifinals.
Delano boys soccer also advanced before as No. 11 seed they lost to No. 2 seed Hanford-Sierra Pacific, 4-2, in the semifinals of boys Division V soccer. Chavez soccer boys reached the semis before a 2-1 loss to section runner-up Lindsay.
