Delano’s Cinco de Mayo fete kicks off tonight with the carnival at Memorial Park open from 5 to 9 p.m. Carnival grounds are to remain open Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m.
The annual fiesta parade is Saturday starting at 10 p.m. Parade chairperson is Angie Jimenez, 661-543-9929. Letty Quiddam is booth chairperson at Memorial Park and may be reached at 661-619-2777.
There will be entertainment both weekend dates from 3 to 6 pm. in the plazita area of Memorial Park.
When you are not enjoying the entertainment, stop by the nearby bingo area next to the golf course office and play bingo. Delano High cheerleaders sponsor the bingo from 5 to 9:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, but it will be a rush to get out there Saturday because cheerleaders are hosting a day long clinic sponsored by United Spirit Association at the Delano High gym.
Charge for the clinic is $32 per participants or $18 for a half day.
Also, don’t forget the United Filipino Organization of Delano High with DHS and Robert F. Kennedy students taking part are presenting their annual “Pilipino Cultural Night” Friday in the Delano High auditorium.
-----
Trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District tabled a staff recommendation related to the district’s school facilities needs analysis. The recommendation is adoption of a new Level II fee of $1.82 per square foot and Level III fees of $3.64 per square foot. The trustees wanted more information at the next meeting before taking a vote.
The board approved special trip requests for advisers, chaperones and students to attend the FBLA state leadership conference in Sacramento last week; for a social studies class, chaperones and students to visit the Manzanar National Historic Site May 8; for the adviser, chaperones and students to attend the FFA state leadership conference in Anaheim last week; for an English class, instructor, chaperones and students to visit University of California Santa Barbara May 16; for Cesar Chavez head football coach Jesse Ortega, chaperones and students to attend the Hume Lake Football Skills Camp May 17-19; and for adults and students to visit Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Long Beach on Friday.
In response to the district taking part in a Special Olympics Southern California activity, the high school district board approved the Unified Champion School District Proposal of $1,600, which fund activities related to unified sports and whole school engagement at Cesar E. Chavez High School and Robert F. Kennedy High School.
The board accepted donations of $500 from Kern Valley State Prison for Kennedy High, a donation of $5,000 from Dr. U.R. Varanasi to fund scholarships of $1,500 at each of the district’s three high schools, and a donation from Blast Athletics of $1,471.90 for Delano High School baseball.
The board also approved a consultant agreement with MGM linguistic Solutions for a WorkAbility I Program grant award of $80,025; a consultant agreement with David Garo for the current school year not to exceed $7,750 to include services related to design and construction of backdrops for indoor percussion competitions; and selection of Shondra Walker as learning director at Delano High for the 2019-20 school year.
The board also approved the district calendar that calls for school in the fall to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The board also accepted the resignation of Oscar Luna, assistant principal at Delano High School, effective June 3, and the job description for the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) adviser.
Brandon Evans was approved as a volunteer JV varsity softball coach at Chavez High for the current year; Leah Cueller as a science teacher on an internship credential at Delano High for 2019-20; and Beant Kaur as math tutor at Kennedy High for the current year.
Kennedy High coaches approved for the 2019-2- school year are Mario Millan, Jr., head varsity football coach; Chris Tincher, Jonathan Nunez and Joshua Mendoza, assistant varsity football coaches; Jacob Fragoso, head JV football; John Paradez, Jr., and Adam Basconcillo, assistant JV football; Antonio Medina, head freshman football; Amador Orozco and Alejandro Rivera, assistant freshman football; and Ebahn Feathers, volunteer freshman football.
-----
The 30-member indoor percussion squad at Cesar Chavez High School reached the semi-finals in the national competition at Dayton, Ohio, placing 16th, just short of the top 15 who qualified for the finals.
Alex Gonzales is the band director for Cesar E. Chavez High.
-----
Delano High’s frosh-soph track medley relay team placed third at the Sanger Metric Classic, but in the process established a new school record.
In a time of 3:50.84 for the event, Delano High placed third with Fernando Nunez and Santiago Ontiveros running the 200 meters, Andrew Carrasco the 400 and Miguel Lorenzano the 800.
-----
At Cesar E. Chavez High, plans are being made for the school prom which is scheduled May 18 at the Woman’s Club in Bakersfield.
-----
The football Boosters Club at Cesar Chavez High will meet next on Monday at 6 p.m. at Room 1006 on the CCHS campus. Loretta Lanius is president of the group which will be considering fundraiser activities to promote the football program. Anyone interested may attend.
-----
At the recent Delano Relay for Life on the Delano High campus, I ran across a former DHS cheerleader, Destini Flores, who told me that the same morning that her son, Xavier Duran, was competing in the East Yosemite League tennis tournament on the Delano High campus after being No. 1 in singles for the Tiger netters who won their third straight league championship with a 10-0 league record.
Destini said that her son missed the same morning a special activity at University of California, Berkeley, where he was recently accepted.
Two former Delano High cheer squad members whom I ran across at the Relay for Life were Jordan Villanueva and Elaynie Delarmente. Both reported to me that they had earned positions on the Bakersfield College cheer squad for the coming year.
I was present in the morning and saw the lap taken by cancer survivors, who were spurred on by the cheer squads of Delano High and Cesar Chavez High and the football teams of Delano, Chavez and Kennedy. The Kennedy cheer squad that same morning was occupied with a car wash at the district’s transportation department.
There were many familiar faces at the relay, which at its morning ceremonies must have numbered near 1,000. My only problem is recognizing former students or friends who are wearing hats and sunglasses and whose names escape me.
I did recognize former Delano High athletic star Alma Lopez who approached me to say “hi,” Joan and Stuart Collins, Matt Cauthron, Daniel and Teresa Murillo who formerly were athletes at Delano High, Chavez football coaches Jesse Ortega and Michael Walker, Delilah Mascarinas, Danny Madriaga, Chavez principal Uriel Robles, Mr. and Mrs. Andrade whom I saw later as participants on one of the relay teams, Annette Salim, Arnold Morrison who is always present at every community event to take photos, Chavez musician Fernando Chavez who was a member of the district’s jazz band performing there, Delano High girls’ basketball and track coach Rita Banks, Jim Beltran on a relay team and a former administrator at all local high schools, Delano High Athletic Director Albino Duran, Irma Martinez who for years ran the print/book room at Delano High and helped me and the DHS cheerleaders with printing for years before her retirement, Delano Mayor Joe Aguirre, Claudia the CCHS cheer coach, Mr. Figueroa and Ginda Adkins. Those were just a few of those not in official capacities for the Relay for Life activities.
In the afternoon I went back to the relay to take a picture of Delano High football in the tug-of-war, but I learned that the DHS football team was not entered in the event, and I saw Kennedy coaches Mario Millan and Jonathan Nunez and Kennedy football was dominating the “pull” until an adult team of Princeton School/ANP shocked the footballers and gained the top prize. I am not sure there was even a prize, but I am sure “bragging rights” were enough.
As I hurried in and out that afternoon, I was surprised to see that Arlin and Cheryl Hill, who I believe have moved from Delano to Bakersfield, were seated enjoying something like ice cream as I hurried by and shook their hands, and on the way out I ran across high school trustee Jesus Cardenas and son Nate, both readying for the trip with the Delano High baseball team to the San Diego Lions Tournament during spring break.
-----
To assist fund-raising for the girls’ basketball program at Delano High, anyone may contact before May 20 Shauna Gravelle at sgravelle@djuhsd.org or any Lady Tiger basketball player. It’s a sale of lumpia for $10 per dozen and orders are required a few days before the May 20 delivery date.
-----
Delano High’s football program is sponsoring three car washes in the future to raise funds for the coming season.
The first will take place Saturday, May 18, at the school parking lot along Cecil Avenue, the next on June 29, and the final one on Saturday, July 27, also at the Cecil parking lot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Charge is $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.