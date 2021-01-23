Delano’s Cinco de Mayo celebration that usually takes place in early May is “on hold,” reports the local organization’s president, Bobby Garcia.
There was no celebration in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In September the board of directors of the Delano Cinco de Mayo met and decided not to have Santa Claus and the group’s usual Christmas candy giveaway for local youth.
Garcia said the organization would likely meet again in February to discuss possible plans for a fete this May or to delay a determination until another date.
°°°
Another local organization, the Delano Youth Foundation, is also putting definite plans on hold.
Five of the group’s directors met in late December masked and social distancing and decided to meet again this month.
To replace the usual February Delano Sports Dinner, directors in November selected Saturday, March 6, as a date for a “replacement” event, a takeout tri-tip barbecue, but that plan has been altered.
Now the organization wants to have a Friday event and to hold the takeout barbecue after Easter on Friday, April 9, or a later Friday.
The purpose of the takeout meal is to give the youth foundation a chance to again have “sponsors,” whose funds, combined with annual $25 memberships, provide the bulk of the foundation’s earnings. Sponsor signs would be placed at the parking lot of the Delano Elks Lodge, which would prepare the meal and share the profits with the foundation.
Sponsors arranged so far are Tony’s Firehouse Grill, Tony’s Pizza, Stuart and Joan Collins, Tony and Elvia Mendez, Trophies Etc., Greg’s Petroleum, the Reed family, Kern Agricultural Labor Management Inc., the Saunders family, and the Cadena family.
First membership checks received have come from Delano High cheerleaders, Serrano’s Furniture, Berchtold Farm Equipment, Grand Slam, Alexander Trucking, LR Pizza, Empire Ag Transport, Mark Ruiz, Ana Ruiz, Jesus Cardenas, Twiford Farms, Joe Serna, Mary Serna, Pearl Rivera, Phil Newhouse, Bangi’s Express Lube, San Joaquin Tractor, San Joaquin Realty, Rene Ayon, Gerry Saunders, Sandra Saunders, Edd Cadena, June Cadena, and myself.
President David Amaya asked that organizations, businesses or individuals wishing to become $150 dinner sponsors or $25 members mail in checks by mid-March or call me, the secretary, at 661-725-8803. Those who will support the barbecue in April or later may also leave their phone numbers with me so that they may be contacted when the barbecue date is confirmed. The youth foundation mailing address is P.O. Box 135, Delano, CA 93216.
The youth foundation plans to finalize its budget in March, but is waiting as long as possible until funds are received before knowing how much can be spent in each area of the usual budget.
Amaya said the group hopes to be able to continue offering two $400 scholarships at each of the three local public high schools, as well as allotting some funds for the usual projects of local high school cheerleaders, Stallion, Bengal and Earlimart Tiger youth football programs, Delano Little League and Babe Ruth League, and summer high school boys and girls basketball and football passing league teams at the three Delano high schools.
°°°
A longtime educator, J. B. Teasley, age 94, died in late December, I learned from Joan Collins, former secretary to the principal at Delano High School and superintendent of the Delano Joint Union High School District.
If I recall correctly, Teasley taught and coached in the elementary school system in Wasco before coming to Delano.
Then he taught math at Delano High and later became a counselor.
°°°
The rise in Kern County coronavirus cases and deaths during December and the likelihood that the surge will continue through January in my estimation makes it highly unlikely that football and other sports will be played this school year. I know that some groups and individuals are still hopeful of a season in late spring for football and other sports, but I cannot see it really happening.
My view of no high school sports this year brings to mind what I call “what might have been” for the local high schools.
Every athletic program enters a new season with high hopes, with a few able to achieve their goals and expectations.
Cesar Chavez football won two straight South Sequoia League titles under head coach Jesse Ortega, whose team last year gained a co-title in the South Sequoia League.
The fall of 2020 was considered a good bet for Chavez to have the best football team in school history, and that is saying a lot! There were already 42 athletes on Ortega’s preseason Titan roster.
Eight of the more than 25 returnees were heading into their third year on the varsity, led by QB Cameron Huerta, a 3-year starter who was Offensive Player of the Year in the SSL his junior season. Also on the team were the 2019 top two ground gainers for the Titans, Damien Espinoza and Jonathan Rivas, and at least one varsity transfer. Chavez had captured a first-round playoff game before being nudged in the second round in 2019.
Delano High was going to have to learn an entirely new system on offense, defense, and special teams under first year head coach Frank Gonzales Jr., formerly an all-league center for Delano High in the 1980s. DHS had only ten returning players from the 2019 team, but those ten had all played as sophomores on a 9-1 JV team.
In 2019 Delano’s varsity, JV, and freshman teams did not win a game among them. But on four occasions rather than have a JV and frosh team, Delano fielded a frosh-soph team, winning three games with that combination and losing just once, to a JV team with several juniors.
Robert F. Kennedy in 2019 won two playoff games and reached the Division IV semi-finals, but RFK was in 2020 to have to overcome some major graduation losses. Still, the Thunderbirds were to return running back Antonio Meza, running back and linebacker Avina Pesina, and defensive returnees Manuel Beltran, Luis Carrillo Jr. and Xavier Enciso, as well as Ronaldo Monroy, an all-league place kicker in 2019.
Cesar Chavez in 2020-21 was coming off a varsity boys basketball league championship in 2019-20 and had back fourth-year starter Fernando Carranza, who was probably on course to set a school record for points scored over four seasons. He and graduated Adan Arredondo had led the Titans with all-league first-team and all-area second-team honors.
Delano’s basketball varsity ended in the middle of the EYL race but was placed in Division IV for the central section tournament and downed Orcutt Academy, Liberty-Madera Ranchos and Yosemite to gain its first trip to Fresno’s Selland Arena for the finals, losing 71-59 to division champion Kingsburg.
Then for the state tournament DHS was placed in Division V and at home defeated Sierra Vista of Baldwin Park and then central section Division V champion Fowler before losing 59-54 to Roosevelt of Los Angeles in the SoCal tournament semi-finals in front of a packed crowd at Roosevelt’s gym.
Delano senior Thomas Perez, likely to miss his senior season due to the pandemic, as a junior was named by a sports group the Most Valuable Underclassman in the central section. Graduated from the 23-win team, probably the most one-season wins in school history, was Jerrick Alestre, who won a position on the state’s Division V first-team.
Kennedy High enjoyed great success in wrestling in the SSL and looked forward this school year to another strong team placement.
Mikaela Ortega of CCHS as a junior placed 63rd in Division 4 in the state cross country championships and was set this year as a senior to achieve more honors in cross country and track.
Delano High after four years without use of its own home track was looking forward to last spring when track was canceled. Veteran coach Jerry Angkahan considered the 2020 and 2021 spring seasons as very promising times for his spikers. It may be the spring of 2022 before Delano can utilize its all-weather, lighted track with west-side bleachers, a $3 million project.
There were other individuals and teams looking forward to great athletic success this school year among the three Delano public high schools, but there may be no such opportunity to compete.
°°°
With the state on “lockdown,” I am hopeful that I can be contacted by Nicole Villaruz regarding the DYW program and Delano Youth Foundation directors Louis Pandol, Eddie Espitia, David Turnipseed and other directors on who they have arranged as sponsors and/or new members of the youth foundation.
Also, IF ANYONE recalls the 2019 last-game frosh-soph football score, please call. Former Delano High head cheerleader Jacqueline Evans is another person I need to make contact with.
°°°
Desiree Ozuna, thank you for the New Year’s “Happy New Year” phone message that you left me. She is a former DHS four-year cheerleader and later coached at DHS.
