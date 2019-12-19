I have personally attended most of Delano’s parades dating back to the first Wine and Harvest Festival parade in 1946.
From my memory, I do not recall a parade that had more in attendance than Delano’s Dec. 6 Christmas Parade this year.
I was a passenger on the Delano High FFA, student body and cheer truck, and from observing citizens seated and standing on one side of the truck that passed down Main and Jefferson streets, I would estimate that 7,000 to 8,000 people were present.
While Cinco de Mayo, Philippine Weekend and Harvest Holidays parades feature royalty (not Cinco’s) and Grand Marshals, the Christmas parade has a more universal draw — Santa Claus!
There were 63 entries taking part in the evening event with most having flashing lights and music.
In the crowded “youth, nonprofit, civic float” category, Delano Union Elementary School District’s POWER program placed first, La Mission de Jesus was second and High Definition Church placed third.
In the “commercial float” category, New Homes of America was first, followed by Clinica Sierra Vista and Delano Regional Medical Center.
Among the bands, Cecil Avenue Middle School was first, the Delano Joint Union High School District massed band placed second and Almond Tree Middle School placed third
The “decorated vehicle” category had Navarro’s Barber Shop in first, followed by Snowie and Juvenal Avelar.
In the “dance/drill team/cheer” category, Delano Union Elementary School District ADP Dance Club was first, Cesar Chavez cheer second and the Pioneer Power program third.
In the “other” category, Ondiados Truck Club chapter placed first, followed by Sikaran Federation Karate and Majestic Car Club.
Judging was 50 percent on artistic effort and 25 percent each on theme and originality. The top three entries in each category earned plaques in “A Delano Wonderland of Sounds and Lights” parade.
°°°
Liz Morris was elected mayor of Delano at a special Council meeting Dec. 2 that preceded the regular meeting.
The new mayor was nominated by Councilman Joe Alindajao and voted to the position by a 5-0 vote.
Morris said of the Council, “we may not always agree on all issues, but we share the goal of trying to make Delano a better place to live and we share respect for each other.”
Outgoing Mayor Joe Aguirre in a statement to the council and the crowd remarked, “Delano is a better place than it was a year ago, and it has taken all the Council working together to achieve what has taken place.”
Aguirre cited five local citizens who he described as being supporters and/or helping in particular areas to contribute to the betterment of the community.
Recognized were David Couch, District 4 Kern County supervisor; Chief of Police Robert Nevarez, who took over the position about a year ago; Janet Rabanal, community leader and recent Chamber of Commerce director; Anthony Martinez Jr., local businessman; and Pastor David Vivas, who attends the Council meetings and has been active in many community groups.
The council gave its approval to professional service agreements with companies that will result in the construction of traffic signals and road widening improvements at three intersections with County Line Road.
An agreement with Peters Engineering Group Inc. for $102,042 will provide services at the intersection of Browning Road and County Line Road.
An agreement with Ruettgers and Schuler Civil Engineers for $68,000 will provide design services for the construction of traffic signals at the intersection of County Line Road with High and Girard streets.
A Task Order No. 5 was approved with QK Inc. for $103,900 to provide design services for construction of a traffic signal and road widening improvements at the intersection of Randolph Street and County Line Road.
The council also approved a professional services agreement with Cannon Corporation for $135,900 to provide design services for construction of a 48-inch interceptor sewer main from the waste water treatment plant to the intersection of Mettler and Mathews.
The council accepted an $800 donation check from Aera Energy LLC for neighborhood block parties.
°°°
A 10-day period has passed for employees of the Delano Joint Union High School District and persons outside the district to apply for the football head coaching position at Delano High School, which was vacated in early November with the resignation of Coach J. D. Thompson.
Athletic director Albino Duran said the school hopes to complete interviews with up to 20 candidates for the position and make a selection so that the new coach can meet with players when school resumes in early January.
An alleged sideline altercation early in the fourth quarter of the final Delano football game against Mission Oak led to the suspension of the game with DHS trailing 14-0. The CIF issued a one-year playoff ban on the Tiger football team and a warning that further punishment would be dealt if there were any other bad behavior issues or infractions during the 2020-2021 season.
Delano High’s season roster listed only a dozen non-seniors, many of whom missed late season games because of concussion protocol and other injuries. The final two JV football games were changed to frosh-soph games because the JV numbers were down to about a dozen players. To field a full varsity team next year, Delano would have to “find” players in the school or bring up maybe as many as a dozen sophomores to the varsity level next fall. For the past two seasons there have been no sophomores on the varsity team. With the past fall’s freshman team having only about 23 players, the move of sophomores to varsity might eliminate a JV team.
Delano was competitive during its first five non-league games, including three-point losses to East Bakersfield and Foothill high schools, but it was beaten in the five East Yosemite League games, being outscored 209-34 over the five-game span.
Delano has sought to move out of the EYL into the South Sequoia League, but the CIF at the last realignment meeting again assigned Delano to the EYL. Realignment will not be considered again until after the next two school years.
°°°
The second of seven practices for candidates for the 2020-21 Delano High School cheerleading squad will take place from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Candidates must attend at least five of the seven practices in order to be eligible for selection at the Feb. 15 tryouts.
Candidates will include current eighth grade students and high school students who achieve at least a C or 2.0 grade average at the end of the current semester.
Prospects or their parents may show up at the practice in the school quad or a location to be listed on campus signs or call next year’s cheer adviser, Sharena Gonder, 720-3201; volunteer Gary Girard, 725-8803 or 364-7806; or current cheer coach Carmina Reyes at Delano High, 720-4282, before 3 p.m.
The early 2020 practices are: 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 13 and 20, 2020; 3 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 3, 2020; and 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 10, 2020.
A parent/cheerleader meeting on Feb. 18 will explain the fundraisers that will cover all expenses for the cheerleaders.
°°°
The death of Josephine Finocchiaro hit home for me because I had known her ever since she and her late husband, Pete, arrived in Delano and became faithful parishioners of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where Josie worked for 30 years in the church office. I also was a teacher of at least two of their children at Delano High.
I don’t know of any other person as amiable and patient and with a big smile as Josie.
