Christmas decorating of buildings at Delano’s Heritage Park is planned Saturday, Nov. 28, two days after Thanksgiving.
For several years organizations, businesses and individuals have volunteered to “adopt” a building in the park for decoration, but Delano Historical Society president James (Jim) Sevier reports that last year, NOBODY volunteered.
An individual or group interested should call Alma Garza, 725-6730, during Heritage Park business hours or Sevier on his cellphone, 978-6118.
Available for “adoption” for the decorating are the Heritage House, the school building, the Valencia house, the Famoso store, jailhouse, dentist office, fire station, Weaver house, the patio covering a tractor, and the Kouklis tractor.
Sevier, who has held down the presidency of the Historical Society for 18 years — much longer than he had planned — said he would be mailing out flyers trying to attract volunteers.
Delano Youth Foundation’s monthly meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. at 2104 7th Avenue, my (Gary Girard’s) home address.
The Youth Foundation, formed in 1967, hosted its 56th annual Sports Dinner on Feb. 29, but for the coming year will revise its format in 2021 in order to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
Four directors met last month and moved forward on plans to gain many more Youth Foundation members at $25 each for a yearly sign-up but also started talks that could change the sit-down dinner format to a takeout dinner for 2021.
From 70-plus members in 2020, directors hope to expand that number to 300 or more for 2021 and thus earn enough funds to continue awarding two scholarships each at the three local comprehensive high schools and to carry out other Youth Foundation projects. In past years the foundation has raised through the dinner and the memberships about $9,000 that were given back to the community in the form of scholarships plus financial aid to Little League, Babe Ruth League, youth football, summer high school boys and girls basketball and passing league football activities, high school cheerleaders, and special requests for the year.
Past year’s dinner sponsors, advertisers in the souvenir dinner program, and past year members are to be contacted by the close of this month. Directors are asking that those plus others who wish to join the foundation will mail $25 checks to Delano Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 135, Delano, CA 93216, in December or January.
At the close of January, directors will know what funding they will have for scholarships and could contact the three high schools to seek applicants in February and March. Director Louis Pandol reports that he has already received a membership from LR Pizza and another submitted is from the Delano High cheerleaders.
At the suggestion of membership chairman Gilbert Martinez Jr., a barbecue takeout meal may be considered by directors for February or March as a fundraiser.
The barbecue could also be an opportunity for a speaker and/or a Person of the Year to be continued in 2021 by the foundation.
Martinez said he would contact past sponsors and seek a renewal of their $150 sponsorship fee and advertise through their signs at the takeout event and possible inclusion in a printout to be given to those who stop by for the barbecue takeout.
Albino Duran, athletic director and assistant principal at Delano High, and Brenda Perry-Reed, band director and music director at Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy, have been added as new directors for the Youth Foundation. Two other persons have also been contacted to fill vacant positions.
First Assembly of God Church reports Claribel Gutierrez will provide for 50 families a Thanksgiving basket featuring turkey and all the trimmings to be distributed Nov. 23, the Monday of Thanksgiving week.
Any donations for the baskets in items or cash may be arranged by calling 778-3265. Claribel said that five each will be delivered to local schools which will then determine deserving recipients.
Delano High School has officially requested to be allowed to enter the South Sequoia League in scholastic sports.
The Central Section of the CIF has made its recommendations for league realignment, but Delano High athletic director Albino Duran says there will be a great deal of give-and-take from section schools before any plan is expected to be completed in April of 2021.
Whatever decision is finally made, Delano High will remain in the East Yosemite League for this school year and for the 2021-22 school year as well before the realigning takes place.
One proposal has Dinuba, with about 2,000 students, taking Delano’s place in the EYL, but Dinuba opposes the change. EYL schools want a six-team league and for that reason do not want Delano exiting the EYL unless a replacement school can be found.
Another plan, said Duran, would make a 12-school conference that would combine the EYL and WYL schools and put the stronger schools athletic-wise into a 6-team division and the others in another six-team division.
In the current EYL, approximate enrollments are Tulare Western, more than 2,080; Porterville, 2,065; Monache, 2,045; Tulare Union, 1,775; Mission Oak, 1,588; and Delano, 1,261.
Delano’s enrollment last school year was about 1,360, and this year’s total puts Delano High in enrollment as the smallest student-wise of any of Delano’s three high schools as Cesar Chavez is about 1,560 and Robert F. Kennedy 1,330. Last year was the first that Chavez had the most students and this year is the first year that Delano High has the fewest of the three schools.
In the South Sequoia League, Arvin has the greatest enrollment with more than 2,500 students, but the proposal is for Arvin to move into a league in Bakersfield. That would leave Wasco and Shafter with the most students, followed by Chavez, Kennedy, Delano, McFarland and Taft in that order as far as enrollments.
At a special Oct. 28 meeting of trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District, the board accepted the resignation of Susana Rubio, Valley High teacher, due to retirement effective Dec. 31.
The board also approved the subgrant agreement under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act in the amount of $48,310. The board also OK'd going to bid for repair/replacement of the Cesar Chavez High School large gym home side bleacher seats.
The board also approved the memorandum of understanding between the district and the California School Employees Association and its Delano High chapter No. 79 regarding the district’s reopening plan.
Delano’s second annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.at Tony’s Firehouse Grill, 502 County Line Road, is a joint effort of several groups. Vehicles are asked to turn near Starbucks onto Glenwood Street and drive north to the west side of Tony’s Firehouse Grill for pickup and then turn right or east only to exit.
The drive-through or pickup-only event is sponsored by Anthony Martinez and the Firehouse Grill, Delano Union School District, Delano Joint Union High School District, city of Delano, Delano Kiwanis Club, Delano Community Alliance, Delano Harvest Holidays, DADD, Adventist Health Delano, and Supervisor David Couch of District 4.
For information or to confirm a spot as a volunteer (must be 18 or older), persons may call Art Armendariz, 661-586-2001, or Claribel Gutierrez, 661-778-3265.
Committee members are Anthony Martinez, Dorsey Driggs, Art Medina, Rafael Silva, Roy Castillo, Gilbert Martinez, Elvia Mendez, Claribel Gutierrez, Art Armendariz, Pastor David Vivas, Steve Kinsey and Matthew Cauthron.
Recently I noticed a Walt Napier obituary in The Californian. Back in the early 1950s when I went to high school, the big Delano High rival was Wasco High, especially in football and baseball.
Napier was among the many star Wasco athletes in those days who “fed” the Bakersfield College athletic program. When I began at BC in the fall of 1954, I would usually ride a BC bus that left Delano at 7 a.m. from adjacent to a vacant lot that is now the location for Delano’s McDonald’s on Cecil Avenue.
BC at that time shared Bakersfield High’s campus. BC occupied one of the three floors of a 3-story building and other classrooms mixed among the high school classrooms.
On one of the floors of the three-story BHS building, I would often go in the morning to the school newspaper office as I worked my way up to assistant editor as a sophomore.
It was a good vantage point to look outside and see the BC bus arrive mornings from Wasco. Napier, Pat Mills, Chuck Emerson, Sheldon Sullivan, and Harvel Pollard were among the star Wasco athletes at BC.
There were no special ramps for handicapped students in those days, but there was a large-framed African-American youngster who needed to be lifted off the bus in his wheel chair each morning.
It was always the BC athletes from Wasco who would lift him off the bus and send him off to a campus location or push his wheelchair to his first classroom. I always admired those Wasco athletes for what they did on a daily basis.
Anyway, Napier was a three-sport Wasco athlete and played football and baseball at BC. He went to Fresno State, was drafted by the Boston Red Sox to play baseball, and after five years with the Red Sox organization, he returned to Fresno State to graduate with a PE degree and ended with a Master of Arts degree from Cal Poly. He taught three years in Tulare before moving to East Bakersfield to teach and coach for 16 years. He entered the construction industry as a general contractor. I had only known of his career at BC before reading the obit in The Californian.
By the way, BC’s present campus was not constructed until the Easter break in 1956. However, the Memorial Stadium for football was used the prior fall of 1955 because football in those days had a high priority for BC.
