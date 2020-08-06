Thousands of dollars worth of scholarship money was awarded at the senior awards event at Cesar E. Chavez High School.
Earning grants from the chapter of California School Employees Association were Chelsea Lauricio, Andrew Haro and Samantha Ordonez.
Alyssa Rivera earned the $1,000 Rotary Club of Delano scholarship.
Parheet Sahota and Monica Gonzalez were presented grants by the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation. Sahota also received the $500 Ideal Club of Delano scholarship.
Julio Ballesteros gained the Juan Carlos Salazar Memorial scholarship. Sahota and Zaira Sanchez earned Mexican-American Pioneer of Delano scholarships.
Daisy Mora and Alhassan Alhassan gained the Omni Family Health scholarships.
From the University of California Berkeley Regents, Paola Garcia earned a $12,000 scholarship and Alhassan earned an $18,000 scholarship.
Alhassan also received the $1,500 Dr. Varanasi family scholarship and the United States Marines scholastic excellence award. He and Isabel Robles earned the United States Army scholar-athlete award.
Jeslie Rendon gained a $500 Youth 2 Leaders Foundation award.
The United States Marines musical excellence award went to Edem Hanz Ipac, and the United States Marines Distinguished Athlete award to Eliseo Hernandez and Marisol Rivera.
Recipients of 12-year perfect attendance awards were Jose Magana, Roger Viduya, Kassandra Miranda, Daniel Bartolome, Monice Gonzalez, Anthony Bartolome and Emilio Salgado.
Russell Lentz was recognized as the recipient of the Most Respected Teacher award.
The selection of the Robert F. Kennedy High School cheer squad took place just before the coronavirus pandemic sidelined all school activities.
Squad members include seniors Lizbeth Gomez, Anel Lopez, Chloie Sanchez, Michelle Ruiz, and Samantha Gonzalez.
Juniors on the squad are Madison Myrick, Meshelle Calderon, Divina Davila, Sabrina Gonzalez and Laney Tincher.
Sophomore squad members are Nayeli Rios, Alexis Balles, Esmeralda Rodriguez, Sadie Baldone, Jennifer Parra and Angelina Maduena.
Incoming freshmen selected for the squad are Alexus Hernandez, Desiree Espinoza, Laila Montemayor, Anahi Carrillo and Aliyah Abundez.
Coach Natalie Fragoso reports that no fundraisers have been taking place but that squad members have been practicing three days a week via Zoom in stretching, doing workouts and learning general cheers for all seasons “so we are ready when and if sports resume.”
She also reported that lots of social media posts are being done “to keep the girls interactive with one another.”
The scheduled cheer camp at Great Wolf Lodge in Anaheim had to be canceled due to the pandemic.
Classes for the Delano Center of Bakersfield College will begin on Aug. 24.
Office hours for the Center during the summer have been from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with extended hours Wednesday evening and Saturday morning. The phone number to call is 661-750-2549.
Abel Guzman, director of the Delano Center, is also executive director of rural initiatives, which covers classes offered in Lamont, Arvin, Wasco, Shafter and McFarland.
Guzman said the program was begun in 2013 and in the last two years the Early College Program has more than doubled in participation.
Donations from the community are being accepted by Delano’s Harvest Holidays Association Inc., President Claribel Gutierrez.
Gutierrez says that sponsors are needed to fund all or parts of the Harvest queen’s show scholarship plus funds for the first and second runners-up and special awards such as the scholastic, interview and talent awards.
The show involving 12 senior girls from Delano high schools will be presented by Zoom in mid-September.
Pre-sale tickets at $20 each for the annual Queen’s/Grand Marshal barbecue on Oct. 10 will go on sale in late August, she reported.
As I have substitute taught for nearly 20 years, I have wondered if the requirement of math classes for students is a federal, state or local requirement. Consumer math seems to be a very good course and offers instruction that would help students in purchasing items at stores.
However, some of the advanced math that is required of students is not only “beyond me” but also beyond many of the students who are required to take those classes.
I would suggest a public speaking class for at least half a year rather than some of the math that is a requirement for some students who are like me and “out of their league.”
Though I was not a member, I recall writing stories about the local Toastmasters organization which offered opportunities for adults to improve their speaking skills.
Some of the names I recall are Anthony (Tonky) Zaninovich, Alice Luque-Duarte and the late Winsloe (Windy) Mata.
I must be out of touch because I do not understand all the determination to replace team mascot names, for example the end of Redskins being associated with the Washington football team. When I say or hear a mascot mentioned, I don’t think that people even think about what the mascot actually means.
In recent years, Tulare Union and Chowchilla had to drop the mascot Redskins. Tulare then became the Tribe — not a very fierce name in my estimation.
It has always astounded me that Redskins was a name that many fought to eliminate, but nobody was concerned about the Marauders of Monache High School or the Renegades of Bakersfield College.
I think that Marauders and Renegades bought connotations that would be much more demeaning than Redskins.
I have even heard that maybe there will be a complaint that Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish should become something like leprechauns instead of Irish.
Stanford a few years back had to drop the Indians designation and become the Cardinal, the name of a bird which probably won’t claim many followers complaining about that name being used.
What’s your take on these name changes pushed by elements of our society?
