DELANO RAMBLINGS: Chavez High student selected as Distinguished Young Woman

Annie Hirokawa, a Cesar E. Chavez High School student who has just completed her junior year, has been selected as Delano’s Distinguished Young Woman.
She will hold that title for her upcoming senior year as the 28th winner from Delano. She won both the interview and scholastics categories as well. At Chavez High she is also the new associated student body president for 2022-23.
Nevaeh Minel, the first alternate, was the winner of the fitness category.
Kaelynn Hernandez won the talent portion and Gianna Bumatay the self-expression portion. Esmeralda Rodriguez was the fifth high schooler taking part.
Delano High School’s Class of 1962 is holding its 60th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Double Tree Hotel, 3100 Camino Del Real Court in Bakersfield.
Reservations for one or more nights at the hotel may be made by calling 888-779-1694. Checks should be mailed by Aug. 29, reports class coordinator Marian Hiett Vann, to 7112 Copper Creek Way, Bakersfield, CA 93308-6423.
Checks should be made payable to Delano High School Class Reunion 1962.
About 100 people are scheduled to attend Delano High School’s 12th Athletic Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremonies. This year’s event, the first held since 2019, will take place Thursday, June 16, at Tony’s Firehouse Grill on west County Line Road. Registration starts at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 5:30 and ceremonies at 6:15. This is the first year the event has been held off campus, required because no outside food can be served at the school.
Two inductees residing in Texas will be unable to attend — wrestler Larry Percy and trackster John Beck.
Expected to attend, many with family and friends, are baseball inductees, or family members for them, Ronald Hill, the late Raymond Mendoza and Herman Santaella; swimmers David Fernando, Don Fipps and Mark Taylor; wrestlers Jerry DeLa Rosa and Doug Klinchuch; trackster Willie Jenkins; basketballer George Alvarez; and footballers Mario Millan, Ryan Basconcillo, George Mariscal, Tony Carbajal and John Hooks. Jaime Robles will be inducted as football coach; Don Noriel will be inducted as baseball coach; and the late Peter Audap will be inducted as “Heart of a Champion.”
The committee has not been able over the last three years to find track member Ken Watkins.
The 105th birthday of Dominic Logrecco of Delano took place May 21, Pastor David Vivas has emailed me.
Logrecco was born in Chicago in 1917 and at age 18 moved to Los Angeles. He relocated to Delano in 1948 and bought a 40-acre farm on which he began to raise top-level grapes in the area.
Pastor Vivas describes him as an upbeat person who loves to make people laugh with his many jokes.
He is a veteran of the Korean War and has three daughters, four grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The secret to his longevity, says Logrecco, is to “think young."
Joselle Talabong has been announced as Student of the Year for Delano High School.
“Throughout my life my education has been the one thing I have always valued because I was raised in a household that taught me to believe that doing well in school could lead me to get an excellent job and pay back my parents.”
“I come from a family of Filipino immigrant parents and am the youngest of four siblings. In high school I have enriched myself with academics and have earned a 4.38 GPA. I have also contributed to many after-school extra-extracurricular activities.”
As S Club president, she has volunteered for many events. She also takes part in the United Filipino Organization, Hally U Club, dance team and associated student body.
She will attend University of California, Merced, in the fall, majoring in applied mathematics with an emphasis in computational and data sciences. She hopes to work a professional job “that allows me to solve important societal issues such as homelessness and drug addiction by utilizing my mathematical and computational skills.”
Teacher of the Year at Delano High School is Julius Achere, who has taught at Delano High for 28 years in the science department. He is the current department chairman and is noted for his positive and friendly demeanor with students and staff.
The Staff Member of the Year is Ruby Castillo, a Delano High School graduate. She “shadows” special education students in their core classes and then is able to assist them in carrying out their assignments successfully. Luciano Flores, head of the special ed department, praised her for her passion for students in the program.
The recreation program in Delano is starting up activities again after the long pandemic period.
Free tennis lessons for ages 8 and over are taking place Saturdays from 8 to 11 a.m. at the city’s 426 Jefferson Street courts. Zumba Gold free lessons for those 55 and older are Monday and Wednesday mornings 10 to 11 a.m. at the same location.
Adult pickup basketball games for persons 18 and over for a $4 fee are offered Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ellington Street gym. The fee is $5 for adult pickup volleyball for ages 18 and older Saturdays from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 200 West 11th Ave.
Line dancing for a $4 fee for those ages 14 and above is offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m. to noon Fridays at 925 Ellington St. Teen pickup basketball for ages 13 to 17 is free Monday through Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 200 West 11th Ave. Zumba for ages 14 and up for a $4 fee is offered Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. at 925 Ellington St.
Spray parks from June 4 through Sept. 4 will be open. Posey Park is Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., and Cesar Chavez Park is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
Summer camps for ages 6 to 11 will have the first session June 13-23 and second session June 27-July 7. The $50 fee covers Monday through Thursday camps from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Peanut basketball for ages 4-5 will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m. starting Aug. 2. The $50 may be paid at registration which closes July 14.
Peewee basketball for ages 6-7 has a $50 fee with registration deadline July 18. The program will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m. starting Sept. 8.
