DELANO RAMBLINGS: Change comes to city Planning Commission

Under a new ordinance that took effect Jan. 7, Delano’s Planning Commission is changed from seven members to five with appointees selected by each member of the City Council.
Selections were made from among people who filed applications. They include past members of the commission.
Mayor Joe Alindajao chose former City Councilwoman Grace Vallejo. Councilman Salvador Solorio-Ruiz selected Jose Parra. Councilwoman Liz Morris named Frank Herrera III. New Councilman Mario Nunez tapped Terrence Monrian.
Councilwoman Veronica Vasquez is still reviewing candidates.
The council selected Solorio-Ruiz to serve on the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District board with Vasquez as alternate.
Named to the Mosquito Abatement board was Councilman Nunez.
•••
Delano’s annual Relay for Life event raising money to fight cancer is not until April 22, but the committee is pushing full steam ahead with events that began before Christmas.
Vendors are being sought for a pop-up event scheduled for 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Delano High School parking lot along Cecil Avenue.
Those wishing to rent a pop-up area for $25 may contact a Relay for Life leader, including lead person Octavio Magana, 661-333-2778, or Glenda Muldrow, 661-370-7586.
A social to recognize cancer survivors and caregivers is scheduled for Feb. 11 at the Adventist Health Scarlet Oak room. The luncheon event will include a light lunch, prizes and activities. There is no fee for attendance.
A paint night was to take place Thursday at Mountain Mike’s Pizza, which was to donate 20 percent of its proceeds that day to Relay for Life.
Committee member Muldrow said people were urged to grab a pizza and then take part in the paint party. She added that teams and sponsors are still needed for the Relay for Life.
•••
After two years of canceling the then-annual Delano Sports Dinner, the 57th version of the event will take place March 11 at the Delano Elks Club.
Because of the cancellation, Delano Youth Foundation directors have announced they will recognize their Persons of the Year for 2023, 2022 and 2021.
Youth Foundation directors hope that by Feb. 17 they will have received OKs from people and businesses that were sent requests to be dinner sponsors or advertisers in the souvenir printed program.
This year’s speaker, arranged by Youth Foundation Director Joey Velasquez, will be David Grace, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a college basketball coach who has had positions at major colleges in a variety of positions.
Grace grew up in Maryland, where his father was a mechanic and his mother a beautician. He joined the Air Force at age 18 and served for two decades.
He worked as a fuel specialist and accountant for 16 of his military years, traveling between bases in Turkey, Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Georgia and Virginia before settling in Phoenix for the last few years of his enlistment.
He is a decorated former technical sergeant who served in Operation Desert Storm. He is an active supporter of his fellow military veterans, particularly those who have faced challenges after returning home from war zones.
His coaching resume includes jobs at Sacramento State, the University of San Francisco, the University of California and Oregon State, where he spent five seasons coaching under former President Barack Obama’s brother-in-law, Craig Robinson.
Grace also coached five seasons at UCLA. After his stint as assistant coach at Cal for the 2018-19 season, Grace was named associate head coach in April 2019 at Vanderbilt, where he is in charge of recruiting, opponent scouting, practice scheduling, skill improvement, player conduct and academics.
Grace’s coaching skills and recruiting abilities during his time at UCLA helped the Bruins amass a 117-57 record, four NCAA tournament appearances and four top-five recruiting classes.
•••
On the night new Delano Councilman Mario Nunez took his oath of office at the council’s chambers, I met with him for a minute or so to offer my congratulations and present an idea I thought might be crazy.
The idea was how the city and both local school districts could pool their resources to offer activities for youth during the winter break of the schools.
After I gave a quick pitch, Nunez said that one of his goals in office was to meet with city and school district officials to offer his ideas related to youth involvement in winter break activities.
I have floated this idea before, so if you have read this column, know that ideas presented will be repeated.
Delano now has four middle schools, all with wonderful gymnasiums, and three high schools with spacious and beautiful football/soccer fields, as well as baseball and softball diamonds.
I know that teenage boys and girls need a break from academics, but those who sleep in could still do that, but there are activities that they could enjoy and learn from to lift their skills in many areas.
The high schools could coordinate facilities and personnel to offer basketball and soccer tournaments, for high school teams or middle school teams. Free-throw and three-point shooting practices or contests could be arranged, and maybe sponsors enlisted.
How great it would be to have the boys junior varsity and freshman basketball tournaments sponsored by Wonderful Citrus and soccer tournaments sponsored by Walmart.
It would be an extra job for athletic directors, trainers and equipment managers, but maybe days off in the summer could be offered by the districts in exchange for two or three days of work during the winter break.
With many college students from Delano also on break, maybe find some who could use their high school or college experience to instruct clinics for all sports — basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball, track and field — and maybe some competition in some sports, plus things like a math camp, cheerleader prep camp or arrange a current or past DMV employee to offer tips and study targets for teens to pass the driving exam on a computer and in a vehicle.
There are so many areas that would serve our teens well during the break.
Besides city and school personnel, I am sure volunteers could be recruited for many of the activities. I probably could even help train young people who wish to learn how to keep score for basketball, baseball and softball.
During the pandemic, many schools and recreation departments continued to offer athletic activities for youth, even as Delano schools and recreation scaled back or eliminated athletic teams. Other than football, I can see clearly how local youth have been set back in their progression in many high school sports.
When taxpayers passed bond issues to build these tremendous school facilities and the city passed a one-cent tax increase that included funding for teens, I think they envisioned some of the above.
I would hope that the city and schools would join to figure out how to rather than why not.
Nunez, who involves 300 or more youth in the Bengal football and cheerleading programs, is the perfect person to lead the charge, but he could also use a boost from the public. Join him and give a push!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.