DELANO RAMBLINGS: Chamber of Commerce donates $4,000 to DUSD youth program

The first major Delano Chamber of Commerce activity in probably two years was a great success and hands over its profits to an excellent cause.
The February Crab Feed of the Chamber furnished funds for a $4,000 donation to the McKinney-Vento/Foster Youth program of the Delano Union School District.
Planned March 24 by the Chamber is a mixer business networking activity from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Chamber employee Sunshine Hernandez said it would be appreciated if people who plan to attend call in advance, 725-2518, in order to facilitate planning.
°°°
Community leader Art Armendariz notified Delano High School Athletic Hall of Fame members at a recent meeting of area graduations that would allow the Hall of Fame to plan its induction ceremonies so as not to conflict with the graduations.
The Adult School of the Delano Joint Union High School District will graduate May 26. Robert F. Kennedy High and Valley High will both graduate Wednesday, June 1, with Cesar Chavez High graduating Thursday, June 2, and Delano High on Friday, June 3. June 3 is also the graduation of Earlimart Middle School.
Within the Delano Union School District, all graduations within the advisory period will take place at the Pioneer School, as was done last year.
Almond Tree Middle School will graduate June 6, Pioneer School on June 7, Cecil Avenue Middle School on June 8 and La Vina Middle School on June 9.
°°°
In a bounce back from the pandemic, several other activities are planned for this spring.
The Delano Music Memorial, now in its 72nd year, is to have adjudications for sixth grade through high school students March 14 at the First Assembly of God Church.
Music Memorial representative Arnold Morrison said it was unsure if it would be possible for a Music Memorial Concert this spring.
Kiwanis Club’s April 16 “Eggvent” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Park.
Youngsters up to and through the fourth grade who are in vehicles that enter the park will be given a bag of goodies. Bags will not be furnished unless youngsters are actually in a vehicle.
Last year the Kiwanis Club gave out 1,000 bags, but this year the group plans to have 1,500 bags available.
Prior to last year’s goodie bag issuance, the Kiwanis Club before the pandemic had staged age-group Easter egg hunts at the Delano High School stadium.
°°°
Delano’s Relay for Life, after going virtual for two springs, is planning an in-person but smaller version of its past events.
On Saturday, April 23, vehicles and teams will line up in the Delano High School parking lot along Cecil Avenue.
There will be some games and activities on the grassy area of the high school at the corner of Cecil Avenue and Princeton Street.
Cheryl Hill is director of the Delano event. Committee member Glenda Muldrow and activities and logistics leader Alex Lopez met recently to plan some of the events.
°°°
Cinco de Mayo president Bobby Garcia reported recently that no plans were in the making for reviving Delano’s Cinco de Mayo events this May.
°°°
Delano High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame committee has pinned down plans for the 13th event to take place Thursday, June 16, at Tony’s Firehouse Grill on County Line Road, just west of the railroad tracks.
There has been no dinner or ceremonies the past two years due to the pandemic. The high school at present is not allowing meals to be served on campuses, so the event is being moved off campus.
Anthony Martinez of Tony’s Firehouse has offered to host the event “at cost.” John Zaninovich is making wine bottles on the tables possible. Art Armendariz, who has been coordinating meetings with Martinez, said that sponsors for the Hall of Fame are welcome.
Contact has been made with 2022 inductees Doug Klinchuch, Larry Percy, David Fernando, Jack Pandol, John Hooks Jr., George Alvarez, Don Fipps, Herman Santaella, Mark Taylor, Willie Jenkins, Ray Mendoza, Mario Millan, Tony Carbajal, Ryan Basconcillo and the family of Peter Audap.
The committee is still in search of John Beck, Kenneth Watkins, Ronald Hill, Robert Markham and Jorge Mariscal.
Suzanne Villaruz, Milan Shults, and Arnold Morrison have been working on decorating the area and arranging memorabilia. Delano High cheerleaders will be asked to volunteer as servers.
°°°
Talk about searching for a needle in a haystack. I recently received a phone call from Ron Cameron, 1831 20th Avenue, Kingsburg, CA 93631.
He was asking if I had OR knew how to obtain a picture in which he and his late grandmother, Amy Hammond, who retired as a cook at Cecil Avenue School in 1961, were in a photo with Delano High student-athlete Calvin Bell in a basketball game with Hammond and his grandmother in the background seated. I could not find a 1948 Delano High yearbook with hopes it MIGHT be in that publication. It was not in any of the Delano Record issues I looked through.
IF someone has the “needle,” give me a call or write Cameron.
°°°
A household hazardous waste collection event is planned Saturday, March 19, at the McFarland-Delano Kern County facility at 11249 Stradley Ave. between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Accepted materials will include batteries, motor oil, paints, light bulbs, sharps, pool chemicals, automotive products, cleaning products and more. The public is requested to label all containers, have no leaking containers, do not mix wastes and transport no more than 15 gallons or 125 pounds of waste per trip.
°°°
The Delano City Council at its March 7 meeting was expected to approve a land lease agreement between the city and ADLG Enterprises for 2,000 square feet at the municipal airport.
Also up for approval was a final map and subdivision agreement for Tract 7379 phase 2 with Presidio JJR Qual Run 143 LLC, and Presidio JJR Vineyard Estates 100 LLC, adjacent to and south of County Line Road between Hiett and Melcher avenues.
