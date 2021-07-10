DELANO RAMBLINGS: Cesar Chavez grads earn honors; Harvest Holidays coming up

Marc Jaden Petersen Ramos was valedictorian and Mikaela Ortega Student of the Year at the Cesar E. Chavez High School graduation.
Delano Lions Club funded 74 seniors honored with eight-semester honor roll selection.
Earning both eight-semester honor roll and summa cum laude honors were Mark Joseph Vanadero Arellano, Alexis Arellano H., Johanna Arreola, Jessa Fate Bayudan, Araceli Benavides, Andre Cabunoc Calibuso, Annalia Castrejon Felix, Brianna Jane Cervantes, Delianary A. Cortes, Joanna Jaime Cruz, Charlene Faye M. Cubangbang, Elyssabella Marselle De Leon, Malaya Rodrigo Espiritu, Jocelyn Maylene Gandarilla, Brendali Garcia, Monserrat M Garibay, Maleny Stephany Gonzalez, Alyssa Raye Guerra, Lucinda Adelina Hernandez, Jacqueline Herrera, Noemi De Anda Moreno, Alyssa Ramiscal Iem, Christopher Prado Ines, Randi Paige Joaquino, Isaac Manuel Macias, Daisy Medina, Leonardo Abad Sanchez, Fatima Belen Alvarardo Murrillo, Enrique Avelar Mojarro, Jr., Mikaela Ortega, Christina Galo Pabalate, Felipe De Jesus Parra, Marc Jaden Peterson Ramos, Riley Anne Ramos, Harlyn Riotoc Raquedan, Gavin Riley Robles, Isabel Mikaela Robles, Leydi Estrellita Rocha Alvarez, Loise Ysabella Delubio Rosales, Lorence Bacon Salango, Daisy Silva, Isaac Soria, Justin Jay Tumbaga, and Hannah Lynn Valdez.
Achieving summa cum laude honors were Kosta Alindajao, Jose Arturo Gallardo Martinez, Tirsa Godinez Sandoval, Mayra Lizet Martinez Gonzalez, and Deanne Yebes Manalastas.
Earning eight-semester honor roll honors were Maura Andrade, Kimberly Viveros Aniel, Justin Fu Arellano, Tatyana Marie Azua, Areeana Erin Campos, Sofia Lauren Ceja, Katherine Ashley Cruz Infante, Brodie Alecsander Del Rio, Liane Garica Domingo, Hannah Ariel Dunham, Joel Fernandez, Nicole Tiffany M. Fontanilla, Jose Arturo Gallardo Martinez, Tirsa Godinez Sandoval, Jaden Dylan Gutierrez, Damien Rene Hernandez, Charlene Kate Teodosio Iraola, Ricardo Bravo Leyva, Jr., Krystal Nicole Lugo, Marissa Muniz Luna, Jorge Andres Miranda, Mariana V. Moreno Sthultz, Sarai Evangeline Ozuna, Joseph Ari Ditona Quismundo, Mikayla Abby Rabanal, Jasmine Claire Tabion Ramos, Angelina Nicole Rodriguez, Deysi Lorenzano Sanchez, and Ashley Taylor Sevier.
Alyssa Raye Guerra earned 12 years of perfect attendance while four years each was achieved by Jessa Fate Bayudan, Christopher Dan Dumag Caasi, Andre Cabunoc Calibuso, Citlaly Karina Chavira Ramirez, Charlene Faye Maramba Cubangbang, and Angel Rene Espinoza.
Youngsters ages 3 to 9 may take part in the Saturday, Sept. 18, Tiny Tots event of Delano’s Harvest Holidays. Deadline to register is Aug. 1. Those interested may email missaprilgonzalez@gmail.com.
Harvest president Claribel Gutierrez and other directors are mailing letters and going to potential sponsors in pursuit of nearly $20,000 in donations to fund scholarships for winners in the Harvest Holidays queen and king program and to support Tiny Tots and the royalty/grand marshal barbecue.
Directors are planning events with both in-person and virtual activities being considered. This is the first year that both a king and queen program will take place. The queen-only event was launched in 1946, and this year’s fall celebration is the 76th annual.
Businesses and individuals wishing to advertise with Delano High cheerleaders in the official Harvest Holidays souvenir program may contact me, the book editor, at 661-725-8803 before the end of July.
All profits from the souvenir book help Delano High cheerleaders pay expenses. The cheer squad has not been able to carry out any other fundraisers this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An acquaintance of mine for at least 70 years — Dorothy (Dottie) Hefner —observed her 100th birthday with family and friends on Saturday, June 18. She was interviewed by Californian columnist Herb Benham for a special article on her in his column.
She lived more than 60 — maybe 70 years — in Delano before moving to Rosewood Retirement community in Bakersfield. She enlisted in the women’s Navy May 27, 1944, and was discharged in April 1946 and then began as a teacher in the Delano Union School District. She later was principal of Terrace School before concluding her more than 30 years in education.
Dorothy, whose daughter Virginia Lanza I had as a Delano High student in the 1960s, has stayed active at Rosewood where she reads, plays bridge and skip bow, takes part in the drama club and helped organize and still works with the thrift shop called “Rosie’s Closet."
Melissa (Noriel) Page, who I had as a student before she finished her senior year of high school in the state of Washington, called me in April and then stopped by in June to visit — the first time we had seen each other in about 25 years.
She visited her mom, Becky Gines, who I had as a Delano High student, and her dad, Don Noriel, former Delano High PE instructor, coach and athletic director, and family and friends in Bakersfield before returning to Washington.
Her Delano High Class of 1996 is having its 25th reunion Oct. 23 from 5 to 11 p.m. at The Links Riverlakes Ranch Golf Course..
It has probably been more than 30 years since I had last seen Denise Gutierrez, now married and with a different last name as she and her husband have adult-age children. She made a surprise stop at my home recently.
Denise was a student of mine in the only honors English class that I ever taught. She was also on the school newspaper staff that I advised and told me of her teaching even at the college level and of numerous achievements of her family members.
A daughter of City Councilwoman Liz Morris, her accomplishments and those of her family were even more remarkable than what I could have predicted from her ability as an “A” student in high school.
I assume that many are similar to me in limiting trips to a store or visiting with others. That’s the reason I am justifying the fact that I was shocked to learn of the death of Marie Louise Daffern, 94, a neighbor down the street.
It was not until I read the notice in The Californian that I was aware of her passing. I had not seen her outside in a long time. The few times I walked down the block, I was impressed by the very neat outdoors of her home.
I believe she had two children, Dena, who I believe was a student in an English class of mine at Delano High School, and Barry, never a student of mine but I do recall as a strong swimmer on the school swim team.
July 6 was the issuing of regular football gear for Delano Bengal youth football teams.
In passing league play, Bengal Pee Wees lost 2-1 to the Visalia Cowboys. Isaiah Hill snared a 40-yard TD pass from QB Jakob Rodriguez. Eduardo Guerrero led the Pee Wees in interceptions with two, while Hill and Elijah Watson each had one.
Hill snatched a 40-yard quick slant pass and Watson a 20-yarder, and Mason Gonzales had two picks in a 2-1 win over the Visalia 49ers.
Delano lost 5-1 to an older junior team from Porterville. Hill on the scrum’s first play caught a 40-yard TD pass. Watson, Rodriguez and Guerrero all had interceptions.
