DELANO RAMBLINGS: Cecil Avenue Middle School band director to march in Rose Parade

Delano, CA (93215)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.