DELANO RAMBLINGS: Cecil Avenue Middle School band director to march in Rose Parade

It’s been a long time coming, but Brenda Perry-Reed, now in her 16th year directing the Cecil Avenue Middle School band and prior to that 11 years directing the McFarland High, middle school and elementary bands, will be marching in the 2022 Rose Bowl parade.
Selected to take part through an application she submitted and an essay that was required, she will be playing the clarinet in the parade over the 5.5 mile parade route.
The entry is named “A Salute to America’s Band Directors,” and the band is “The Band Directors Marching Band.”
To prepare for the event she has been walking more than 30 miles a week. There are more than 280 bandsmen who must have been a director for five years or more at any level in order to qualify for the group.
The Reed family will depart Dec. 29 to enable Brenda to take part in a three-hour rehearsal before the first event.
The directors will form the first parade entry that has both a float and band component.
Because roses could be purchased to honor people, Brenda has purchased two roses, one honoring her high school music teacher and mentor, Larry “LJ” Johnson, and one representing the Delano Elks Lodge No. 1761.
Thanks, Brenda, for representing your school and community.
°°°
On a sad note, I was notified by a friend of the death of Andrea Turnipseed, a 1980 Delano High School graduate.
She was business manager one year during my time as advisor of the school newspaper at Delano High. She also was the catcher on the varsity girls softball team at DHS.
For several years she taught at St. Mary’s School of Delano, and upon closing of the school she went on to teach elsewhere.
I had only heard her voice the last few years as she called me on occasion to ask me to mention her class reunions for which she was the chairperson for several years.
The last time I heard from her was in August when she called to report on the reunion and to tell me that the October event would be the last that she would be heading — someone else needed to take over. How prophetic was that statement!!
°°°
I also noticed that The Californian obituaries mentioned of the death of Malcolm W. Kibbe, a 1970 Delano High graduate.
I do not believe that I ever had him in a class, but I know that he was active at Delano High, as was his family in the community.
Deanna Kathleen Ritchey passed away in early November. I recall her as a Delano High student and knew of her family in Delano.
I knew best her late husband, Curt, because I believe he was a McFarland High School graduate the same year as I, and in the early '80s he and I both played for Tom Hocking’s slow pitch softball team, “Hocking’s Heroes.” Curt was the slick-fielding shortstop, and Tom hid me away in right field.
Another recent obituary was for Vincent John Zaninovich. My first year of teaching he was in one of my seventh grade classes at Cecil Avenue School. His mom was one of the sisters of my uncle, Frank Martin, who was married to Barbara, my mom’s sister.
Vincent went on to work alongside his father, brothers and uncles as a table grape grower. The obituary noted that the company, VBZ and Sons, was his pride and joy and that he valued family and friends and spending time with them.
°°°
Delano Elks Lodge has remained active despite the pandemic. Winners in the organization’s annual Hoop Shoot free throw contest were to compete in the local finals Dec. 11.
I need to contact event chairman Brian Franks or Anthony Zaninovich to gain the names of winners of the event, which encompassed ages 8 to 13.
The annual Elks Memorial Service dinner was to take place Dec. 16 and was to honor past members Al Watts, Monte Marshall, Wayne Schooler and Harold Gibson, all of whom died in 2021, and from 2020, Jim Regan, Dudley Steele, Robert Walker, Jerry Bravo and Robert Martin.
°°°
I was surprised to answer the phone one day to hear from Sally (Kimpo) Schiavon. The longtime employee of the local hospital is now retired and living in Southern California with husband Eddy, closer to their daughters, Allison and Angela. Both daughters were cheerleaders who I advised at Delano High School.
Sally was, I believe, in the fourth grade when she was enrolled in the very first class that I ever taught, a summer school “creative writing” class at Cecil Avenue School.
After the military I met her again as a Delano High student. For years she was the very busy and competent director of what was then Delano’s Junior Miss Program. It’s now the Distinguished Young Women event.
Sally, who I last saw in person at a DYW program, was trying to make contact with Trophies Etc.
By the way, her husband, Eddy, who retired years ago as a Del Vista School teacher, I still remember in a sophomore autobiography assignment he produced probably the best paper I ever received on his family’s past dating back to the coat of arms the family had in Italy!
°°°
I was thrilled to read in a recent Californian sports article of the upcoming induction of Delano High product Michelle Wallace into the Kern County Athletic Hall of Fame.
At Delano High I was fortunate to have her enrolled in my freshman English class and watched her star in three sports through high school and lead Delano High basketball girls to their first-ever section championship.
At University of Arkansas she smashed many school records in the late 1980s. I recall that she was something like the sixth best rebounder among college girls and she was just 5 feet 10 inches compared to players who were much taller.
She was the Razorbacks’ all-time leading rebounder at 1,013, a margin of 228 over the next closest player. She now works as a business consultant in Dallas, Texas.
After Wallace sparked the first valley title in 1985, her teammate and a year behind Wallace in school was Susan Lowry, who sparked DHS to a 23-0 regular season record in 1986 and was named the league’s Most Valuable Player, was the Player of the Year for the Californian’s All-Area team, and won the Jim Tyack award as the county’s top female athlete. Lowry, too, was a three-sport athlete.
Another member of the two valley-title teams was Monique Fortson, Wallace’s half-sister, who went on to play volleyball at Cal State Bakersfield and has been active as an official in county basketball for many years.
Both Lowry and Fortson deserve future consideration for the Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.