For both the Delano Joint Union High School and Delano Union School districts, there are three candidates in the Nov. 3 races seeking the two open positions in each district.
For the two seats on the high school board, Arnold Morrison and Jesus Cardenas are seeking re-election, with Ray Arvizu also seeking the position.
Incumbents Frank Herrera, Jr., and Suzanne Villaruz are joined on the elementary school ballot by Margie Luque Felix, a recent retiree of the district.
September was my birthday month but not a lucky one for me as far as getting my emails through to The Record for this Delano Ramblings column.
I thought on two or three of the Thursdays I emailed the column that the column was including announcement of retired police sergeant Mario Nunez being chosen as the grand marshal for Harvest Holidays.
None of those columns reached The Record by email, but since Mario is STILL the grand marshal for 2020, here is a biography on him.
Nunez was born to Delores Aguilar Ojeda (deceased) and Mario Nunez Sr. on Aug. 6, 1970, in Bakersfield. He has several siblings. Paternal grandparents, both deceased, are from Mexico and material grandparents, both deceased, are from Texas.
Nunez grew up in Weedpatch and attended Vineland Elementary School and then Sunset Middle School. When the family moved to Bakersfield, he attended Fairfax Elementary and for two years high school at Foothill, where he played football and ran track. His parents worked in the dairy business and moved to Los Banos where he took part in both sports as a junior before coming to Delano for his senior year and playing football and graduating in 1988.
He attended Fresno State, where he gained his AA degree in architectural engineering. Tired of moving, he decided to make Delano his home, plus he had met his wife, high school sweetheart Deyanira Azua Nunez, at Delano High. They were married April 1992 and have two children, Roman, 28, married to Ruby Reyes Nunez with one child, and daughter Kayla Nunez Nichols, 23, married to Terry Nichols and also with one child.
Mario was lead at Sears Logistic Services from 1992 until hired by the city of Delano. He always had a passion for law enforcement as a child and wanted to be a police officer. In December 1995, he was hired by the Delano Police Department and in January 1996 began his law enforcement career with the city of Delano Community Correctional Facility. He was employed as a police officer by the city for 25 years. Most recently he has been an investigations sergeant. Duties have included being an advisor for Delano Police Explorers, K9 officer 16 years, narcotics officer, SWAT and field training officer.
In 2004 Mario was honored by the Kern County Law Enforcement Foundation as Exceptional Officer of the Year and in 2006 and 2008 was honored by the foundation as Community Police Officer of the Year. In 2007 he was given the Delano Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award, Man of the Year, in 2010 he received the Delano Youth Foundation Special Achievement Award, and in 2012 has was named grand marshal for Delano Cinco de Mayo.
In 2000 he began coaching Delano Bengals youth football because his son, Roman, really enjoyed playing sports. The team started with about 70 players and no cheerleaders. The program now has over 350 footballers and cheerleaders and has grown from two to six teams. He still coaches with the Bengals and has also coached with Delano Little League and through the parks and recreation department, coaching basketball, baseball and football.
Mario set up the police department’s first National Night Out in 2001 and has been involved in coordinating every National Night Out event since then. In 1996 he took over the Police Explorer program and has expanded the yearly Shop with a Cop program from 10 kids to more than 250 kids every year.
He says if it were not for programs like Shop with a Cop and community food giveaways, his family would have struggled financially to put food on the table. He remembers his parents finding odd jobs to make money and buy food for the day, including walking the side of roadways picking up recyclables, selling candy apples or cleaning people’s houses/yards. He said when the opportunity came up, he found it a perfect way to help and give back because he has been blessed and taught well by his parents.
Mario began helping Claribel Gutierrez a few years back with her soup kitchen without walls and food pantry. In March 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic and many families in the local community struggling to make ends meet, he and Claribel joined forces and began getting food and monetary donations. They now have two food pantries and continue to work together for the betterment of the Delano area community. They currently distribute food to about 300 families on a weekly basis.
A writeup on Nunez and photos of the queen candidates are the focus of the 40-page souvenir program of which some copies are still available. Just call me, Gary Girard, 725-8803, to arrange to receive a book celebrating the 75th Delano Harvest Holidays.
A few years back there were more than 7,000 local youth attending classes of the Delano Union School District.
For grades K-8 there are now a reported 6,386 youth enrolled in the local elementary school district.
Sandra Rivera, administrator for the district, reported by email to me that the 2020-21 budget for the district after grants were added in now stands at $85,512,183.
Donations to the district, she reported, have included $1,000 from the DUESTA, $1,000 from Dr. Varanasi for assisting parents with Wi-Fi connectivity expenses, Donors Choose donating eight tablets at a cost of $400 to Albany Park School, Stemtaught donating science kits valued at $32,750, and Central Valley Office Supply donating $600 for graduations locally.
One Sunday morning in late September I was driving down a few streets and dropping off souvenir programs for Harvest Holidays when I heard a call-out from Russell Lentz. He instructs English and formerly coached softball at Cesar E. Chavez High School.
I mentioned to him that it must be hard for teachers and students under the current distance-learning process. He said that both were adjusting well and that CCHS student leaders had even staged a recent virtual rally.
When I delivered more books at CCHS, principal Uriel Robles came out of the locked doorway to take the books, and he too commented on the success of the rally.
Mr. Robles said he would respond soon to requests for more information on activities at CCHS.
