The candidate filing period for people running for office in the November elections is July 13 through Aug. 7, the Kern County elections department reports.
Information on filing may be found at the website kernvote.com
People must arrange by appointment only to complete paperwork at the elections office and then must file nomination papers with a specific number of voter signatures by the Aug. 7 deadline. The elections office may be reached at 661-868-3590.
For the Delano City Council there are three seats open. Joe Aguirre and Grace Vallejo are completing four-year terms and Joe Alindajao is completing two years on the council as he completed the term of Reuben Pascual who moved from the city.
Arnold Morrison and Jesus Cardenas for the Delano Joint Union High School board of trustees are completing terms.
Completing terms for the Delano Union School District are Frank Herrera Jr. and Suzanne Villaruz.
Most candidates are expected to seek re-election.
°°°
July 10 is the final day for signing up to take part in the September Delano Harvest Holidays queen show. The first 12 candidates who enter the event by July 10 will take part, but the field could be fewer than 12.
A copy of the candidate’s transcript and $300 in sponsor money, gained from one or more organizations, businesses, or individuals will be due by August 10.
Complete information and official entry into the show may be gained by contacting show chairperson Maizy Garza.
°°°
J.C. Penney’s store is located at the corner of Main Street and 13th Avenue, but my source says the financially challenged department store will not be opening its doors, even after the pandemic.
Most or maybe all of the longtime Delano Main Street stores have now disappeared.
Many Penney’s stores all over the nation have closed or been affected by financial problems of the institution, but the Delano store has seemed to have a strong business climate while others have not.
Porterville and Delano J.C. Penney’s stores shared a manager up until the time the store in Porterville burned down and company officials decided not to rebuild.
According to the “Delano—Land of Promise” history book, J. C. Penney was founded in 1902 in Wyoming and its first store in Delano was opened in 1937 in the 1100 block of Main Street, and years later moved to another site in the same block before the eventual move to the 1200 block where the store even had a downstairs business section.
The late Harry Morris (whose son Mervin later began a chain of stores under the name Mervyn’s) opened Morris’ Department Store in 1926, and eventually two stores existed near the Main Street and 11th Avenue intersection, but their business declined. During the mid-1990s they were closed, years after the Harry Morris family died (Mervin Morris, however, was to celebrate his 100th birthday on July 4 of this year).
I recall Leader Department Store across the street from the main Morris’ location, and later Lolo Gonzales opened Topper’s in the prior Leader Department Store site.
Other longtime stores on Main Street were Delano Hardware, said to have opened around 1885, Western Auto, Mulligan’s Furniture and three shoe stores—Cassidy’s, Karl’s, and Kirby’s. All these stores are now long-gone.
Kmart closed near the start of the year, so as far as I know there is no remaining department store in Delano, except maybe Walmart. With the loss of Payless Shoe Source, there is no shoe store except maybe that in the long-ago Morris’ Department store adjacent to the out-of-business Dailey’s Studio.
Wells Fargo is located across the street from the closed-down Sierra Theater, but at one time Safeway grocery was at the Wells Fargo site and other grocery stores in the 1000 through 1200 blocks on Main Street were Stradley’s, A&U, Justesen’s, Purity and one or two others that I am unable to recall. There are no remaining grocery stores in the downtown area.
The opening of the Marketplace anchored by Walmart has launched a new business center but nearly “killed off” the downtown business area. About the only survivors are three banks on Main Street.
Some flower shops and some specialty shops along with several 99-cent stores now dot the Main Street area.
°°°
My quick stop at the barber shop (not much hair to cut) reminded me that I was told near the start of the pandemic that Kong’s Dynasty was going out of business — I have heard nothing official — and that a steakhouse was going to move into that property. There is no sign of either, however.
Also, someone at the barber shop reported he had heard that In-N-Out was going to enter the Marketplace area.
°°°
At the time Harvest Holidays recently decided on a queen scholarship program continuance this fall in a “virtual” manner, I was unaware until mid-June that Distinguished Young Women, an event originally carded for April 25, had been kept alive in a virtual fashion.
The state event, usually set for late July or early August, will take place, instead, in January probably, reported Nicole (Villaruz) Ramirez, one of the leaders of the local program.
°°°
Sometimes my old fingers select the wrong key on the computer, but in the June 18 Ramblings I was way off base as I incorrectly identified Brian Gorospe as a 1994 Delano High graduate. He is a 2014 graduate.
°°°
Due to the coronavirus social distancing standard, drive-in theaters are making a comeback in much of the country. There used to be drive-ins in Fresno, Visalia along Mooney Boulevard, Porterville and Bakersfield, that I know of in the area.
Delano’s Del-Mac drive-in theater is long-gone, but if you enter the parking lot of La Jolla Cold Storage, you can look above the cold storage building and see the movie screen that was once used.
°°°
Pat and Carol Shaffer of Bakersfield, former Delano residents, on June 17 celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.
Carol was a grade school teacher of my daughter’s, and I recall Carol being editor of the school yearbook at Delano High School.
Pat was a star pitcher as a lefthander (with Lorenzo Morales the right-handed ace) for the Tigers and later pitched for Bakersfield College. He later taught social studies and was student activities director at his alma mater before he moved to the Delano College Center and then to become executive vice president in charge of fundraising for Bakersfield College.
Both are now retired, but I assume that Pat still maintains his many properties in Delano.
The Shaffers lived a block down the street from me on the corner of Washington Street and 8th Avenue, and I considered both very good friends.
°°°
Cesar E. Chavez High School has announced its spring sports awards.
In baseball, Kobe Ronk was Offensive Player of the Year, Sebastian Orozco was the Defensive Player of the Year, and Julian Franco was recipient of the Titan Award.
For JV, Isaac Delgado gained the coach’s award, and Lorenzo Hernandez received the Titan award. Freddie Salem was MVP for frosh-sophs, and Karinber Sunner was named the Team Leader award winner.
For softball, Julianna Tabian was MVP, Malaya Espiritu was honored for offense and Karina Mojarro was honored for defense.
Beverly Walker was JV MVP with Danielle Silva gaining the Titan award. Nayeli Jaime and Julianna Jaime earned Titan awards for frosh-soph softball.
For boys tennis, Nikhil Datta was MVP, Ignacio Ayon was most improved and Alan Menchaca received Scholar Athlete for the varsity. JV award winners were Ismael Catlan for MVP and David Mata for most improved.
Aaron Fernandez was MVP for varsity boys golf. Jericho Picar and Alhassan Alhassan won the Coach’s Award.
For boys varsity track, Juan Carlos Velarde won the most inspirational award, and Eliezer Sanchez won the Titan award. Rommel Bautista was the most inspirational, and Armando Flores took the Titan award for frosh-soph boys.
For girls, Yareidi Cruz was most inspirational, and Mya Kates won the Titan award for varsity, while Rienald Viduya won the Titan award for frosh-sophs.
Leadership awards for cheerleading went to Denisse Vega, Esteven Avila, Alyssa Rivera and Anabelle Herrera.
