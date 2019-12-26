A city ordinance banning the sale of products associated with vaping will take effect in early February within the Delano city limits. In November the Delano City Council voted 5-0 to pass the ordinance.
The ordinance goes into effect 30 days after it is published in a newspaper of general circulation in Kern County. The ordinance provides a period of time for businesses to clear their shelves of items associated with vaping.
The council took action after a study of the problem and its findings. Nearly half a million people die in the United States each year from smoking-related diseases and exposure to second hand smoke, making tobacco use the nation’s leading cause of preventable death.
About 5.6 million of today’s Americans who are younger than 18 are projected to die prematurely from a smoking-related illness.
The study indicated that despite the state’s efforts to limit youth access to tobacco, youth are still able to access tobacco products, as evidenced by the following: In California, more than 67 percent of current and former adult smokers started by the age of 18 and almost 100 percent start by age 26. In 2017, 22.8 percent of high school students in California had tried cigarette smoking.
The federal Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act enacted in 2009 prohibited candy- and fruit-flavored cigarettes, largely because these flavored products as marketed to youth and young adults, and younger smokers were more likely than older smokers to have tried these products.
Neither federal nor California state laws restrict the sale of menthol cigarettes or flavored non-cigarette tobacco products, such as cigars, cigarillos, smokeless tobacco, hookah tobacco, electronic smoking devices and the solutions used in these devices.
The ordinance specifies the types of flavored tobacco products and related paraphernalia.
Anthony Ontiveros, a Robert F. Kennedy High School senior and son of Jose and Erika Ontiveros of Delano, was named Scholar Athletic of the Year by Channel 58’s Hometown Sports TV show at the close of the Kern County high school football season.
Ontiveros, a linebacker, carries a 4.65 grade point average and during the first semester was enrolled in advanced placement classes in physics, Spanish and calculus and dual enrollment classes such as English.
He hopes to major in engineering at either Notre Dame or UCLA.
It has been a month since Delano’s Thanksgiving dinner took place at Tony’s Firehouse Grill, but it is still appropriate to comment on the event and what it means to and about the community.
Art Armendariz, an aide to District 4 Kern County Supervisor David Couch, coordinated the event sponsored by Anthony Martinez of Tony’s Firehouse and Mr. Singh, who for years paired with the late Anthony Martinez Sr., to sponsor the event.
“On behalf of the two sponsors, we want to thank all the volunteers who made this event possible,” said Armendariz. “We had nearly 200 volunteers taking part, there were 600 plates served and there were 70 turkeys roasted.”
“It was a good showing by the community, and we want to give a shout out to the high school and elementary school districts for their assistance with the meal and DRMC and DADD for providing the transportation,” he added.
When I arrived at the event around 8 a.m., I first saw elementary district superintendent Rosalina Rivera and elementary administrator Sandra Rivera — both former yearbook students of mine at Delano High — exiting Tony’s after decorating the table with other volunteers.
Then I viewed Gilbert Martinez Jr., Roy Castillo and John Escalante — all acquaintances of mine — cooking the turkeys.
Others there were John Chavolla of the elementary district and Andrea Popoy of the high school district, both cafeteria managers, several police officers, Delano Joint Union High School District Superintendent Jason Garcia, Delano High Spanish Club teacher Mrs. Patel with lots of club volunteers, three Delano High cheer members and lots of cheerleaders from Cesar E. Chavez High with adviser Klaudia.
For an extended period, I spoke with Eleazar Robles, who said he drives buses for Delano’s Wonderful Prep Academy, but I know him best for his selection as an All-Area tackle for Delano High football a few years back.
Robles said he had coached the Junior Stallion football team this fall. He spoke of how Stallion and Earlimart Tiger youth football leaders had met to discuss how to join together to form a feeder football team for Delano High School. He indicated that there had been a great deal of cooperation but that nothing was final year.
I also met a gentleman from Bakersfield who said he heard a TV report asking for volunteers to help in Delano, and he was present to answer the call.
Later, I saw Doris Martinez, Anthony’s wife, and after we spoke, I saw Krystle (Martinez) Abbott, a former Delano High cheerleader whom I had advised and is now married in London, England. I had a brief period helping to “relay” takeout plates from the turkey server to the beans server, and later I even got to put turkey slices into takeout containers — at least for a short time.
All in all, I think all volunteers who helped out felt a little bit of pride about themselves and the community.
As I viewed the last edition of the Hometown Sports TV show, hosted by Greg Kerr and Jonathan Singh, I tried to write down the names of all the local athletes honored.
Recognized from Cesar E. Chavez High School were Athlete of the Year nominee Cameron Huerta, junior quarterback who completed 94 of 166 passes, along with teammates Damien Espinoza, Ulices Arredondo, Kobe Ronk, Daniel Gonzalez and Jonathan Rivas.
From Kennedy High honorees included Ricardo Aguirre, Ronald Monroy, Anthony Ontiveros, Pedro Garcia and Ricardo Solorio. Ontiveros was Scholar Athlete of the Year.
If I missed someone, call me at 7225-8803.
Britzenia Reyes, a Delano High junior who is in her second year as a varsity cheerleader for DHS, was to depart today — the day after Christmas — for Rome, Italy, to take part as a member of the United Spirit Association All-American cheerleaders performing at Rome’s Christmas parade.
She is an Earlimart resident and daughter of Erica Guerrero and Cesar Reyes. The 16-year-old cheerleader has danced for 11 years at Delano’s Precision Dance Center.
She has achieved a 3.8 grade point average, is enrolled in two dual enrollment classes and takes three advanced placement classes in addition to pre-calculus.
A late note about the Christmas parade in Delano: Cecil Avenue Middle School’s band and color guard gained the Sweepstakes honor for the parade.
