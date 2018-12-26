Two Robert F. Kennedy High School cheerleaders and three cheerleaders from Delano High School departed the day after Christmas for Europe to participate in New Year’s parades.
Alyssa Manansala and Brianna Zatarain are the two Robert F. Kennedy High School senior cheerleaders who gained selection at a National Cheerleader Association summer camp in July and were able to raise the funds for the trip.
The Kennedy girls during their week-long stay in London will have the opportunity to view many of the city’s sights and practice for their New Year’s Day performance.
Delano High seniors Ruthchie Galanta, team captain, and Lupita Reyes and Lexie Chavez, team co-captains, have been best friends since the fourth grade. In addition to the United Spirit Association staff chaperoning the trip, Lexie’s mother is also headed to Rome as a parent chaperone. They have each earned about $3,500 for the trip through work and donations. They received a long-sleeve uniform and souvenir jacket and a dance to learn for the New Year’s performance. The group will see many tourist spots including the Vatican and Colosseum.
Galanta, 17, daughter of Roy and Rowena Rasay, has volunteered at a homeless shelter and worked as a server at the Elks Lodge. She has also been involved with Relay for Life, Read Across America, and Philippine Weekend and participated in the four community parades. The senior with a 3.42 grade-point average has helped coach Pee Wee cheerleaders. She has been enrolled in four dual enrollment classes and eight honors/AP classes. She plans to attend Cal State Bakersfield or Fresno State to major in nursing and become a pediatric or travel nurse.
“I would love to surround myself with a fun and lovely career involving kids and babies,” she said.
Reyes, 17, daughter of Jose and cheer coach Carmina Reyes, carries a 4.21 grade-point average, has taken eight dual enrollment Bakersfield College classes and two Cal State classes, will take two more classes by the end of school, and has taken six AP classes. She has taken part in a leadership program National Hispanic Institute/Great Debate in Chicago and the National Hispanic Institute/Lorenzo De Zavala in San Diego, both held at colleges to gain a view of the school and dorm life. She is ILCU Club secretary and part of California Scholarship Federation. She has aided coaching Pee Wee cheerleaders for two years, has achieved Honor Roll each semester and been selected to Honor Court for graduation, served at the Elks Club, put flags on military graves for Memorial Day, taken part in Relay for Life, Read Across America, assisted as a tutor, and was Girls State first runner-up. She has taken part in the scholarship programs of Distinguished Young Women and Harvest Holidays. Her plan is to attend UC Merced to major in mathematics with hopes of working with kids, either as a teacher or pediatrician.
Chavez, 17, daughter of Antonia and Rigoberto Chavez, has volunteered as a coach for Delano Pee Wee Cheer, served three years at Delano Elks Club, been selected Student of the Month, qualified each semester for Honor Roll, volunteered at a homeless shelter and has taken part in Relay for Life, Read Across America, and Philippine Weekend and taken part in four community parades. The 4.0 grade-point student has taken eight classes that were AP or honors and two dual enrollment classes and next semester will have two more dual enrollment classes. She wants to attend Fresno State to major in mathematics with hopes of becoming a math teacher.
At the urging of alumni and sports boosters of Delano High School, the Delano High Football Hall of Fame will now be known as the Delano High ATHLETIC Hall of Fame.
For the past 10 years a committee has selected honorees from the 1940s into the 1990s for football honors. This year the committee with the aid of DHS athletic director Albino Duran is honoring a handful of football selections from the 1980s and early 1990s and starting with 1970 through 1973 graduates recognizing outstanding athletes of the past from other sports.
Athletes from sports other than football from the 1940s through the 1960s have been chosen “Charter” honorees but will be recognized at the 11th annual event Saturday, June 15, 2019, only if they wish to attend.
The committee will need help from the public to contact most of the 2019 honorees. They are Armenio Camat, Osbaldo Orozco, Brandon Holthaus, Jason Morales, Lowell Syers, Benny Farinas, John Orozco and Shade Staples for football.
The early 70s honorees in other sports are Louie Perez-Leon, Steve Audap, and Ed Fruta, baseball; Paul Casares, golf; Jeff Beck, Clifford Dunn, and Gary Jenkins, track and field; Pete Nebre, Mike Peevyhouse, Julio Morales, and Alvin Shirley wrestling; Mark Fernando, water polo, basketball, and swimming; and Gus Ortiz and Jim Regan, water polo and swimming.
Persons to be honored or the general public with information on the selections are urged to call committee chairman Monte Marshall, 661-725-7541, or committee member Jerva Winn, 661-565-5609 or 661-725-2355.
“Charter” selections for all sports will be reported in future Delano Rambling columns.
Glenda Muldrow is a 1981 Delano High alumna who has been employed by the high school district for some 37 years, has plans to retire in maybe two more years.
For two years she was associated student body secretary and then for 35 years worked in attendance, 16 as attendance clerk and the past 19 as attendance secretary.
She is leaving the attendance position to become the library/audio visual technician/textbook clerk, still at Delano High as approved by the school board in December.
Since 2012, she has been the volunteer adviser for the campus Black Student Union organization, a volunteer job she plans to continue until retirement.
What she will miss most, she reported, is meeting parents whom she knew as Delano High students and who have their own children attending Delano High.
She is also involved in Delano’s Relay for Life and lists her phone number as 370-7586 and is tri-chairperson with Rosa Lugo, 303-9222, and Janet Rabanal, 725-2518.
Starting back in August, the Relay for Life committee has raised more than $15,000, which places the Delano committee second in the nation in earnings for the 2019 event, second only to Bakersfield. Delano’s committee met Dec. 6 to launch plans for the 2019 event.
Fernando Del Rio, a former English student of mine, and his wife, Irma, recently observed their 49th wedding anniversary if my source is correct. Congratulations!
Tickets for $15 each are on sale from directors of the Delano Youth Foundation for the 55th annual Delano Sports Dinner, open to the public and scheduled Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Delano Elks Club.
Featured speaker will be Tony Mendez, social studies teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High School. He led Delano High to a section boys’ soccer championship and the last two years has guided CCHS to section titles.
A Person of the Year and Special Award winner will be revealed at the sports dinner.
Fall sports award winners have been recognized at Robert F. Kennedy High. In cross country, Alfredo Rios was most valuable, Patrick Espinoza the Thunderbird of the Year, and Oscar Batista the Coaches Award for boys while winners for girls were Britany Arceo as most valuable, Crystal Pimentel as the Thunderbird, and Lisbet Lopez for the Coaches Award.
Brisa Gutierrez was MVP for girls golf with Karina Adame the Coaches Award recipient and Jazmine Ruiz the most improved.
In varsity girls tennis, Maribel Arredondo was most valuable, Jennifer Hernandez the most improved, and Daniela Martinez the most spirited.
For JV girls tennis, Nherlyn Capalac was most valuable, Valeria Fajardo the most spirited, and Linda De Santiago the most improved.
For varsity volleyball, Dioseline Gonzalez was most valuable, Marisol Gonzalez and Briana Garcia shared the most improved award, and Alondra Patino was most inspirational
Janelle Ramos was most valuable in volleyball for JV with Alexandria Camacho earning the Coaches Award and Ashley Ramirez the most improved.
For freshman volleyball, Yvonne Araujo was most valuable, Crystal Paniagua won the offense award and Brittany Sandoval won for defense.
