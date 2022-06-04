DELANO RAMBLINGS: Aquatic Center may soon be reality; awards given to DHS seniors

The city’s planned Aquatic Center, which was on hold during the pandemic, may soon be a reality.
The Californian recently ran a classified advertisement asking for sealed proposals — bids — by no later than June 16 for furnishing the city services and materials for the construction work.
Work involved will include construction of the Aquatic Center, including site excavation and grading for utilities and pools, construction of pools and decks, entry canopy, shade canopy footings, trash enclosure, signage, landscaping, on-site utilities, paving, site amenities including fire protection, mechanical, plumbing, electrical and incidental related work.
The engineers’ estimate of cost for the project is $5.7 million to $6.0 million.
The Senior Awards event at Delano High School left many members of the class of 2022 with plaques, certificates and, more importantly, a great deal of money for scholarships.
Andrea Escareno received scholarships from the Assistance League of Bakersfield, the Delano Sikh community, Wonderful College Prep Academy and the Frank A. Andreas Memorial.
Joselle Talabong earned scholarships from the Delano Sikh community, Filipino American National Historical Society, Dr. U. R. Varanasi family and the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation.
Jared Martinez gained awards from the Assistance League of Bakersfield, CSEA Chapter #79, Delano Energy Center and the James W. Andreas Service Award.
Alessandra Hernando and Zsaby Diana earned Soroptimist International of Delano awards. Hernando also received the Ideal Club of Delano scholarship and a scholarship from the Dr. U. R. Varanasi family.
Reynelle Aricheta received a grant from the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation and from the DHS counseling department.
Marcos Quintana Aleman won the Greg’s Petroleum scholarship and the Jon McDowell Memorial scholarship.
Other awards went to Fabian Chavez for perfect K-12 attendance and Edith Ambriz got the Alondra Orozco Memorial scholarship. Lizbeth Basurto Vieyra and Edith Rosales gained Dr. Antonio Julian Sr. Memorial scholarships, Mariela Ayon earned the Norma Balbas Julian Memorial scholarship, and Andrea Barajas and Mario Ortega were recipients of scholarships from Assemblyman Rudy Salas.
Celia Toledo won the city of Delano scholarship, Xavier Vasquez and Sophia Guillen Lira earned CSEA Chapter No. 79 scholarships, and Julissa Cardenas won a class of 1958 scholarship.
Navarro Davila Family scholarships went to Francisco Heredia and Berenice Beltran Lopez. Delano Chevrolet presented a scholarship to Angel Ayala, the E. H. Parsons Memorial scholarship went to Celia Toledo, Francisco Heredia gained the Earlimart Rotary Club scholarship, and Jesus Hernandez was awarded the Edgar J. Moisant Memorial scholarship.
Jenny’s Café Inc. presented an award to Denise Zapata, Juan Carlos Salazar Memorial scholarship went to Kobe Carter, Jules and Phyllis Girard memorial scholarships were awarded to Sophia Guillen Lira and Ashley Cardenas, and the Caratan family scholarship fund award winner was Esaul Garcia.
M. George Zaninovich Memorial scholarships were awarded to Vashti Garcia, Edith Ambriz and Francisco Heredia. Omar Gonzales received a Southern California Edison Award, Berenice Beltran Lopez got the Minnie Lee Parsons Memorial scholarship, Brenda Vega got the Ordiz-Melby Inc. scholarship, Daniela Gonzalez and Anthony Mojarro got the Osbaldo Orozco Memorial award, Juan Carlos Vega and Esmeralda Magana received the Philip Amaya inspirational award, and Omar Gutierrez and Karoline Quezada got the Ray Frederick service award.
Tiger Athletes of the Year were Andrew Carrasco for the boys and Ismoni Valencia for the girls. Jimena Reyes gained the Tony’s Pizza award, Yameli Valdovinos got the Valley Strong and Washington Memorial scholarships, Denise Zapata received a Washington Memorial scholarship, and Jasmine Dejos, Julyssa Tarango and Lesley Rivera all received Wonderful College Prep Academy scholarships.
Despite the pandemic, Tony’s Pizza in Delano at the corner of Randolph Street and Cecil Avenue is doing quite well, thanks to longtime loyal customers.
Owner Pat Martinez, whose husband, Tony, passed away in June of 2019, said that everything is the same at Tony’s, which started in 1979.
She said she continues to live in Porterville to be near her doctors, but Tony’s uses the same recipes, carries out the same traditions and has the same suppliers.
The only change, she noted, is that Cesar Lopez manages the business that continues to bring in its loyal clientele.
“I really thank our customers for continuing to support us after Tony’s death,” said Pat.
Ken Jelacich called me to thank the Delano High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee for giving him a charter member certificate for being honored for basketball achievements. He graduated in 1968. The Charter members for sports other than football honors athletes from 1940 through 1969. Presently the hall selects athletes graduating from 1970 on who have won all-league or other high honors in a sport.
Ken posed some great questions, which I am going to refer to the two school board members on the high school Hall of Fame committee and the Delano High administration. He asked if charter member names would be placed in the gym or another appropriate place, like on the school website or somewhere where they can be seen by students and/or the public, and especially the honorees when they come on campus to show their children and grandchildren.
Nothing has been done in the past, chiefly because that task does not fall under the responsibility of anyone in the school system. It's great idea, but who is going to do it?
I suggested in a column a few months back that when a new school is built OR renovations made that some type of location be considered for school awards and/or memorabilia to be placed.
Delano High had a classroom dedicated to memorabilia when the school celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2011. But those items have since been placed elsewhere. Having them on display where anybody can see them is a difficult task because a classroom is great, BUT the public has little or no access to such a location.
I am going to dump into the hands of the school administration the suggestions Ken made, and I hope someone has a better idea than I do.
Delano’s Babe Ruth League baseball program did exist last summer at a minimal level, but league president Jesus Cardenas says this year the schedule will be expanded and there are now seven teams rather than just four as during last summer.
Team sponsors are Deltas, Tony’s Pizza, Columbo, Ordiz, STRR, West Coast Energy and Earlimart Knights.
Others who are pitching in to help with overall league expenses are Morton and Brown Plumbing, Hronis Inc., the Print Shop, Pacific Tires, Pandol and Sons, and Unique Auto Body and Smog.
