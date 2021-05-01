DELANO RAMBLINGS: Annual Relay for Life underway, virtual for 2nd year

Delano’s 21st annual Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society is well underway.
Last year’s event was held virtually, and this year’s event will be the same, though events lead Cheryl Hill believes it will be better this year because of the experience gained last year.
The national American Cancer Society has basically directed groups to have no more than small in-person events and the rest virtually following health guidelines.
Last year’s original goal was $100,000 for the Delano event, but the national American Cancer Society revised all groups’ goals to halve the amount they had hoped to raise.
Delano reached the $50,000 goal and was one of the few groups in the nation to achieve a goal, Hill remarked.
An early April meeting on Zoom was to expand on plans, but Hill said that in March the group had enlisted 10 teams and hoped to add many more teams and captains.
Laura Kemph is again heading the survivors program and is again planning a drive-thru type event. The location, date and activities for survivors will be announced soon.
Octavio Magana is the team lead and is recruiting more teams. Hill said the hope is to have at least 20 teams and to involve at least 200 people.
The final virtual celebration, said Hill, will likely be in August or September.
To contact Hill, call her at 661-586-4083 or email chillrelay2020@gmail.com.
•••
“Night of Golden Memories” is the theme of the 50-year reunion of Delano High School’s classes of 1970 and 1971.
The semi-formal event with a social hour, dinner, no-host bar, DJ dancing and raffles is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Four Points by Sheraton in the Bistro Room at 5101 California Ave. in Bakersfield from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Contacts are Cynthia Alipio, 661-204-7832 for class of 1970, and for 1971 they are Melba (Alipio) Spooner, 661-477-0439, and MaryAnn (Torrez) Rosario, 559-433-7012.
•••
The same night of Oct. 16 will be the Delano High Class of 1965 reunion, also scheduled in Bakersfield.
Cheryl (Brunk) Bird is coordinating the class reunion. She can be reached at 559-224-6969.
The class’s rescheduled reunion was slated April 17, but this date has been scrapped and Oct. 16 is the new date.
•••
Organizers of Delano’s Harvest Holidays celebration traditionally held in the fall met to start planning the 76th annual event.
Dates of the festival will be listed as Oct. 8, 9 and 10.
The Tiny Tots program, headed again by April Gonzalez, will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, probably again virtually.
The queen’s program will take place Saturday, Sept. 25, and again probably virtually as it was last fall.
One change in the Harvest plan is that Octavio Magana will now head a king’s competition that will take place in conjunction with the queen’s program. Delisa Gallego is head of the queen’s show committee.
Candidates are current junior boys and girls in high school in Delano and McFarland. Prospective candidates should make contact with show leaders by late May in order to be included in the scholarship program.
Gallego may be reached at 661-778-8777 or email degallego89@gmail.com and Magana at 333-2778 or octavion72@yahoo.com.
A suggestion to have a whiskerino contest as was done several years ago was made by Octavio Magana and will be included in future considerations.
•••
At the North Kern Cemetery District board meeting it was reported that police codes are now listed inside the cemetery property.
Drive-in gates are being closed at 7 p.m. seven days a week and will remain open those hours until the time change in the winter when 4:30 p.m. will be the time.
Walk-in gates are still open 24 hours a day.
•••
Three Delano High Future Farmers of America members have earned the State FFA degree.
Honorees are junior Aimy Bravo and seniors Noe Carranza and Jesus Sanchez. Yard signs heralding the honor have been placed in the yards of the three students.
Paul Chavez of the district administration was named star administrator for the South Valley section of FFA.
The annual Delano High FFA banquet will be a drive-thru function on May 19.
Delano’s annual Jr. Livestock Show will not take place in the coming October but hopes to be revived in 2022. The Kern County Fair in September will resume with DHS scheduled to have 6 to 12 students showing animals.
•••
Police Chief Robert Nevarez will be the speaker at Delano’s National Prayer Day on May 6 at 6 p.m. The public is asked to bring their own chairs and gather outside the First Assembly of God Church on 9th Avenue.
The event is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, Adventist Health Delano, Harvest Holidays, YK America and DJ Pantomime.
•••
Delano Lions Club is sponsoring a $30 pick-up meal from the Harvest School parking lot on Saturday, May 15. Served will be a two and a half pound chunk of tri-tip with a large pan of rice.
To reserve the meal, persons should by May 11 call Henrietta Ruiz, 720-9269, or Pearl Rivera, 725-5750.
•••
Sign-ups will take place today (May 1) from 9 to 11 a.m. at Cecil Avenue Park North for youngsters interested in taking part in Delano Stallion youth football. Registration fee is $50.
The Bantam program is for 6-year-olds, Jr. Pee Wee for 7-8-year-olds; Pee Wees, 9-10; JV’s 10-12; and varsity, 12-14. Teams are to play 10-game schedules.
If interested call Sal, 370-8883; Santiago, 586-1107; or Mary, 778-7155.
