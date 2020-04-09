Delano High School basketball senior guard Jerrick Alestre was selected to the all-league first team for the East Yosemite League. I do not think that the all-leaguers have been announced or that those chosen even know about the selections. I gained my first-team list from a person close to the EYL but not in Delano.
Alestre, a transfer from the Stockton area who had attended La Vina Middle School before moving north, was ranked No. 23 in the nation in assists late in the season. Then in the four section playoff games and three state playoff games, he averaged in double figures in the assist category.
Sharing the EYL’s most valuable player award were Porterville’s Nate Wobrock and Tulare Western junior Mikey Ficher.
In addition to Alestre, first-team members were Porterville junior Dana Odsather; Monache senior Trayvon Bradford; Monache senior Jaylen Ballejos; Tulare Union junior Willie James; and Monache senior Anthony Velasquez.
There were no second team choices supplied to me, but I am guessing that Delano junior center Thomas Perez must have been on that list. Perez was a force scoring and rebounding all season — in double figures in both consistently — and was chosen as the game MVP in the section Division IV finals loss to Kingsburg.
°°°
Delano High School’s board of trustees was to meet April 14, but at press time it was not clear if board members would meet in person, sit six feet apart, have staff and/or an audience or have the meeting by use of telephone or some other device.
It is unlikely that the board will have knowledge of at what point the pandemic is to be over and be able to estimate when the nation will return to “normal.”
The board has already put on hold numerous school events that were scheduled for April and May. Maybe the most important issue to deal with will be the high school graduations — whether to have them as scheduled, to limit the event to only graduates, hand out diplomas at the respective schools or delay ceremonies until maybe August or September.
°°°
The Delano-McFarland transfer station is open Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
°°°
If you wish to contact the Delano Chamber of Commerce, do not stop by, but call 725-2518 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
°°°
It is unlikely that the California Girls State summer gathering will take place, but it should be reported who the choice was at McFarland High School, sponsored by the McFarland Lions Club.
Leslie Vasquez was chosen the delegate for McFarland High with Yesenia Perez asthe first runner-up and Angelica Barrios as the second runner-up.
°°°
I wonder how many people are still having birthday parties or parties for anniversaries.
Maybe a good gift at this time would be a gift certificate to a local restaurant.
°°°
Delano High School’s class of 1954, my class and that of friend Jerva Winn, is scheduling a class reunion for Sept. 26. The class has had reunions no further apart than five years forever and now even more often.
°°°
I am awaiting word on whether the Philippine Weekend planning committee is going ahead with plans for the celebration. I have heard that the organizers are considering moving the event to the fall, but I am unsure if that would be this fall or next year’s fall.
Much of the success of the fiesta is due to major sponsors, most of them enlisted by longtime PW leader Jay Tamsi. It would be more difficult this year because many of the sponsors are in businesses that are “suffering” during the current situation.
°°°
I am unsure if scholarships are to be awarded at local high schools by local organizations. I know that Cinco de Mayo, Delano Youth Foundation, Elks, Rotary, Ideal Club, DRMC which is now under a new name and new ownership, and many other groups customarily give these scholarships. I am unsure if the selection process has taken place.
The award events at local schools have either been canceled or put on hold. Another consideration is that many fundraising events that earn funds to be given to recipients have been canceled, so funds may not be available.
°°°
The Youth Foundation is still conducting its membership drive, and $25 memberships may be mailed to Delano Youth Foundation, PO Box 135, Delano, CA 93216.
°°°
I still have many of my standard charges, but my gasoline consumption has certainly diminished to almost nothing as my daughter is persuasive in her daily phone calls that I stay home. And I do.
The stay-at-home position may, however, mean increased costs from Southern California Edison, the gas company and water. Food is another major expense, but that should not really change, except that at the start of the pandemic, I purchased Tony’s Firehouse Grill and my daughter picked up two meals for me that I was able to enjoy over four days.
°°°
St. Mary’s Catholic Church has most likely lost its fundraising golf tournament in late April that was part of its 100th anniversary.
I imagine that many churches are also hurting because there are no services at which to have collections. I wonder how many people are still delivering or mailing contributions.
°°°
Some planned inductees for the Delano Athletic Hall of Fame gathering set June 13 — since postponed until next year — have already been mailed information forms.
Some planned inductees may have been disappointed with the postponement, but when Larry Percy, a wrestler chosen for the Hall of Fame, called me from Texas, he said he was happy because he expects that he and his wife will try to be in San Francisco for the birth of their daughter’s child.
°°°
I am getting more sleep than ever before in my life, and during the day I try to make a few phone calls to gather information for Ramblings. I have been arranging pages, typing information and laying out advertisements for Delano High’s football program, the Harvest Holidays souvenir book, the Delano Youth Foundation printed program for its annual winter dinner and Delano’s Athletic Hall of Fame printed program. I am being optimistic that these events will start in the fall with Harvest Holidays and other events to follow.
°°°
Give credit where credit is due. That’s why Robert F. Kennedy head wrestling coach John Alcala wanted to furnish information about the school’s wrestling program after he saw articles about wrestling in both The Record and Californian. He slipped a note through my mail slot with the following information.
The only Delano wrestlers to achieve the state meet were Kennedy 182-pound junior Juan Alonso and 150-pound junior coed Daisy Valdez.
Alonso was most valuable for the South Sequoia League and placed at the division and masters meets. He won four matches at state before being eliminated, quite an accomplishment for him and his coaches, Ivan Sanchez and Alcala.
Valdez gained first place in the South Sequoia League, first at division and third at masters. She lost two matches at state, in the first round to the No. 1 wrestler in the nation and the state champion. The second match was against the No. 4 finisher in the state.
Congrats to both Kennedy wrestlers and the school’s mat program.
