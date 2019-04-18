Several awards for students at Cesar E. Chavez High School were announced at the school’s Salute to Scholars Night.
Awards were presented in various school departments. Brenden Gutierrez earned the Business award; Odalis Rodriguez the ELD award; and Imanol Ulloa for English and Science.
Selena Wilson was honored for Fashion Design; Karen Gutierez as the Female Athlete; Kenneth Gorospe as Male Athlete; Carolina Diaz Garcia for Home Economics; Juan Perez for Industrial Arts; Mayra Lara for Mathematics; William Ablay and Zhakeila Cabico for Music; Jose Luis Salaz for Social Science; and Elizabeth Lamas for Special Alliance Award.
Recognized as Soroptimist Girls of the Year were freshman Iris Heredia, sophomore Alyssa Guerra, junior Jylen Paraiso and senior Viviana Velasquez.
-----
Winter sports awards have been presented at Robert F . Kennedy High School.
For boys varsity basketball, Alexis Rodriguez was Most Valuable Player, Tony Counts was the Best Defensive Player, Kevin Medina gained the Coach’s Award, Luis Perez earned the 6th Man Award and Juan Medina was the Scholar Athlete.
At the JV boys basketball level, Xavier Arvizu and Janrick Pascua both were honored as Most Improved, Joshua Soria was MVP, Kevin Medina won the Coach’s Award, Dominic Flores was the Offensive Player and Luis Carrillo was the Defensive Player.
For freshman basketball, Ethan Remolino was MVP, Francis Mariquin the Most Improved and Santos Rodriguez recipient of the Thunderbird Award.
Brenda Flores and Jazmion Ruiz shared the MVP award for varsity girls basketball, Gabby Perez was named the Comeback Player and Precious Ramos won the Offensive Player.
For JV girls basketball, Tatjiana Cardenas was Most Improved, Kandyce Marin the Offensive Player and Erika Beyer the Defensive Player.
Janelle Ramos was MVP for the freshman girls’ basketball team with Samantha Rodriguez the Most Improved and Mary Jane Ferrer the recipient of the Thunderbird Award.
For boys varsity soccer, Oscar Sanchez was the MVP, Luis Duenas the Offensive Player, Cristian Maldonado the Defensive Player, Adrian Carrillo and Alvin Parra shared the Most Improved Award and Heriberto Ruiz earned the Coach’s Award.
For JV boys soccer, Hugo Mora was MVP, Antonio Meza the Offensive Player and Brian Duenas the Defensive Player.
Julie Garcia was MVP for varsity girls soccer with Angelica Carranza the Rookie of the Year and Ashley Ramirez the recipient of the Golden Gloves Award.
For JV girls soccer, Vereniz Valencia was the MVP, Nadia Ceja the Most Improved, Byanet Marin the Thunderbird Award, Yvonne Araujo the Offensive Player and Paola Guzman the Defensive Player.
Eduardo Santoyo won the MVP for varsity wrestling with Juan Alonso the Most Improved and Fernando Servin the Most Inspirational.
For JV wrestling, Angel Ayon was Most Valuable, Fabian Gomez the Most Improved and Desiree Alejandro honored for the Coach’s Award/Most Inspirational.
-----
Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame is still attempting to contact 2019 selections Gary Jenkins, Mark Fernando, Jeff Beck, Clifford Dunn and Paul Casares.
Persons with a phone number or address for any of the above may call Hall of Fame chairman Monte Marshall at 661-725-7541.
The public is invited to the Hall of Fame recognition Saturday, June 15, in the Delano High cafeteria. People may arrange for tickets by calling Marshall at the above number.
---
English teacher Catherine Starling and attendance office clerk Sylvia Figueroa have been selected Staff Members of the Month at Delano High School.
Starling, who has been in the high school district for 10 years, is a resident of Wofford Heights. She instructs English 11 and English dual enrollment classes and also instructs at Bakersfield College.
“I love to interact with students and see them develop confidence in their skills and abilities," Starling said. "I love to have students present and demonstrate their mastery of a subject.”
Figueroa has been an attendance data processing clerk at Delano High for 25 years.
“I have enjoyed assisting students and parents with their concerns and needs," Figueroa said. "I gladly direct them to the correct resources. I have had the opportunity to network with many professionals in my time and look forward to meeting many more. Each day brings new challenges and I engage in them with the best of my ability."
-----
Emily Villegas of Delano High’s Future Farmers of America was the Reserve Champion Grade Heifer presenter at the Porterville Winter Classic.
Delano High will be sending 13 students to the state conference which is to take place April 25-28 at Anaheim.
-----
The annual Easter Egg Hunt at Delano High’s stadium is planned for Saturday with the pre-school hunt starting at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to arrive on time and to bring their own baskets for the hunt.
Kiwanis Club’s Steve Kinsey is chairperson and Arnold Morrison is the co-chair. Kiwanis is joined as sponsors by the city of Delano recreation department and Key Clubs from Delano, Robert F. Kennedy and Wonderful College Prep Academy.
-----
Delano High School alumni from any class are invited to a Saturday, May 18, reunion at the Delano Elks Lodge. Chairman Don Hiett said that even though the event is billed as a 1948, 1949 and 1950 reunion, all classes are welcome.
The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. for a $35 fee at the Delano Elks Club. The personal checks to Hiett will cover lunch, tax and the event gratuity. People may call Hiett, 661-809-2951, or Nolan Shaffer, 661-345-1503.
-----
Numerous athletes from Delano and McFarland have been honored with the announcement of All Area teams by The Bakersfield Californian newspaper. For boys’ soccer, the honorable mention list included Edgar Garza and Carlos Maciel from Cesar E. Chavez High School, Oscar Sachez from Robert F. Kennedy, and Jose Espinoza from McFarland. Daniel Basurto won honorable mention for Wonderful Prep.
For girls’ soccer, Chavez honorable mention choices were Claudia Quinonez and Elvia Ramirez. Kennedy was represented by Angela Carranza, Julie Garcia and Ashley Ramirez.
For boys’ wrestling, Delano was represented by Allen Sandoval as Honorable Mention, Kennedy by Oscar Perez and Chavez by Jimmy Macias. Anthony Bartolome, at 126 pounds and junior at Chavez, was selected to the All Area second team. Also on the second team was Gerardo Alspuro of McFarland, at 220 pounds and a senior.
Girls gaining honorable mention in wrestling were Dezirae Alejandro, Heidi Garcia and Daisy Valdez for Kennedy and Yadira Garcia for McFarland.
Several Delano and McFarland area athletes have also been honored on all-league teams.
In the South Sequoia League, Chavez players Adan Arredondo and Feanando Carranza, and Tony Counts and Alexis Rodriguez from Kennedy were selected to the all-league first-team in boys basketball. The four were also honorable mention All Area, joined by Delano High’s Thomas Perez. Chosen for the second team were Manny Batista of Kennedy, Francisco Gonzalez of McFarland and Jesus Lopez of Chavez. Logan Stout of Delano’s Wonderful Prep was honorable mention in The Californian.
For girls basketball, McFarland’s Johnny Samaniego was Coach of the Year for the SSL and also All-Area Coach of the Year for The Californian. On the first-team all-league were McFarland’s Neli Diaz and Kathy Rodriguez, Kennedy’s Jazmin Ruiz and Chavez’s Kayla Sanchez. The second team included Kennedy’s Brenda Flores, McFarland’s Angie Gonzalez and Chavez’s Mary Jo Rodriguez.
McFarland’s Kathy Rodriguez also was the Player of the Year for the The Californian with Neli Diaz named to the All-Area first team and Julie Hernandez to the second team.
Kayla Sanchez of Chavez and Kennedy’s Brenda Flores and Jasmine Ruiz were also honorable mention for The Californian's All Area team.
For boys soccer, first-team South Sequoia League choices were Edgar Garza and Carlos Maciel from Chavez, Oscar Sanchez from Kennedy and Jose Espinoza from McFarland.
Named to the second team were Mario Guzman and Ponce Cruz from Chavez, Luis Duenas and Adrian Carrillo from Kennedy, and Marcos Barajas and Cesar Moreno from McFarland.
For South Sequoia League girls soccer, Kennedy’s Ashley Ramirez was co-goalkeeper of the year. Angela Carranza was a first-team choice and McFarland’s Michelle Ortiz was named to the second team.
-----
When I entered the intersection at Delano’s Randolph Street and Cecil Avenue, I was surprised to see at the corner Gilbert Martinez, Jr., waiting for the signal light to change. He retired in January from the city streets department, but I still think of him at signal light locations fixing the lights and not just being a pedestrian.
For months I have stopped at the intersection by Terrace School in the morning and thought to myself that the crossing guard was a former cheerleader I knew at Delano High School.
But I kept thinking that it could not be Evelyn Gastelum because the last time I saw her she was a receptionist for a doctor.
Then finally one day I rode a Delano High bus to drop off students at Terrace for the observation class that the students have and I told the bus driver, former DHS cheerleader Yniv Lucas, that I wondered if the crossing guard was Evelyn, and Yniv responded “yes.” So I finally know that I can wave at her and when I did I realized that she has known that it was me all the time!
