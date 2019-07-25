A $10 million project for affordable housing in Delano is expected to begin with construction in late 2019 with completion expected within a year.
Funds have already been secured from the state, reported Delano native and Kern County Housing Authority chairman Max Baceera. He said the city would furnish a significant amount of home funds for the Parkside Project.
There will be homes on two and a half acres and a city park on another two and a half acres, Bacerra reported. Persons wishing to learn of the eligibility requirements may call 661-631-8500.
The Parkside Apartments project would call for locating the project at 214 1st Ave. at Belmont Street. There would be a 40-unit new construction project with 20 one-bedroom, 10 two-bedroom and nine three-bedroom units serving households with incomes ranging from 50 to 60 percent of the area median income.
Each unit would include air conditioning, refrigerator, range, microwave, disposal, dishwasher, curtains/blinds and one-site amenities including laundry rooms, community room, community kitchen and playground.
Twenty of the units will receive project based voucher rental assistance. Twelve of the units will be set aside for farm workers and their families. Project conditions will include improvement of public facilities, including streets, water and sewer connection.
°°°
Candidates for Harvest Holidays’ annual queen’s scholarship program are invited to practice each Saturday through August from 9 a.m. to noon at the Scarlet Oak room at the southeast corner of Delano Regional Medical Center.
Eligible to take part in the show are seniors with at least a 2.5 grade average who reside in the Delano or McFarland high school districts.
Interested persons may call show chairperson Sumeet Batth-Chavez at 661-205-3532.
°°°
The 50-year reunion of Delano High School’s class of 1969 is set for Oct. 12 at the Elks Club. A no-host social hour is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m.
The $65 per person or $110 per couple (any two people) fee may be made out to Delano High School class of 1969 and mailed to P. O. Box 2745, Delano, CA 93216.
Persons may contact class member Michael Young flipbam3@att.net or rsvp to DelanoHigh50thReunion@gmail.com.
Young stressed that there is a 210 person capacity and reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.
There will be a DJ during the evening and then dancing and raffle prizes. There will be a memorial video display.
Young also said that persons may call him at 661-370-1111 if interested in golfing on the Delano course. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. on reunion day.
A brown bag picnic is planned the same day from at 11 a.m. or noon at Cecil Avenue Park’s kiosk.
Persons may pay $10 for an Oct. 13 veterans breakfast at the Elks Club. Veterans with cards will be fed for free.
Andy Cesare is arranging the golf event. Committee members include Kathleen LaVallee, Darcel Jaussaud, Lydia Chavez, Linda Hernandez, Pauline Maestas and Ronnie Nadal.
°°°
Recent Cesar Chavez High School graduates received scholarships awarded at the school senior awards event in May.
Julissa Elizondo earned a $20,000 California Table Grape Commission award. She was also presented the $1,000 Delano Rotary Club scholarship.
Mayra Lara was recipient of the Bill Gates scholarship which continues through her education.
Rodrigo Gutierrez and Jennifer Reyes earned $250 each in Caceres Family scholarships. Awarded $100 CSEA grants were Kristian Gutierrez, Samantha Gutierrez, Karen Gutierrez and Elijah Rangel.
Lara received $500 from Delano Energy and $250 each in Delano Library Mary Salber book awards went to Reyes, Giselle Carreon, Adrian Balsa, and Valeria Sotelo.
Maizy Garza received the Democratic Women of Kern award, Balsa and Reyes DRMC scholarships and Daisy Rocha and Carolina Diaz the FCCLA award.
Reem Hassan and Reyes received the Golden Empire Chapter CAROCP awards and Viviana Velasquez the North Kern Vocational Training Center award. Reyes and Ashley Gil received Delano Youth Foundation scholarships.
Garza and Isabelle Magana gained $500 each from Ideal Club of Delano. Uriel De Haro and Valeria Sotelo both gained $1,000 Jasmine Vineyard awards and Daisy Rocha a scholarship from George and Manuela Zaninovich.
Kenneth Gorospe and Juan Perez both earned Juan Carlos Salazar Memorial scholarships and Velasquez and Carlos Macias $500 each from the Mexican-American Pioneers of Delano. Reyes was awarded the $1,000 OMNI Family Health scholarship. Zhakeila Cabico gained a $250 Philippine Weekend scholarship, Lara a $1,500 Dr. Varanasi scholarship, and Bryan Reyes $1,000 from Youth 2 Leaders Foundation.
Certificates were presented by the United States Marines to Lara for academics; Raul Escobar for music; and Juan Perez and Kayla Sanchez for athletics.
Gorospe and Karen Gutierrez gained United States Army scholarships and Clarisse Manalastas a United States Navy certificate.
°°°
“One Team, One Vision” was the theme of the Delano Union School District back-to-school breakfast July 30 at Almond Tree Middle School. About 900 staff members were invited.
°°°
The annual Back-to-School breakfast of the Delano Joint Union High School District staff is planned for Aug. 13 at the Cesar E. Chavez High School cafeteria.
Singing the national anthem and saying the Pledge of Allegiance will precede the breakfast to which 466 district employees have been invited.
°°°
A new instructor at Delano High School this fall is band director Cynthia Rivera Martinez. She was highly recommended for the post by CCHS band director Alex Gonzales. Martinez was the CCHS band drum major under Gonzales’ tutelage.
°°°
National Night Out at Delano’s Cesar Chavez Park is scheduled Aug. 6 under sponsorship of the Delano Police Department.
°°°
An orientation for incoming freshmen and parents is planned for Aug. 8 at Delano High School in the evening.
The Associated Student Body is sponsoring the welcome which will likely start in the auditorium and then move to the north gym for rally games.
°°°
City tennis courts on Jefferson Street are open to the public each Saturday morning from 7 to 10 a.m. at no charge.
Interested players will have access to tennis racquets and balls and a ball machine.
°°°
Delano Sr. Bengal youth football split games in Tulare Saturday. The Bengals lost 2-1 to Hanford, tied Visalia Miners, 3-3, and blanked the Visalia Blazers by a big score.
Johnathan Arreola on offense and Eman Daniels on defense sparked the Bengals.
The Delano gridders play Aug. 10 in a carnival in Lemoore, taking part in three scrimmages as well as a cheer competition.
The Bengal regular season starts Aug. 17 at Porterville.
