Some type of response was expected from the Board of Trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District at the Aug. 13 meeting regarding a request of several students at the last board meeting to reconsider the district’s rule requiring a one-year sit-out for athletes who transfer to another high school in the district.
At the July 30 school board meeting, about 10 students went to the podium to express to the five board members that they wanted reconsideration of the board policy. District Superintendent Jason Garcia indicated that presentations by athletic directors of the three high schools would precede any decision by the board.
Of the students speaking before the board, eight were reportedly incoming freshmen who all wished to transfer to Cesar Chavez High. They were reportedly all interested in playing volleyball at CCHS.
The board at its last July meeting considered several personnel placements.
At Cesar E. Chavez High, David Heckman, choir director, resigned, Gabrielle Acuna was approved as school nurse, Elizabeth Manjarrez was approved for re-employment as a mild/moderate special education teacher, and Kendyl Chavez, mild/moderate special education teacher and Jairo Aguirre, math teacher, were both approved on short-term staff permits.
Resignation of Martin Rios as head cross country coach and new post as volunteer cross country coach at Cesar Chavez was approved by the board as well as Roman Salcedo as head varsity wrestling coach at CCHS.
The board accepted the resignation of Matthew Grijalva, a Delano High teacher, re-employment of Joseph Thompson as a social studies teacher on an internship credential and Jonathon Porter as an agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor at Delano High. Maridel Acosta was approved at DHS as head frosh volleyball coach and Stephanie Dounseroux as volunteer assistant varsity volleyball coach.
The resignation of James Trzaska, Robert F. Kennedy teacher, was accepted by the board. Approved for Kennedy were Roden Leynes as a moderate/severe special education teacher, James Robinson as an English teacher, Dennis Mamaradio as a math teacher, and Katrina Meneses as a moderate/severe special education teacher. Coaches approved for RFK were Servando Navarro, Jr., head varsity girls soccer; Adrian Romero, head JV girls soccer; and John Alcala, volunteer wrestling.
Other district employees approved were Jesus Leyva for transfer of campus security from RFK to Valley High, Michael Darden as Mechanic II, Anna Janette Wallace as a bus driver, Rene Cardona as a utility worker, Jose L. Nava from instructional/specialized health care aide to special ed instructional/specialized health care aide from five to seven months at CCHS, Sara Hernandez as an instructional aide transferring from Delano High to Kennedy, and Vanessa Valenzuela as a classified substitute for the new school year.
Several consultant agreements were approved by the board: Terri Ann Gonzales, Richard Pagalan, Sarah McLaughlin, Chelsi Braudrick, Jocelyne Lejes, Brenda Booc, David Garo, Donald Bitanga, Norman Ike Jackson, Michelle Garay, Ricardo Chavez and Jill Hamilton-Bunch.
Donations were approved from Wonderful Giving to Robert F. Kennedy cheer, Wonderful to Delano High, from the MCCF Inmate Welfare Trust to Kennedy band, Chavez basketball and Delano High volleyball.
Also approved were David Feliscian, mild/moderate special education teacher at Chavez, Julissa Villarreal as a science teacher at Delano High, MaryJoe Sanchez re-employed as a special education mild/moderate teacher at Delano High and Jonathon Nunez moving from intervention teacher at Kennedy to physical education.
Alexander Reed was approved as a math teacher at Valley High.
°°°
The first State of the City and community awards dinner of the Delano Chamber of Commerce is planned Sept. 5 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the De Vino Event Center, 1427 S. Lexington St. in Delano.
Information on the event or sponsorships may be gained by calling 661-725-2518.
Individual tickets are $35 each or a table for eight may be reserved for $325. Business card ads are $100 each, premier sponsorship $1,000; gold sponsor $700, and award sponsors $150 each.
°°°
Alyssa Rivera is student body president at Cesar E. Chavez High School for the coming school year. Carlos Zepeda serves as vice-president, Mikaela Ortega, treasurer, and Isabella Herrera, secretary.
Commissioners are Katherine Cardenas, public tech; Anabelle Herrera, recognitions; Parneet Sahota, activities, Jimmy Macias, clubs and sports; Denisse Vega, rallies; Jasmine Zendejas Cardenas, publicity; Jocelyn Gandarilla, community service; and Marlene Martinez, lead Senate.
Lorraine Leynes returns as associated student body director.
°°°
Season football tickets for Delano High School are on sale for $70 each for the six home football games in the DHS administrative office of athletic director Albino Duran. He may be reached at 720-4370.
The first home football game for JV and varsity teams is Aug. 23 at Delano High’s Gene Beck Stadium.
°°°
Five champions were crowned in different basketball divisions in the recent Delano Philippine Weekend 45th annual tournament.
In the Open division, Bullies defeated Quintilla Ag. Inc. 56-53 in the finals. The High School division crown went to second to none with a 50-47 squeaker over OOADA.
In the 35 and under Heritage division, Soldiers tripped Workman 50-41. In the 18 and up pure Filipino Dalisay division, Family Over Everything spilled Playhouse of Delano, 62-52, in overtime.
Rachma by a 72-52 tally beat Askala in the Dalisay 38 and over division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.