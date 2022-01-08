DELANO RAMBLINGS: A look at five grand jury suggestions for Delano

Five specific recommendations were made for Delano in a Kern County grand jury report released in mid-December.
A report stressed, “The Delano City Council is deeply divided with moderates pitted against progressives who want change now.”
The grand jury also said that Delano was “at a crossroads.”
The first recommendation was that within the next five years the City Council should convert to a district-based City Council representation.
Setting up districts would be an interesting and possibly contentious situation in itself. There have even been accusations that one council member does not reside in Delano at the address listed.
Second recommendation was that the council's Zoom hyperlink on the website agenda page be immediately moved from the last page to the first page.
To benefit citizens who do not have internet access, the third recommendation was that the council resume in-person meetings, in addition to Zoom, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, such as wearing masks and social distancing.
The fourth recommendation was, “In order to comply with Measure U, the council should immediately advertise for and impanel candidates for the Measure U Citizens Review Committee."
The fifth and final recommendation was that “the Delano City Council and city officials must bridge the gap of their ideological differences. In order to improve communication and relations amongst them, the Delano City Council and city officials should initiate team-building meetings quarterly, where they can establish a positive working relationship.”
My personal belief is that the last recommendation will be impossible to achieve because of ideological differences among the council members.
In the reference to the “crossroads,” the report says, “Delano finds itself at an intersection where politics, special interests, and conflicting public sentiments come head to head. For example, Measure I (now Measure U) spending is hotly debated, the need for walkways vs. maintaining the golf course is a big issue. Recently a new chief of police was hired, and this proved to be a contentious, drawn-out process. In addition, in the past 10 years Delano’s population has flattened. One concerned resident stated, ‘We have to do something to stop people from moving to Bakersfield — they’re all moving to Bakersfield.'"
The report said that in the past 10 years Delano has made remarkable improvements to its roads, infrastructure, community development, and the quality of life for Delano residents has been enhanced. This advancement is in danger of disruption due to ongoing strife and disunity between city officials and the Delano City Council.
The next remarks are my own, not that of the report. The exodus of many citizens, including many growers who maintained their area holdings but moved their residences to Bakersfield and neighboring cities, and the departure of others began in about 1970 when the United Farm Workers Union strikes and subsequent labor agreements took place. Some of the local businesses and area leaders simply moved out of town. The ethnicity of the community and the schools changed markedly.
Personally, I think the high school and union school districts have cemented strong school systems and the former Delano Regional Medical Center — now Adventist Health Delano — has given the community something to be proud of and added medical service to the Delano area.
Many who have left Delano simply wanted to get away from the local politics. Others wanted easier access to a variety of restaurants or the “arts.” At one time Delano had a community theater and Mothersinger groups plus many active and member-laden organizations. There are now fewer organizations that aim at improving local life, and those that continue to exist are very short on members.
The Marketplace development to the south corridor to Delano offers many shopping alternatives, but they are not mom-and-pop businesses which means that they are not the businesses that sponsor Little League, Babe Ruth League and other types of youth sports activities or other local causes unless the “cause” is able to communicate with a business’s state or national headquarters or somehow qualify for a “grant” that is a once-in-a-million opportunity.
Without a weekly newspaper for the council and other agency candidates to advertise or state their position in, when candidates are on the ballot, there is no way for voters to determine the stance of candidates on issues. Most citizens have not kept up with the City Council or other agencies and do not even care about elections or the issues.
Social media encouragement from certain groups was the means by which most voters decided how to vote in the 2020 City Council election, for example.
Now back to the report!
The report relates the fact that Delano is a general law city with five elected City Council members and that Delano utilizes an at-large form of City Council representation, meaning all citizens vote on council members. In the district-assigned systems, council members are voted in by geographical districts they represent.
“At this juncture, Delano officials and the Delano City Council do not see the need to change,” the report states.
The report continued that Delano city officials and department heads averaged 10 years experience, Delano is committed to transparency, the website has been enhanced, a Navigation Center for the homeless at 531 High Street serves the approximate 66 homeless in Delano, the grand jury tour of the city showed little to no graffiti, major roadways were generally in good repair, traffic lights and stop signs appeared to be safely organized, and there were no unusual areas of litter accumulation.
Besides the above favorable reports by the grand jury, it might be of interest to community members to learn that in 2020 Delano contracted for fire service with the Kern County Fire Department at a cost of $2.5 million per year for the next five years with an annual consumer price index increase of 3 percent. Personally, I have been surprised that over the last year with all the council concern with issues that I consider outside the city’s scope that there has been no conversation that I am aware of relating to the city’s annual billing for fire services.
In next week’s Ramblings column, I will continue to “report on the grand jury report” with some interesting facts that are contained in the GJ summary.
