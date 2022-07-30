DELANO RAMBLINGS: A look at CCHS athletic awards, senior citizens meal program

Spring athletic awards have been reported for Cesar E. Chavez High School. Thanks to Mattheew Grijalva, new assistant principal/athletic director, for running down the information for me.
In varsity baseball, most valuable player was Jacob Jiles. The Coaches Award went to Noe Montemayor and the Titan Award to Manny Carrillo.
For JV baseball, the Coaches Award was earned by Nathaniel Guerrero, the Titan Award by Tristen Amusten and the Most Improved Award by Zach Sanchez.
Frosh-soph baseball winners were Joel Gonzalez, Coaches Award, and Seth Delarmente, most valuable player.
Madison Herrera was most valuable player for varsity softball girls. Noelani Espiritu and Emma Robles were both named most outstanding. Karyme Mariscal won the Most Improved Award.
Jade Flores won the Titan Award for JV softball, with Faith Cervantes getting the Coaches Award.
Emijah Guzman was most valuable for varsity boys tennis, with Cesar Aranibar the most improved and Mandeep Singh the recipient of the Coaches Award. For JV tennis, David Mata was MVP and Navjot Sahota most improved.
Ishaan Chinna was MVP for boys golf, with Nicholas Elizando the most improved and Karanbir Sunner the Coaches Award recipient.
Jorge Angulo was MVP for boys track, Kevin Lopez and Juan Prieto were most improved, Isaiah Hicks and Israel Urrea were recipients of the Titan Award, and Miguel Herrera and Herman Lopez got the Coaches Award.
For girls track, Hannah Diaz was MVP, Analisa Ponce and Yunuen Heredia earned the Coaches Award, Sara Vargas gained the Titan Award, and Natalie Herrera and Dyana Estrada won most improved. Jonathon Villegas won the JV Coaches Award.
Included in a recent water bill was information from the city of Delano on the Senior Citizens Nutrition Program.
Hours of the program are Monday through Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meal prices for seniors age 55 and over are a $3 suggested donation with non-seniors charged a $6 fee.
Meals are served at the Jefferson Center. A 24-hour meal reservation is required. Monday reservations must be made on Friday.
Meal reservations may be made by calling 661-746-7838.
Residents need to adjust their driving habits with the start of school.
On Monday, Aug. 1, some 6,000 students will return to the classroom in the Delano Union School District.
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, another 4,000 students return to classrooms of the Delano Joint Union High School District.
Orientation sessions for high schoolers are planned the evening of Aug. 2 for incoming Robert F. Kennedy freshmen, Aug. 3 for Cesar Chavez frosh, and Aug. 4 for Delano High freshmen.
My classmate and friend Jerva Winn reported to me recently of the death of Penelope (Post) Williams, who was Delano’s 1957 Harvest Holidays queen.
Her dad, Art Post, owned Delano Building Materials for many years, and her late brother, Stanley, was a classmate of mine at Delano High.
When I visited the Posts shortly before I left for Army assignment in Germany in the fall of 1960, I was asked by Mrs. Post if I might be able to purchase a Hummel for her and she would reimburse me.
Not knowing that a Hummel was a famous German figurine, I remarked to Mrs. Post that I did not think that the U.S. military was allowed to bring home “cars” from overseas. When she explained to me what a Hummel was, was I ever embarrassed!!!
Penny was a first cousin to Dick Grogan, who is my neighbor down the street.
Students at the three comprehensive high schools of the Delano Joint Union High School District who wish to take part in fall sports need to get busy.
Students planning to take part in football, volleyball, cross country, or girls tennis or girls golf may go to the website of the specific school they are going to attend.
The clearance packet and a physical exam must be completed before a student/athlete can report for a sport.
A certain number of days of practice must be completed before the student athlete can take part in a scrimmage or scheduled competition with another school.
High school classes start Wednesday, Aug. 10, and that same week some scrimmages and/or games are scheduled.
At the three high schools there are also some paper copies available at the front office of the school if students do not have access to the websites.
It will be a truly busy few weeks at the start of sports for athletic directors Albino Duran at Delano High School, Valeria Rodarte at Robert F. Kennedy High School and recently named Cesar Chavez High athletic director Dr. Matthew Grijalva.
The ADs must keep track of air quality and COVID requirements for athletes and process all the paper work and/or online applications for athletes, including determining if the students are scholastically eligible.
Counting cheerleaders, who are also part of the athletic department, the athletic directors will have to keep track of about 150 students at each of the high schools and sometimes even more.
Head football coaches at the high schools are Mario Millan at Robert F. Kennedy, Jesse Ortega at Cesar Chavez and Frank Gonzales at Delano High. All three head coaches as well as all three athletic directors are graduates of Delano High School.
If anyone in the community has information on Delano High athletes who graduated in the 1970s and were either all-league in a sport during those years or a league champion, such as in tennis, golf, track or swimming, please give me a call at 725-8803.
It seems far in the future, but it is really just around the corner — the Delano High School class reunion for all classes from 1960 through 1969.
The event will take place Sept. 17 at the Delano Elks Club.
I was unable to get an email that listed organizers of the event. The only ones I was told rapidly and that I scribbled down were Armida Oros, Alice Carrillo, Josie Gallardo and Joe Lelis. There are others I will report when I get more information.
