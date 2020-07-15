The North Kern Cemetery District in Delano has three openings in 2020 with all three to be filled by appointments.
People interested should contact Fourth District Supervisor David Couch.
His business address is 1115 Truxtun Ave., Room 504, Bakersfield, CA 93301. His business phone is (661) 868-3680.
The cemetery district office reports that Pearl Rivera and Hubert Rabanal’s terms expired in February and Jose Hernandez’s in July.
The only directors not completing terms are George Chase and Andrew Mendoza.
The cemetery district supervisor reminded me that burial fees are to increase by 8 percent on Aug. 1. I was told I was correct that families could even now in advance pay the current fee which would be in effect through July.
The cemetery is now open 24/7, but flowers must be placed only in the bases on tombstones and will be destroyed after one week. Other items on gravestones are not allowed.
People visiting the cemetery are highly encouraged to wear face masks and to practice social distancing.
°°°
Reports on unemployment indicate that Delano is the third hardest hit location in the county.
The Delano rate of unemployment was listed at 34.8 percent, which was up by some 50 percent over the rate last year at the same time.
°°°
Poor Susie Torrez called me about a death that the family wanted reported, and I talked poor Susie to death about other matters. An hour later, Tina Gutierrez called me also about the same thing, and I asked her to notify me of any news she hears.
Their report was that 1968 Delano High graduate Max Teston had died June 3 in his current state of Texas. He had been affected by Huntington disease and was also diagnosed with coronavirus, Susie told me.
Teston, who ran track and played football at Delano High School, was 69 and had two daughters, Gina and Kristina.
°°°
The window for candidates taking out papers to run for election to Delano City Council and the high school and elementary district board positions is from July 13 to Aug. 7.
In order to complete paperwork, those interested must call ahead to the Kern County elections department at 661-868-3590 for an appointment. Candidates must also gather a specified number of qualified voter signatures and return them before Aug. 7.
°°°
The late June listing by The Bakersfield Californian showed Delano with a population of 55,845 and 177 reported cases of coronavirus for a 3.2 case rate per 1,000 residents.
I just wonder if that population figure also includes residents of the Delano prison.
°°°
Phillip Roberts, a Bakersfield resident who was a “jump” standout at Delano High School in the early 1970s, reported to me that he knew the family of the recently drafted Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers quarterback by way of Bakersfield’s Liberty High School and Utah State. Phillip said it might be difficult to get the pro QB as the speaker for the next Delano Sports Dinner because of his schedule for pro football preparations.
Roberts suggested he might arrange either Larry Parker or Jeff Buckey as a speaker. Both graduated from Bakersfield High School and had college and pro football careers.
Then the other night I had a sudden brilliant idea — or at least I thought it was brilliant.
With the current climate, I was wondering if three African American athletes who starred at Delano High and then in the college ranks might be able to share their journeys.
Efften Jones, a cousin to Delano Olympian Leamon King, was the state long jump (then broad jump) champion in 1959. Outside of King, who won three state meet races during his prep days, Jones is the only Delano athlete to win a state title.
Jones, who also starred for the Tiger basketball team, went on to compete in track in Southern California, but I’m not sure of the college. I recall Jones could tell you the name and distance of every leading athlete in the state in the long jump up to the time he competed in the state event at the Bakersfield College stadium and upset jumpers who had better previous marks.
I also remember that in many of the storied 880-yard relays in which Delano and Bakersfield High fought it out, athletes from the two schools respected each other and often rubbed each other down before the big race match-up. That all ended, however, when Jones, noted for running with his arms flapping around, accidentally hit the arm of a Bakersfield High runner, knocking the baton out of his hand. Delano then easily won the relay race and that was the end of a friendship between runners of the two schools.
Johnny White was a 1962 Delano High graduate who was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame when it was only for football in the second “class” in 2010. As far as I know, that was the last time he was back in Delano.
White, whom I recall from the Hall of Fame dinner was still only about 5-feet-6-inches in height, set the school high hurdles record as a senior, was the point guard on the basketball team and in football he played running back. But he stepped in with just a week’s practice at quarterback and guided the Tigers to their only win over Bakersfield High in football. He went on and saw service as a running back at UCLA and now is probably retired from his position as superintendent of the Mulholland School District in Los Angeles.
Another African American track and field star for Delano was Clim Jackson who graduated in 1969. He broke a bone in football so he did not get to play his senior year. He was also a basketball star.
His favorite sport was track and field. Besides being a hurdler, he could sprint, long jump, high jump and pole vault, in addition to running on 440 and mile relay teams. Once he scored something like 31 points for College of the Sequoias in a track meet. At UCLA, he established himself as the top high hurdler and even sought an Olympics position but could not crack the top three runners field to qualify. Jackson, who took acting lessons in Hollywood while still in high school and had modeling and acting parts later, for many years has coached aspiring out-of-college hurdlers and the last he told me in the pressbox at a Delano High football game was that he was still coaching and residing in the Northridge area.
I would think it interesting if two or all three of these athletes, if still alive, could tell interesting stories about how their Delano High student and athletic days had shaped them, how racism had touched them and how they perceive the current days for African Americans.
If anyone knows how to contact any of the three or wants to give a yay or nay to me (for the Youth Foundation) about having one or more of them as a speaker, call me at 725-8803. The sponsoring Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation still has to determine if it can meet again in August and/or even be able to sponsor a Delano Sports Dinner this coming winter.
°°°
Checking my old Delano High School yearbooks, I recalled how DHS once had many African American students. One of my yearbooks in 1952 even reported there were 70 students in an all-African American choir instructed by Chester Hayden, the dominating vocal teacher of Delano High for several decades.
My senior year, when Delano track’s popularity was at its height because of later Olympic sprinter Leamon King starring on the team, Delano High had 111 boys on the track team — that was when the school probably had 500 boys in school. Of the 111, there were 21 African Americans on the spike team whose head coach was Dan Della, assisted by Earl Maxwell and “Bus” Johnson.
The Delano High track team in 1951 had 17 African American boys among 76 in the three team pictures, and in 1952 there were 20 among the 81 overall team members.
One of my years from 1951 through 1954, the Fresno Relays had begun, an event where everything was in a three- or four-member team format. Delano’s overall strength was evident as Delano A, B and C teams were all team champions that first year of the Fresno Relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.