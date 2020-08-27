Ten senior girls from three Delano public high schools and McFarland High will take part in the 75th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Queen Scholarship program Saturday, Sept. 19, at the First Assembly of God Church in Delano—using social distancing. The results will be revealed the next day at a brunch or dinner at a site still to be determined.
Grand Marshal Mario Nunez is also expected to be honored at the queen show and also will appear at the annual Queen’s/Grand Marshal barbecue that will take place Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at either the above church site or the Delano Elks Lodge parking lot.
The takeout meal of pork loin meat with rice pilaf, roll and salad will be offered for $15 for meals bought in advance by Oct. 5. If there are remaining meals that day, they will be sold for $20.
After barbecue expenses and a donation to the Delano food bank pantry, any profits will help pay for the Grand Marshal plaque and the scholarship and plaque awards for the queen show. The show expenses will be about $2,000.
Businesses, organizations or individuals wishing to donate toward any facet of Harvest Holidays may call Harvest president Claribel Gutierrez, 778-3265, as soon as possible so that recognition can be given to the donors in the Harvest printed souvenir book that goes to press Sept. 21.
°°°
Delano Union School District has lost by retirement many outstanding district employees as it enters the new school year.
At Albany Park School, Trisse Lozano Camacho has retired after 20 years teaching that began at Terrace School. Also departing the school is Earlene Summers, a 21-year employee who started in 1999 at Terrace School. She plans to travel and spend time with friends and family.
At Almond Tree Middle School, Maria Y. Carrillo worked in the front office from 1999 through 2020. She will have more time to enjoy her grandchildren.
Margaret “Margie” Felix retires as librarian after working at Almond Tree starting in 2005. She has been the school’s Employee of the Year. She has always tried to find ways to challenge students to become better readers.
At Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy, Thomas Clowers taught from 1993 to 1998, left the district, and then returned in 2001. He began as a social studies teacher and then returned to Cecil where he was social studies department chair and founded the Guitar Club.
Nancy Marquez spent time from 2006 through 2020 at Cecil, starting in the resource room and retiring as the school librarian.
Stella Quinonez began in 1997 as a child care aide at Fremont School for 16 years and then at Nueva Vista Family Literacy pre-school, and the past three years has been with the Del Vista pre-school and Fremont Child Care. She retires from the Del Vista Math and Science Academy.
Karen Prather completed 41 years of teaching and working with children and families, including with the Delano school district starting in 1993. She was supervisor at Del Vista starting in 1992 and worked there ever since.
Debra Speck retires after 24 years in the district, finishing as resource teacher at Fremont School. She began her teaching at East Bakersfield High School before moving to Delano to teach second grade four years, serve as the literacy teacher for three years, and then as site resource teacher. She developed the site’s Genius Hour program. Her teaching in the district began shortly after her father had finished 40 years teaching in the Delano district.
Three teachers concluded their careers in education at Harvest School. Stephanie Lucas began in the district in 1989 and said she loved teaching ELA and math. Javier Rodriguez started in 1996 and helped with GATE and taught second grade. Robert Williams began teaching in 2001 and always was “passionate about reading.”
Diane Cloud retires after being in the district since 1992. She was a resource teacher at Almond Tree School, instrumental in the start of the Harvest/La Vina campus, and retires from La Vina Middle School after 28 years in the district.
At La Vina Middle School, Sadie Farzan taught accelerated math and coached many victorious math teams in the County Math Field Day.
Another La Vina retiree is teacher Nora Navarro who began in 2005 with the district. Before that she had taught in the Philippines.
Retiring from Pioneer School is Peggy Moreno who began there in 2003. She began as a classified employee and finished as a health care living skills aide at the school.
Shelly Taylor, a retiree after 23 years in the district starting in 1997, was a fifth grade teacher at Albany Park and Pioneer schools and for many years coached for Math Field Days, Oral Language and Battle of the Books events.
Donald Asbridge, who began in the district as a psychologist in 2006, is retiring from Princeton Street School where he worked the past 10 years.
Alicia Marquez is completing 35 years in the district. She taught at Terrace and Valle Vista schools before moving to Princeton in 1999 to teach first grade and later third grade.
For 30 years Delilah Mascarinas was first an aide at Valle Vista, then in maintenance and operations department, and in 2000 became the school secretary at Princeton School.
Danell Nichols spent 26 years in the district, all at Princeton School. She was involved in the GATE program, BTSA, the student body leadership team, and along the way received Teacher of the Year honors.
Also retiring from Princeton is Arleen Villaruz-Gonzales who began in the district in 1984. She taught at Del Vista, Fremont and Terrace before starting in 1993 at Princeton. Extra duties included working in the Oral Language and Math Field Day events, being student body advisor, championing the start of the Soccer Club and being Teacher of the Year.
Esther Yost retired from Princeton after her 20-year career included stops at Valle Vista and Harvest schools before she became a kindergarten teacher at Princeton in 2013.
Alvin “Darrell” Hennessee was in the Marines before starting in the district in 1995 as vice-principal at Fremont School, then the same position at La Vina, and then principal at Cecil Avenue School and principal at Terrace School.
Elizabeth “Liz” Morris retires from the district where she began in 1997 as a clerk substitute after 32 years employment at Pac Bell. She became a full-time clerk for child development staff starting in 1987. She has also served on boards of Delano’s Harvest Holidays and Cinco de Mayo organizations and is on the Delano City Council and has served as mayor.
Lupe Ramirez is a 26-year district employee, starting in 1994 as a Clerk III at Fremont School and food services and then transferred to the district business office where she has been ever since.
°°°
From Dana (Pangaldan) Andrade, a 2016 Delano High graduate and a four-year DHS cheerleader who was a Super Salesgirl for advertising in cheer publications, I received a call from her at her El Paso, Texas, home.
Her husband, David Andrade, was to leave Aug. 15 for deployment to Kuwait. Dana is in the Army Reserves, on the side has worked part-time, and says she may try to start training at an Army school in September at Fort Sam Houston.
°°°
I was directed to an online posting that was titled “Hero Goes Home.” It regarded Sergeant Gerardo Martinez, 23, who “served our country in the United States Army at Fort Bliss, Texas. He was attached to Battery B, 3rd Battalion, 43rd ADA Regiment. He unexpectedly passed away on June 14 and will now return home to his hometown of Delano, CA..”
I was advised by a friend that Sgt. Martinez had attended Robert F. Kennedy High School in Delano.
°°°
My son and daughter’s grandmother, Mrs. Matha Gonzales, passed away Aug. 8 in Porterville at the age of 96.
After the death of her husband, L. C. (Buddy) Gonzales, she moved from Delano to Porterville in about 2003 to be closer to daughters Priscilla and Donna. Son Alan resides in Bakersfield where he retired after a teaching career at East Bakersfield High. All three are Delano High graduates.
“Buddy” ran a well-known Filipino restaurant in Delano called Buddy’s Place — near the then-Pagoda Café on Glenwood Street. He sold out to Leonard Velasco who ran the restaurant and served on the City Council and was later mayor.
Mrs. Gonzales waitressed at Buddy’s for her husband and later was a teacher’s aide at Delano’s Fremont School, just a block from the family home.
