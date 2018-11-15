Delano police officer Alfonso Gonzalez and a few of his co-workers met up with about 20 Albany Park Elementary School students Friday afternoon for some fun and games.
Just because.
Gonzalez, with the complete backing from his big boss, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez, started up a program with the Delano Union School District school to reach out to students who are at risk of falling behind in school or getting in trouble.
“We want to provide a positive influence,” Gonzalez said, “and just put them on the right track.”
Their method: using everyday table games, and most importantly, the time provided by officers.
As a former DARE and school resource officer, Gonzalez dipped into his wheelhouse: working with kids.
This isn’t a one-time deal, he points out.
“We want to do this every few months, not only at Albany Park, but other schools, too,” he said.
The students were given the games, which were donated by the Delano Police Officers Association
Nevarez has encouraged his officers, like Gonzalez, to put together positive programs working with the community. The chief was sworn in back in July after spending more than 30 years with the Fresno Police Department.
Such community outreach, including recent “Choppin’ It Up” get-togethers at local barber and beauty shops; increased “Neighborhood Watch Meet and Greets”; and even planned block parties for early 2019 in some of Delano’s toughest neighborhoods are all part of the plan.
Officers are working on their conversational Spanish just to be able to better communicate with a significant portion of Delano’s population that doesn’t speak English.
Part of that includes the Delano agency’s Hispanic Residents Academy, which also kicked off its first-ever six-week session this week.
“It’s all about building trust,” the chief has said. “We are targeting our young people, ages 14-26, because that age group tends not to trust us.”
Gene Garaygordobil is a longtime journalist, Delano resident and editor of DelanoNow.com. He can be reached at 661-586-4469 or GeneG@DelanoNow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.