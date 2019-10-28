The Delano Police Department is launching a gun violence response operation in following multiple shootings throughout the last two months.
According to the department, there have been eight homicides in Delano this year, four of which were caused by gun violence.
This includes the death of David Ruiz on Oct. 3, when DPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Vassar Street for a shooting. The department said it has few leads in the case and it is asking for the community’s assistance in solving the crime.
The last four shootings in Delano remain unsolved, Delano Police said.
The gun violence response operation will consist of members throughout DPD and other allied agencies who will focus on certain areas and people in Delano who are believed to be involved in violent crime. This operation will continue until further notice, the department said.
The McFarland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in reporting crimes.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip, through a voice call or text message, 24 hours a day by contacting 661-428-1265.
The McFarland USA Foundation will be holding the third annual menudo and pozole cook-off and silent auction Nov. 3 at Jim White “Blanco” Park.
Judging and public tasting will begin at 1 p.m. Cash prizes will be given to winners.
Tasting tickets cost $5 for pre-sale and $10 at the event per person.
There will also be live entertainment, jalapeno eating, a best decorated booth contest, beer garden and food vendors.
Proceeds benefit the McFarland museum.
The park is located at 701 E. Sherwood Ave.
To become a sponsor, contestant or vendor, and for more information, call 661-792-3091 or visit www.mcfarlandcity.org.
