Delano Police Department officers will return to live crime prevention and community outreach events, starting with Cafe con Campesinos on June 4, said community service officer Rafael Silva.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing and state and federal guidelines, the agency's crime prevention and community outreach events came to a screeching halt the last few months.
Cafe con Campesinos will be a partnership between Delano Police and the California Farmworkers Foundation, Silva said.
"We want to meet with a crew of farmworkers and recognize some of the folks who are also on the front lines," Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said. "So we can tell them how much we appreciate them."
Silva said the time and location is still being worked out.
Officers will also be partnering with the Houchin Blood Bank to donate blood safely on June 11, Nevarez said. Because of social distancing, there will be two buses — three people per bus — so as not to have large groups of donors.
Silva said donors will have their temperatures checked to make sure they are healthy to donate.
The department also plans to have its National Night Out the first Tuesday in August.
"We also want to have a block party, like the ones we had last year," the chief said. "We are far behind our 2020 goals — way off the mark (because of COVID-19)."
The department received a $10,000 grant from Wonderful, he said, to pay specifically for community outreach and crime prevention efforts.
After real-life bingo and loteria games with police officers, the department plans to do virtual games at the Delano Skilled Nursing Facility and at the Filipino Community Center, Silva said.
Other real-life events that are in the planning stages include Sno-cones with Cops, Choppin' It Up events, Playing in Peace for Delano youth, a meet and greet with the police chief and summer youth camps.
"We have more ideas in the making," he added.
Officers, including Silva and Nevarez, have been handing out "trading cards" with their current likeness on the front, personal/professional information on the back and even a childhood photo.
"The reason we have our youth photos is to allow kids to see someone who looks likes them, instead of someone who just ascended to these posts," Nevarez said. "We are them, albeit 30 or 40 years ago. This is important in helping youth develop a positive vision of themselves."
"All this is specifically designed to build trust, and keep our youth from a dark path," Nevarez added. "And it will make our jobs much easier."
