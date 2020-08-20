On Thursday, Aug. 6, Delano police Cpl. Jose Madrigal began filming a video series in podcast format, titled "Breaking the Cycle of Gang Violence."
This will be an eight-part series with several guests lined up, including Delano resident judge Robert Tafoya, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, and family members of those directly affected by senseless gang violence, Madrigal said. "Our first guest is Pastor Mike Salazar, a reformed gang member who spent most of his life in prison."
Equipment for this series was purchased with a grant the agency obtained from Wonderful Citrus. The grant was earmarked for community engagement. Chief Robert Nevarez explained that because of COVID-19, the department had to modify their approach to community relations, now done almost entirely by virtual format.
The podcast, produced with plexiglass separators between participants, will be filmed every Thursday and released every Monday for the next eight weeks, beginning Aug. 10. Delano police have partnered with 23ABC for this project, with evening anchor Jessica Harrington serving as host.
“Gang violence impacts all of us in some way, shape or form," Harrington said. "So when I was approached about working on a podcast about how to break the cycle of gang violence, I figured it was a great way to reach more people and, hopefully, help someone along the way.”
"The primary function for this series is education and awareness, after hearing from the people most affected at the July 19, vigil, we definitely felt that those voices needed to be heard by everyone," Madrigal said. "We know that things aren't going to change over night and that this series isn't going to break the cycle of gang violence, but we definitely need a starting point. I feel that this is our starting point by educating and letting the voices of victims be heard."
Delano city officials also are hopeful for the program’s outreach to local residents.
“Families that have lost love ones to gang violence will surely benefit from these discussions as they try to understand why our community has suffered so much," said Delano City Council member Joe Aguirre. "We need to continue to listen to families as they are grieving and are in need of community support, not criticism from "would-be officials."
Delano police have had numerous crime-prevention and community outreach programs since Chief Nevarez joined the department in July 2018.
Back on Friday, July 24, the Delano Police Department welcomed all members of the community to its first-ever drive through food distribution. COVID-19 restrictions have cut into the neighborhood block parties and other big in-person community involvement events, like "National Night Out."
Still, officers within the agency continue to commit to smaller-scale community service and crime prevention events to build trust within Delano. Last month, those same officers and the Houchin Blood Bank registered 44 donors and collected 37 units of blood. Then, back on June 4, officers had their second annual "Cafe Con Campesinos" — a Spanish version of it’s popular “Coffee with a Cop” event.
But gang violence continues to hurt local residents and take the lives of the innocent.
Nevarez explained there are currently several initiatives in the works, all targeting gang violence. The podcast series is just one of them.
In addition, last month Delano police doubled the size of their gang unit and teamed up with McFarland police to form a joint gang suppression task force, in light of the July 2 shooting that killed two little girls and injured three other people in a northside Delano neighborhood. The deaths of 12-year-old Elayna Saidee and 11-year-old Makeliah Osorno shocked the community.
Earlier in 2020, after a similar outbreak of violence, the department assembled an operation, joining forces with the McFarland Police Department to suppress gang violence. That operation had the desired affect and our communities were relatively peaceful through spring.
Now, Delano police are announcing the formation of a Delano-McFarland Regional Gang Suppression unit. Nevarez said this unit will be in effect until further notice to:
• Focus its efforts on gang members;
• The locations they frequent;
• And using whatever resources available to disrupt senseless gang violence.
Nevarez thanked his City Council for taking action to make the city safer. First, he said they approved the addition of 20 cameras throughout the city, all placed in areas where criminals operate.
These cameras went up last week. More recently, the Delano City Council broadened the manner in which reward funds can be distributed through the Kern County Secret Witness Program. This was done in hopes that more members of the community will provide information leading to the prosecution of violent criminals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.