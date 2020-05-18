Delano Police officers will be wearing new specially designed badges and uniform patches to commemorate the 110th anniversary of law enforcement in Delano.
Officers will wear the badges throughout 2020 that were designed by a committee of their own staff, Chief Robert Nevarez said. The patch has a brightly colored American flag at the top, with a locomotive engine moving through some grape vineyards.
Community service officer Rafael Silva, who was also on the design committee, said the redesigned badge best represented what the town's marshals wore back a century ago.
And for the patch, Delano has a deep railroad history, so having the engine on the patch was a natural choice, Nevarez said.
"Delano is a train town. It used to have a train station back in the day," he said.
Nevarez added the mural inside the Delano City Council chambers at City Hall has a large train on it.
Silva said the vineyards are a tribute to Delano's No. 1 crop, grapes. Then there is the agency's motto: "Integrity, service, trust."
As for the badge, it is a combination of a shield and a five-pointed star used by law enforcement at time, he said. "We really wanted to represent what Delano officers were wearing 110 years ago."
Recorded history of Delano Police Enforcement dates back to May 9, 1910, when Yancy B. Strokes was named the first City Marshal. The city of Delano incorporated five years later in 1915.
Some of the first law enforcement related acts included:
- In 1919, the first ordinance was passed to regulate traffic within the city limits
- In 1920, an opening was created for a motorcycle speed officer at $7.50 per day
- In 1921, downtown Delano merchants requested a night watchman be hired with merchants and the city sharing the costs
- In 1924, a bid was accepted to erect the jail building in the 1100 block of Jefferson Street for $2,445.
John D. Upton was sworn in as first Chief of Police in 1927. This was also the year Delano Police officers were required to wear uniforms while on duty. In 1962, the department consisted of 26 officers, one chief of police, three lieutenants, three sergeants, two secretaries, one meter officer and one animal warden.
In the 1970s, the agency was moved to 1022 12th Ave. This was the department's home until the current facility was built in 2013 for an estimated $13.3 million.
Today, the Delano Police Department is located at 2330 High St. The department consists of 80 members including three commanders, five sergeants, eight corporals, 56 police officers, dispatchers and records clerks.
