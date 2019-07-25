This past work week, Delano Police Department had about 30 extra officers on duty for a couple of hours.
Of course, we are talking about "junior" officers, and they were taking part in the department's first ever Summer Camp.
The idea came from Delano Police Cpl. Jose Madrigal and Rosa Lugo from Delano Parks and Recreation Department, during a recent conversation while officers played Loteria at the Jefferson Center, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said.
Madrigal and Community Services Officer Rafael Silva have been pushing quite a bit of the community policing programs during the chief's first year in Delano.
"They both have an incredible passion for the community," Nevarez said, "and a lot of energy, especially for the kids."
Nevarez's officers have done quite a bit to build trust among Delano residents.
"We are constantly working on building vital trust with residents, realizing there is always somebody out there that we haven’t reached," the chief said of community members. "But we are committed to doing the work it takes to expand that reach."
Madrigal said it was natural to partner with Lugo and the Delano Parks and Recreation Department, which they partner with for the annual Trunk or Treat event in October.
"It really was a success," Madrigal said. "Their staff is great, and it has been a pleasure working with them. And they have the steps down on how to run a camp."
Madrigal said the community was pushing for the agency to do more things with children, especially during the summer, when they might be around folks who could be negative influences.
The summer camp was two hours each day last week, from 10 a.m. to noon. It was intended for those interested in law enforcement.
Every day started with a drill ceremony to teach discipline.
However, each day had a different theme, Madrigal said.
"We did room searches, handcuffing, evidence collection and traffic stops," he said. "And their final was a crime scene, where they would use what they learned, to investigate the case themselves."
Madrigal said he received quite a bit of positive feedback from his 30 campers (ages 9 to 14) and their parents. And the department offers a "Police Explorers" program, which accepts children at age 15.
"I think we definitely want to expand on it and maybe do two different camps next summer," he added. "This is our first one, so we are certainly learning."
The explorers get hands-on experience, such as ride-alongs with actual officers. The agency has hired several of its full-time officers from the explorer ranks, Madrigal said.
"We just hired one officers who was highly sought by other local agencies," he said. "But he wanted to come to work in Delano, and we were lucky to get him."
The agency also hopes to have its third Delano neighborhood block party on Sept. 25, in the northwest part of town, Madrigal said. The exact location is still being determined.
Other Delano police officer-inspired community events have included:
- Two Hispanic Residents Academy, organized by Cpl. Madrigal
- In November, another officer started up a program with the Delano Union School District school to reach out to students who are at risk of falling behind in school, or getting in trouble. Their method: using everyday table games, and most importantly, the time provided by officers. It started at Albany Park, but will likely be used in other district schools
- On Oct. 26, Nevarez and his officers literally were “Choppin’ It Up” with Delano residents looking to get haircuts at Carlos’ Barbershop or hair styling at Almas’s Beauty Salon next to each other on High Street. The agency had meet-the-community sessions and some tri-tip and light refreshments
- On Oct. 22, officers were part of a successful Neighborhood Watch meeting at the Sunny View apartments — with more than 100 people attending, organized by Sgt. Richard Stites
- Just last week, officers organized the first “Cafe con Campesinos” where officers interacted with farm laborers to build vital trust with this segment of the community
- Officers have also been playing Loteria with senior citizens at various sites around town.
Those new events come on top of the agency’s previous annual community events such as National Night Out on Aug. 7, Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29, and Shop with a Cop in December.
Another way Cpl. Madrigal is helping raise money is his Real Men Wear Pink campaign through the American Cancer Society. For more information, visit http://main.acsevents.org/goto/JMadrigal.
