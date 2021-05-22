Delano police officers donate funds made through autism patch sales

The Delano Police Officers Association presented a check for $8,500 to Delano Elementary Union School District that was generated by sales of their autism patch last month.
'We are proud of our officers and their continued community involvement," police officials said.
Throughout the month of April, members of the Delano Police Officers Association raised funds for the DUSD's special education department. The funds were generated from autism patch sales and donations from community members.
The check was presented to Wendy Terrazas, director of special education for the district. Terrazas mentioned the funds would be used for future student field trips.
The patches were created to spark a conversation throughout the community, raise awareness, promote acceptance and ignite change, officers said.
Officer Efraim Ochoa shared his personal experience with autism and expressed the importance of understanding what it means to be “on the spectrum.”
