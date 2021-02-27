Delano police are working on their second apparent homicide investigation in less than two weeks.
Christina Armendariz, 45, was shot at least once in the 300 block of Asti Street, around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 16. She died from her serious injuries at the scene, officers said.
Another person was shot during the incident, Sean Stanley, 24, of Delano. He was taken to the hospital by car, and his condition is unknown at this time.
Police are not saying if this week’s shooting is connected to one that occurred a block away at the North Kern District Cemetery on Feb. 5. That was Delano’s first fatal shooting of 2021, after Joel Santos Maldonado, 30, was shot and died at the scene shortly after 5:34 p.m.
Maldanado was inside the cemetery when an unknown suspect fired a handgun in his direction, Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said. The suspect fled.
Detectives are seeking tips in both killings. Please call 661-721-3369. You can remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.