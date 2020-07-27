The Delano Police Department welcomed all members of the community to receive free boxes of food Friday night.
Officers within the agency continue to commit to community service and crime prevention events to build trust within Delano. Last month, those same officers and the Houchin Blood Bank registered 44 donors and collected 37 units of blood. Then, back on June 4, officers had their second annual Cafe Con Campesinos, a Spanish version of it's popular Coffee with a Cop event.
“During this event, we met with farmworkers and thanked them for the essential work they do under the harshest of conditions that puts food on our tables,” Police Chief Robert Nevarez said last month.
Due to social distancing and state and federal guidelines, the agency’s crime prevention and community outreach events came to a screeching halt.
"During this pandemic, times are tough on our community," said crime prevention officer Rafael Silva on Sunday. "We, here at the Delano Police Department, wanted to do something to help alleviate that."
Instead of hosting the usual block party and other community events, the department adjusted and held a food drive of its own.
Officers received a lot of food donations, from produce to canned goods. Most importantly, this event was made possible by community members who also share the officers' passions.
"I want to thank Claribel Gutierrez from the First Assembly of God Church, Sgt. Mario Nunez from Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Anabel Perez from Allstate Insurance and Cap K for helping us collect and deliver all these food items," Silva said.
He also thanked The Wonderful Company and Home Depot for donating boxes; volunteers from Cal State Bakersfield's Kappa Sigma fraternity, members of Life House Church and many others; and the American Cancer Society (Real men wear pink campaign) and Delano Bengals Football for help sponsoring and putting on the event.
"It's a lot of hard work," said Cpl. Jose Madrigal. "If it wasn't for them helping us, I don't know how we would have done it."
