Delano police group raising money for autism awareness

Delano Police Cpl. Christopher Nino said he and other members of the Delano Police Officers Association wanted to spark a conversation about autism. And the best time to do it is this month, which is National Autism Awareness Month.
The association is selling patches to raise money to donate to the Delano Union School District's Special Education Department, Nino said.
"I've seen other departments across the country do something similar, but none here in California," he said. "I just thought it was a great way to spark interest and a conversation about autism."
On Saturday morning, Nino and fellow officers were handing out free masks to families at the Kiwanis Easter Basket drive-thru event at Memorial Park. They were also selling patches for $10.
"We initially ordered 650 patches, but we sold out almost immediately," Nino said. "We had to order 350 more. The patches were a big hit in the community and on our social media pages."
"We have gotten people from all over the country to buy patches and donate to this very worthy cause," he said.
The funds for the patches came from the DPOA.
"We are proud to be giving back to the community," Nino said.
Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said he wanted to start by thanking for coverage of this important topic.
"I also want to acknowledge Cpl. Nino and Officer Efraim Ochoa for coming up with the idea and designing the patch that we are wearing for the month of April," Nevarez said.
"This is very important since many persons with autism go initially undiagnosed and their behavior might be addressed in unhealthy and ineffective ways," the chief said. "Parents, relatives or “friends of the family” might not know what autism looks like and they erroneously believe the person is acting out."
Specifically for police, it is essential that officers be able to quickly identify a person with autism, since we might come into contact with them based on a call for service of somebody being disruptive or violent.
A person with autism might be very frightened by loud noises like sirens or bright lights like police light bars. They might also be sensitive to loud voices. Knowing this information, officers can modify their behavior to make contact with the police less uncomfortable, and they may be able to de-escalate a potentially dangerous call.
When it comes to calls related to a missing person with autism, it is important for first responders to know the facts.
Nearly 50 percent of people with autism are at risk for wandering from safety. Drowning accounts for 91 percent of deaths in children with autism. So for first responders, it is critical to immediately search bodies of water first.
The police patch with its puzzle pattern reflects the complexity of the autism spectrum. The various colors and shapes represent the diversity of the people and families living with this condition.
To help with their efforts, Adventist Health Delano has donated 10,000 masks to be distributed to community residents.
To order a patch, donors can send a check or money order payable to the Delano Police Association along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to Delano Police Department Attn: Corporal Nino at 2330 High St, Delano Ca, 93215.
For questions, please contact corporal Nino at 661-721-3377 ext. 1468 or Cnini@DelanoPOA.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.