On Jan. 26, members of the Delano Police Officers Association donated $2,000 to Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation on behalf of Brian Aguilar.
Brian is a 6-year-old cancer warrior who is in the middle of his bout with neuroblastoma. Delano police officers raised money throughout November and December by participating in No Shave November and also by dedicating the November/December sales of pink patches.
Brian Aguilar and his mother, Patricia Ramirez Aguilar, along with DPOA President Josh Garcia and DPOA Treasurer Christopher Nino, were on hand to present the check to Darrellyn Colldar, a representative of the Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation.
Officers first met Brian in September 2020 and were inspired by his courage while he was battling this disease. Brian was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in June 2020 and has been receiving treatment at Valley Children’s Hospital ever since.
At the check presentation, Patricia Aguilar spoke about the love her son has for his nurses and other patients at the oncology department.
Delano Police Chief Robert A. Nevarez stated he was extremely proud of his officers and said he is amazed by how caring his officers are for their community. Nevarez added how fortunate he was to oversee such a loving and compassionate department.
Brian was set to receive a bone marrow transplant on Jan. 28. The recovery from the operation is expected to be at least three months. The Delano Police Officers Association sends its prayers and wishes Brian a full and speedy recovery.
