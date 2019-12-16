Delano High School staff members pulled out a hoops victory against Delano Police Department officers on Dec. 12.
But in the end, everyone won because it was for charity. Both sides raised more than $500 for Delano Police's Shop with a Cop event, which was held Saturday at the Walmart in Delano. It is one of a score of community service programs the agency puts out to help the needy in Delano.
DPD officers wanted to send out a special thank you to Delano High School Principal Rene Ayon and his staff for hosting the event.
