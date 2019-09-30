For Andrea Valladolid, Sept. 24 gave her a chance to enjoy time with her grandkids outside in her neighborhood for the first time in years.
The 21st Avenue segment was the location of the Delano Police Department’s third block party.
Valladolid has lived in her home since 1997, but seldom comes outside. She waves “hi” to neighbors.
“I only know them by passing by,” she said. “I work and come home. That’s it.”
But she got to sit in the shade in 95-degree heat, while her grandchildren Daren Zavala, 4, and Violeta, 2, played in a jump house.
Police Chief Robert Nevarez said the department picked that area because of crime in the area.
Hundreds of Albany Park School students milled about the 30 booths, representing such agencies as Omni Health, DaVita Dialysis, Delano Mosquito Abatement District and District 4 Supervisor David Couch's office. Delano Chamber of Commerce was also on hand.
“It’s good when these streets are being used for their intended purpose,” Nevarez told the crowd. “For families, for children and grandparents ... This is a symbolic way of saying this is our neighborhood, even for one day."
The agency’s last block party was on Dover Place between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue on April 29.
Previously, the first Westside block party was selected because it was the site of a drive-by shooting that killed two men last summer.
Since then, Nevarez has had a burning vision: all Delano streets will be a safe venue for families to enjoy.
Delano Police Community Service Officer Rafael Silva and Corporal Jose Madrigal put together the Sept. 24 event, part of Nevarez’s mantra to have his officers to create community-based programs and follow them through to completion.
The goal is to solidify trust that must exist between the community and the police department.
Earlier this summer, agency officers came up with Bingo and Badges which puts officers in touch with Delano senior citizens.
Meeting with Rosa Lugo from the Parks and Recreation Department, she came up with the idea of doing the same thing with a senior group that gathers at a Delano Community Center where they play Mexican Bingo or Loteria. From there, Loteria con la Policia was born.
Another Lugo/police department idea is junior officers taking part in the department’s first ever Summer Camp.
Later in July, 40 to 50 local children came out to the Delano Police Department’s Play in Peace event at the city’s new Park and Recreation’s community center at 11th Avenue and Albany Street.
“We wanted to give these kids a last chance to hang out and have some fun,” said Officer Silva. “Instead of being home playing video games, we are giving them an opportunity to do something before school is back.”
“For me, the most important thing is having officers with a big heart for the community,” Nevarez said. “I can tell that they love being there as much as members of the community enjoyed our company.
Other Delano-police officer inspired community events have included the first-ever Hispanic Residents Academy Graduation organized by Cpl. Madrigal, a program with the Delano Union School District school to reach out to students who are at risk of falling behind in school or getting in trouble, Choppin’ It Up with Delano residents looking to get haircuts at Carlos’ Barbershop or hair stylings at Almas’s Beauty Salon and a Neighborhood Watch meeting. Officers also organized the first Cafe con Campesinos where officers interacted with farm laborers to build vital trust with this segment of the community.
Those new events came on top of the agency’s previous annual community events such as Trunk or Treat Celebration and Shop with a Cop.
