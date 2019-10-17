You can't really mention Delano Police Department without the words community involvement these days, and that's definitely a good thing for everyone.
Now the agency is getting rewarded by the state for its push to build trust with Delano residents. The police department is receiving three state grants totaling $100,000, to protect youth from alcohol abuse; provide more traffic safety; and stop illegal tobacco sales to minors.
"At the beginning of this year, my staff and I discussed different ways to increase our presence, while improving overall public safety," Delano Police Chief Robert Nevarez said. "As you know, all agencies have limited resources, so it has become critical to find outside funding sources to assist us in achieving our mission."
"With that in mind, we applied for three state grants and were fortunate to receive approval for each one," the chief added.
In July, Nevarez learned the agency had received approval for a $25,000 grant from California Alcoholic Beverage Control, also known as ABC. This grant is important to Delano to increase protection for youth while addressing problem locations that have contributed to an increase in crime, he said.
The goal: reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs. The grant can be used for overtime for local officers, while allowing the department to join forces with ABC agents, who possess expertise in alcoholic beverage laws.
In early October, the department received approval for a $40,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety. This money will fund various activities intended to reduce deaths and injuries on our roads. "We are excited to partner with OTS and use these grant funds to further our traffic safety goals," Nevarez said.
The funding from the OTS will be use for numerous programs, including:
- DUI and drivers license check points
- Patrols specifically looking for suspected impaired drivers
- Patrols targeting violations of California’s hands-free cell phone law
- Patrol targeting speeders
- Improper turns
- Running stop signs or other right of way violations
"We will also be able to provide traffic safety education presentations for youth and community members on distracted and impaired driving, bicycle and pedestrian safety," the chief said.
Last week, the department was approved for a $35,000 grant from the California Department of Justice to combat illegal tobacco use among minors. This grant will allow DPD officers the opportunity to dissuade youth from dangerous and illegal use of tobacco.
"As you know, we stand committed with the Department of Justice mission to positively impact our communities youth and provide a healthy culture," he said.
“Congratulations to Chief Nevarez and the Delano Police Department for receiving these grants,” District 4 Kern County Supervisor David Couch said. “But even more importantly, congratulations to them for their continued outstanding service to the City of Delano.”
“They are doing an outstanding job,” Couch added. “Delano is fortunate to have them.”
Nevarez said the Delano City Council approved the agency accepting the ABC grant funds, and he will go to the council on Oct. 21 to get approval for the last two grants.
The acquisition of these grants serves as a “forced multiplier“ that allows "us to do more with our current personnel, while concurrently supporting our mission to enhance the quality of life in Delano — with an overall goal of reducing crime, minimizing fear, preserving peace and improving traffic safety," Nevarez said.
The chief’s burning vision: all Delano streets will be a safe venue for families to enjoy.
Two officers who have been in the forefront of this community involvement push are Community Service Officer Rafael Silva and Cpl. Jose Madrigal.
The men were awarded the Jeffrey Nacua Award on Oct. 7 by Nevarez in front of Delano City Council, he said. Their countless events such as the block parties, Choppin' It Up, Café con Campesinos and the Junior Police summer camp have been instrumental in helping build trust between the police department and the community, which exemplifies what the Jeffrey Nacua Achievement Award embraces
"On behalf of the Nacua family, we would like to congratulate Corporal Jose Madrigal on receiving the Jeffrey Nacua Award," Candace Nacua Franks said. "We have been closely following your career in law enforcement. My dad would be proud of you. You have come along way."
Silva and Madrigal create community-based programs and follow them through to completion with a goal to solidify trust between the community and the police department.
Earlier this summer, agency officers came up with Bingo and Badges which puts officers in touch with Delano senior citizens.
Meeting with Rosa Lugo from Delano Parks and Recreation Department, she came up with the idea of doing the same thing with a senior group that gathers at a Delano Community Center where they play Mexican Bingo or Loteria. From there Loteria con la Policia was born.
Another Lugo/police department idea was junior officers taking part in the department’s first ever summer camp this summer. Later, 40 to 50 local children came out to the Delano Police Department’s Play in Peace”event at the city’s new Park and Recreation’s Community Center at 11th Avenue and Albany Street.
“For me, the most important thing is having officers with a big heart for the community,” Nevarez said. “I can tell that they love being there as much as members of the community enjoyed our company.
Those new events came on top of the agency’s previous annual community events such as Trunk or Treat Celebration later this month and the agency’s Shop with a Cop in December.
